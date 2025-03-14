Daniel Negreanu Announces His Plans for the 2025 WSOP

The 2025 World Series of Poker (WSOP) is right around the corner, and one of the all-time greats of tournament poker has just revealed his plans for the biggest poker festival of the year.
The WSOP is the most important time of the year for Daniel Negreanu, and we are used to seeing him dedicate most of his summer to grinding the Series for many years.
This year will be no exception, as Negreanu plans to take only two days off, while playing 53 separate bracelet events, including all the big buyins across the Series.
Of course, should Daniel run deep in some of the tournaments, he may be forced to skip others, while a good run for the Player of the Year title may force him to play even on his planned off days.
Like the years past, we will get a chance to see it all unfold in real time, as DNegs comes back with his popular WSOP Vlogs, which have become one of the favorite ways for many fans to keep track of what’s happening at the Series.
What Are Daniel’s Plans for the WSOP?
In a recent Tweet, Daniel announced he will be playing up to 53 bracelet events at the 2025 WSOP. However, he is unlikely to play all of them, as he may be too busy making deep runs and final tables on some of the days.
Typically speaking, we are used to seeing Negreanu make deep runs in a number of mixed games events each year, and it’s likely he will make at least a few deep runs in 2025 as well.
However, Daniel is also someone who truly enjoys the grind of the WSOP, so don’t expect him to miss any events he doesn’t absolutely have to.
As he has done recently, Kid Poker will be skipping some of the lower buyin events to focus on “quality over quantity,” which was a decision he made in early 2024.
Despite that, there are some $1k and $1.5k events on his planned schedule, including the $1k Mystery Bounty event to kick-off the Series.
Yet, the majority of the smaller buyin events Daniel has planned are mixed games events, which typically have smaller fields and give him a higher chance to make a final table.
The number of small buyins may not be high, but you can expect Negreanu to fire off some extra bullets in those, as he is likely to try and make a big stack early and re-enter as many times as needed, while still trying to play his best poker.
Those aside, Negreanu’s focus will be on the big buyin events, which will take up the vast majority of his planned bankroll for the 2025 WSOP.
Among those, Daniel will be playing the $25k Heads UP NLH on May 30, the $25k PLO/NLH High Roller on June 2, the $25k NLH 6-Max on June 5, the $25k NLH on June 7, and the $25k PLO on June 17.
Since the $25k events hardly even qualify as high rollers for Negreanu anymore, he will also be jumping into the action in the $50k NLH on June 9 and July 8, the $50k PLO on June 20, and the coveted Poker Players Championship on June 24.
The biggest buyins of the Series will be the NLH and PLO $100k High Rollers scheduled for June 11 and July 1, respectively, and the $250k events on June 15 and 29.
The $250k Big Bet Mix on June 29 in particular will be an exciting event, as big bet and mixed game players come together to battle it out for a WSOP bracelet in what will likely be a star-studded field.
Chasing Bracelets, Titles, and Glory
Last year, Daniel Negreanu added the 7th WSOP bracelet to his resume in the most prestigious event of them all, the $50k Poker Players Championship.
After years of drought, Daniel was finally in the winners circles at the WSOP once more, and it felt like a dream for him and his numerous fans.
This year, the 7-time WSOP champion will be looking to extend his record even further and show to the world he can compete with the very best in NLH, PLO, and mixed games alike.
Indeed, the Canadian champion is one of the few players who has what it takes to play at the highest level in all the games, with the likes of Phil ivey and Brian Rast coming to mind as other players in this elite circle.
Like very year, DNegs will be chasing bracelets left and right and going after his third WSOP Player of the Year title, one he’s won in 2004 and 2013, and came close to winning on a few other occasions.
Going for quality over quantity, we can expect to see a focused Negreanu with his eyes on the prize, as he scoops big pots and looks to build a legacy that will last for generations.
Phil Hellmuth Not Joining Negreanu in the Main Event
For over a decade, we have seen Phil Hellmuth and Daniel Negreanu compete for the title of the most popular poker player out there.
Both have been among the hardest working players in the industry, especially during the WSOP. As a result, they have both created an incredible legacy, with Hellmuth winning an amazing 17 WSOP bracelets over his career.
Yet, this time around, the Poker Brat has announced he would not be playing in the biggest event of them all, the WSOP Main Event.
Hellmuth announced he would be skipping the Main as its simply too exhausting for a man of his age, as he is unable to play the long hours for so many consecutive days.
With Daniel Negreanu coming out with his planned schedule, it will be interesting to see if Hellmuth changes his mind and allows his friends to convince him to play the Main Event after all, as it simply won’t be the same spectacle without the most decorated tournament poker player of all time.