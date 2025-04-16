Casting a Poker Fan’s HCL Million Dollar Game Dream Lineup

The hype is real. With Hustler Casino Live’s Million Dollar Game set to return, poker fans are already salivating over what could be another historic lineup. This isn’t just any game. This is the highest-stakes streamed game of the year – where million-dollar buy-ins, deep stacks, and unfiltered personalities come together to create some of the most memorable moments in poker.
Last year’s edition gave us wild swings, legendary pots, and unforgettable meltdowns. But what makes this game truly shine isn’t just the money – it’s who’s sitting behind it. And as the 2025 game approaches, everyone’s asking the same question: Who’s going to be in the lineup?
While a few names have already been confirmed, we’re here to talk about who we want to see. The perfect mix of wild cards and elite talent. A table full of fireworks waiting to explode.
We’re going to split the dream lineup into two specific categories: Action Players – the ones who bring chaos and unpredictability, and frankly, who don’t need the money whether they win or lose- and Pros, the ones who bring thought process, pedigree, and a level of skill that the action players fear but are also dying to outwit.
Action Players
Every great high-stakes game needs its lifeblood – the gamblers. The guys who show up not to grind out a small edge, but to put on a show. The Action Players are often businessmen, risk-takers, or pure adrenaline junkies who aren’t afraid to fire massive bluffs, call with nothing, or pile six figures into the pot just to see what happens. They might not have GTO charts in their back pocket, but they do have money to burn and the guts to use it.
Four names are already confirmed: Alan Keating, Nik “Airball” Arcot, “Texas” Mike Moncek, and the always enigmatic “Peter,” a high-stakes gambler who seems to magically appear in every huge televised game.
Keating, with his signature no-holds-barred aggression, is the ultimate wildcard – the type of player who can turn a limp pot into a $500K bloodbath in a blink. Airball brings a similar energy, loud and relentless, rarely backing down from a fight.
Texas Mike suffered the largest single-day loss in last year’s Million Dollar Game – a staggering $2.7 million- after he moved over a million into the middle pre-flop against Keating while holding just a pair of tens. He made an early exit that night, and a redemption arc here would be both poetic and electric.
And then there’s Peter, a man of few words and limitless gamble. He’s built a cult following off sheer disregard for bankroll, and it’s no secret that he and Keating are more than happy to go to war on the felt.
But if we’re talking about a dream action lineup, there are a few more names that would elevate this game to must-see TV. Rick Salomon is at the top of that list. Some might argue he’s a pro, given how long he’s been in the scene, but if you’ve ever watched him play on High Stakes Poker, you know that “calculated” isn’t exactly his default mode.
He’s pure gamble – big pots, huge bluffs, and no fear. It’s honestly crazy that he hasn’t been on Hustler Casino Live yet. The Million Dollar Game would be the perfect place for his debut.
Another name that stirs up conversation – and sometimes controversy – is Martin Kabrhel. The Czech high-stakes regular is nothing if not polarizing. Known as much for his table talk and antics as his actual poker results, Kabrhel recently teased fans on X (formerly Twitter) with the question, “Who wants me in?” when the Million Dollar Game was announced and let’s be real, even if you can’t stand him, you’re not changing the channel when he’s in the mix. Love him or hate him, Kabrhel plays fast, talks nonstop, but also isn’t afraid to put his money where his mouth is.
If there’s one player who would be the perfect final addition to the action players, it’s Santhosh Suvarna. There was a time when Santhosh lit up the felt much like Peter does now—constantly seated in the biggest games, fearless against any lineup (pros included), and seemingly unfazed by money, all while rocking a warm smile that made him a fan favorite. A breath of fresh air in the high-stakes world.
He shipped the $250K bracelet event at last year’s WSOP for a staggering $5.4 million; otherwise, he’s been relatively quiet on the televised poker front. A return from Santhosh would be electric, and there’s no doubt the viewers would be in for a treat.
The Pros
On the other side of the felt, you have the killers. The players who’ve made a living through discipline, study, and sheer volume. These are the guys most of the Action Players secretly (or not-so-secretly) don’t want in their games. That’s because they know how to extract every last chip from a loose cannon. In today’s high-stakes world, many of the biggest private games are built specifically to keep these players out.
But let’s be honest – we need them.
A table full of wealthy businessmen passing chips around without real care for the outcome? That gets old fast. The real magic happens when the Action Players are forced to face off against elite pros who actually need the win. Where every decision matters. Where egos clash, styles collide, and the money means something. That’s what takes a poker game from watchable to unforgettable.
No pro fits that mold better than Tom Dwan. “Durrrr” is a living legend – and the winner of the largest pot in livestream history. While some wonder if he still has the edge he once did, his experience playing nosebleed stakes is nearly unmatched. And let’s be honest, any time Dwan sits at a table, it feels important. He still has that aura.
Then there’s Doug Polk. One of the most well-rounded poker minds of his generation, Polk could have easily walked away after printing millions at the tables. Instead, he doubled down – building a poker empire at his card house in Texas, launching one of the biggest poker YouTube channels in the world, and becoming one of the game’s most vocal and visible figures. His presence alone creates tension. His style? Calculated, aggressive, and backed by results.
And finally, Daniel Negreanu. Probably poker’s most famous ambassador. He’s done it all – tournament titles, high-stakes cash, mixed games, and now, a massive online following through his Youtube Channel. While this would be his Hustler Casino Live debut, the stars may finally be aligning.
With GG Poker – where Daniel serves as the face of the brand – now part-owner of HCL, his appearance in the Million Dollar Game feels more possible than ever. And while some debate whether he still has what it takes to compete at the very top, the truth is, no one moves the needle like Daniel.
Of course, no dream lineup would be complete without at least mentioning Garrett Adelstein. Is it likely? Not at all. Is it what everyone wants? Absolutely. Garrett hasn’t played on HCL since the infamous “Robbie Hand,” but his aggressive style, uncanny live reads, and table presence made him the unofficial face of the show for years.
Imagine with us for a moment – A random player gets stacked and calls it a night. The lights dim, and the players begin to look confused. Stone Cold Steve Austin’s glass-shattering theme song blares through the speakers, and Garrett rolls in mid-session, wielding just enough chips to cover every player at the table and silently sits down. The announcers go wild.
A poker nerd can dream.
Wrapping It Up
The Million Dollar Game has a chance to be more than just another high-stakes cash session. It can be a moment. The perfect mix of action junkies and elite crushers, huge pots and impossible bluffs, personalities that clash and styles that don’t match.
We don’t want safe. We want chaos and class. We want redemption arcs, side-eye stare-downs, loose cannons, and stone-cold killers.
And if the lineup looks anything like this?
We’re watching every second.