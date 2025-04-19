WSOP Main Event Is Coming Up and You Can Still Win Your Seat

It’s that time of the year again, and poker players around the world are getting ready for the biggest poker fiesta of them all, the World Series of Poker (WSOP).
This year’s Series will kick-off on May 27 and run through the summer, with the Main Event starting on July 2 and representing the peak of the entire festival.
Like every year, thousands of players will be looking for a seat in the most prestigious of all poker tournaments, and many of them will look to qualify at a discount.
With the Main Event getting closer and closer, the qualifying options are plentiful in both the online and live arena.
We have compiled a short list of the top places you can go to get your Main Event seat for July to ensure you don’t miss your opportunity to play in this year’s biggest poker tournament.
WSOP Satellites in 2025:
|Venue
|Availability
|Satellite Buyins
|Package Value
|GGPoker
|Europe, Rest of the World
|$0 – $150
|$12,000
|WSOP.com
|NJ, MI, NV
|$10 – 215
|$10,000
|ACR Poker
|Worldwide
|$0 – $640
|$12,500
|Paris & Horseshoe
|Live in Las Vegas
|$1,100
|$10,000
GGPoker’s Road to Vegas (Europe and Rest of the World)
Late last year, GGPoker’s parent company bought out the WSOP brand for $500 million, which made the partnership between the two poker giants even more extensive than before.
Like previous years, GGPoker launched its “Road to Vegas” promotion in March, promising to send hundreds of players to Sin City to play the Main Event.
As part of the promotion, you can enter thousands of qualifiers for the WSOP Main Event at GGPoker in the coming weeks.
Satellites range from complete freerolls to $150 direct buyin qualifiers where WSOP packages can be won outright.
Every player at GGPoker can choose their starting buyin, as a wide variety of options are offered, guaranteeing everyone a fair chance to play for a spot in the game’s biggest competition.
If you are located in Europe, Canada (outside Ontario), Australia, or other parts of the world where online poker is not specifically regulated, you can join the satellites at GGPoker and play for your Main Event package.
GGPoker’s WSOP packages are exclusive and offer extra perks on top of the $10,000 buyin. A $2,000 travel stipend, as well as access to the GGPoker Platinum Lounge are guaranteed.
On top of it all, if a GGPoker qualifier wins the Main Event, they will get paid an extra $1,000,000 by the operator for a job well done.
It doesn’t get better than this in terms of value, so if you are planning on playing this year’s Main Event, trying to qualify through GGPoker is a great idea.
Online Qualifiers at WSOP.com (Nevada, New Jersey, and Michigan)
WSOP has had an online presence in the US for some years now, with an online poker room operating in all the states where it’s legally allowed to.
If you live in Nevada, Michigan, or New Jersey, you will have a chance to win your Main Event package every Sunday at 07:30 PM ET.
Each WSOP online satellite guarantees at least one $10k WSOP Main Event seat for an affordable buyin of just $215.
If you want a chance to play the Main Event for even less of an investment, step satellites are available starting at just $10.
This is an ideal opportunity for all American players to play for their shot at the Main Event. Remember, you can play at WSOP.com even if you don’t live in the three states, just as long as you play from within their borders.
This means that players from states like New York can easily make a trip out to Jersey City to play some satellites on Sunday nights, and the same goes for players in other states neighboring Michigan, New Jersey, or Nevada.
ACR Poker’s Main Event Satellites (Worldwide)
Starting on June 3, ACR Poker is giving away 40 WSOP Main Event packages through its online poker platform. While ACR is not directly affiliated with WSOP, they have been sending their players to the Main Event for years, and will continue the tradition this year.
Each week of June, the international poker operator will give away 10 Main Event packages via its $640 Super Satellites. The path to the Super Satellites starts with a freeroll, with several buyin levels offered in-between.
Players will have a chance to play in freerolls, or start at $6.60 or $66, building their way up to the Super Satellite.
Each Main Event package won through the ACR satellites will be worth a total of $12.5k, with the $10k buyin and a $2.5k travel stipend included.
ACR is available to players in nearly every market worldwide, which makes it a great alternative option for players looking for a way to enter the 2025 WSOP Main Event.
Win a Main Event Seat Live in Las Vegas
As you would expect, the WSOP will be giving players plenty of opportunity to win seats in the Main Event through live qualifiers at Paris and Horseshoe.
The brand’s recognizable landmark satellites will start on May 27 and offer a chance to win entries into WSOP tournaments of your choosing.
A daily $1,100 Landmark Mega Satellite will run each day, awarding players who reach the chip landmark $10,000 in casino chips or direct entries.
Grinding these throughout the summer gives you a great chance to win your Main Event seat at a discount, as the WSOP live satellites are notoriously soft and full of weak players.
Between July 2 and 7, WSOP will run extra $1,100 Landmark Mega Satellites at 8 AM each morning, adding another opportunity to win a WSOP seat and play Day 1 the same day.
With thousands of poker players flocking to Vegas for the WSOP, the last-minute satellites are guaranteed to award dozens of seats each day, offering a fair last chance to play the Main Event and realize your poker dreams.
Win a Ticket to Your Poker Dream
Playing the WSOP Main Event and having a deep run on TV has been the dream of hundreds of thousands of poker players around the world ever since the days of the Poker Boom.
In 2025, players in all markets have a chance to win their Main Event seats and get a chance at making that poker dream a reality.
Check out the online WSOP qualifiers at the platforms available in your market, or head out to Las Vegas this summer and get ready to grind the Landmark Satellites for a discounted seat in poker’s biggest show.