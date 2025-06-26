Darren Elias – Breaking the Bracelet Curse

We are into the second halftime of the 2025 WSOP Player of the Year race, so @PaulSeaton took it upon himself to crunch some numbers & see what players managed to make some distance between themselves and the rest of the pack 👇



2025 WSOP Player of the Year Race Reaches Halfway Stage With the 2025 WSOP Player of the Year Race reaching the second half, it's time to look at frontrunners for the prestigious title. pokerati.com