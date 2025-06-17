Harvey Castro Has Something to Prove

Images courtesy of World Poker Tour
At just 23 years old, Harvey Castro is a rising star in the poker world. So far in his young career, Castro has collected a WSOP Circuit Choctaw main event win, two PGT runner-up finishes, and another runner-up finish at WPT Thunder Valley, accumulating more than $1.5 million in career earnings.
Not bad for someone whose first recorded tournament cash was a third-place finish just two years ago for $788.
A Faith-Driven Competitive Spirit
A meteoric rise in the vein of players like Jesse Lonis and Adrian Mateos, Castro is fueled by his faith and an enduring competitive drive shaped by his time as a Division One soccer player.
The Flower Mound, Texas, native attended Southern Methodist University to play soccer and pursue a degree in finance. He credits his athletic background for instilling the work ethic and mental resilience that now define his poker game.
I wanted to find the best player in the $1/$2 pool and play against them and push myself, Castro said when he first found poker. “Then it was the $2/$5 pool, then $5/$10, and it was the same thing in tournaments. So, I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder with every game I play.
Breaking Through and First Six-Figure Score
Castro played cards with his younger brother growing up and became interested in poker during his sophomore year in college.
I’ve always loved games, I’ve always loved competition and strategy, and when I found poker, it was a combination of those things I loved.
Castro began cutting his teeth at Texas Card House in Dallas when he was 19 years old, but his breakout moment came in July 2023 when he took down the Choctaw Main Event for $275k.
While he admits he’s a much better player now, that victory was a turning point for his confidence in high-pressure spots.
It was my first big final table, and it would’ve been easy to shrink up and let the moment get to me, but for whatever reason, I was able to stay calm and collected and play my best. I think being able to perform under pressure is a very underrated skill in poker.
Castro admits that this ability comes naturally to him, but he also credits his time balancing school and soccer with poker for enabling him to turn one part of his brain off and switch on another.
I had to learn to compartmentalize poker from school work and soccer, and something I’ve continued to work on is not to let the moment be too big. When I’m in a poker hand, everything else becomes a blur, and I’m able to focus only on poker.
Divorcing Your Self Worth from Results
Castro lives with a sense of urgency and purpose. Approaching his first wedding anniversary, he also looks forward to starting a family.
He brings a depth of wisdom that stands out for someone his age. When discussing his approach to the mental challenges of poker and managing its highs and lows, he credits his faith for providing grounding.
My value doesn’t come from my results or how good I am at poker; it comes from being a child of God, and that gives me the freedom just to go and do what I love. I can make a big mistake and know that it’s going to be ok, and that informs my mindset going into a big spot.
Castro’s Advice to New Players
“Life outside of poker is extremely important,” Castro reiterates when advising new poker players. “It can be very draining and very unsatisfying if your entire world is centered around poker and your poker success.“
“It’s something I struggled with very early in my career playing low stakes and realizing if I put in all the hours and didn’t focus on school or hang out with anybody, I could make money really fast,” Castro said about his early poker career.
But having a real purpose outside of poker is a huge recommendation from me.
Plans for the Future
Castro wants to continue to make a living as a professional poker player.
I get to compete at something I love and provide for my family at the same time, and my goal right now is just to continue getting better. I’m hungry to keep studying and improving, and I want to show consistent results in cash games and mid to high-stakes tournaments.
Castro mentions he wants to take a few up-and-coming players under his wing and has started a coaching stable.
I’m coaching some students right now, some young professionals. I want to grow that and see my students become successful as well.
When it comes to legacy, Castro says he would love to accumulate accolades like World Series of Poker (WSOP) bracelets and World Poker Tour (WPT) titles, but for now, he’s more focused on enjoying the moment.
My primary goal, for now, is to play events that I have a win rate in, and do my thing and enjoy it, and if that stuff comes, it would be awesome, but I’m not chasing any kind of legacy right now.
A Legend in the Making?
Castro is one of the rare players who transcends the limitations of youth. He possesses the calmness and work ethic of someone who’s already figured out what matters, and that has made him one of the most electrifying players to watch in recent memory.
Castro recently took fifth place in the $25k Heads-Up Championship at this summer’s World Series of Poker and plans to play the Wynn Summer Series at the end of June.
If Castro’s trajectory is any indication, the poker world isn’t just watching the rise of a young and talented star. It’s witnessing the making of a future legend.
For coaching inquiries, please get in touch with Harvey on Instagram at @HC_Poker.