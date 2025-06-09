Poker Hall of Fame Nominations Are Open – Who Are the Top Candidates in 2025?

The Poker Hall of Fame (HOF) has been the most exclusive club in the game since it was created in 1979 by Benny Binion, one of the greatest pioneers of poker.
Its exclusivity reached a new level recently, when WSOP decided to reduce the number of inductees to just one a year, making it significantly harder to get a spot among the elite.
The move was made in an effort to preserve the exclusivity of the HOF, but it sparked quite a bit of controversy, as many in the poker world believe there are simply too many good candidates who won’t get a chance with the new format.
With the nominations for the 2025 Poker HOF induction now open, we take a look at the prime candidates for this year’s spot, as well as some of the players and industry people who will likely miss out once again.
Schulman and Seiver Considered the Favorites
The voting process for the Poker Hall of Fame is quite simple. Following the nominations process, which is now open to everyone on WSOP’s official website, the living members of the HOF will get to vote for one of the shortlisted players or industry personalities.
While the nominations won’t be over until June 15, the shortlist likely won’t have too many surprises, as there are only so many people who can reasonably be considered for one of poker’s greatest honors.
Even before the list is available, it is clear that two players, both of whom have recently turned 40, will likely be the main contenders for this year’s spot.
Last year’s WSOP Player of the Year, Scott Seiver, cemented his incredible poker legacy by winning three WSOP bracelets last year, just as he turned 40 years of age, a prerequisite for HOF induction.
Seiver has been a staple of the high-stakes poker community for well over a decade, and many consider him to be one of the top three mixed game players in the world.
Scott competes mostly in cash games at the highest level, and those who will be voting are more than aware of his incredible prowess and success in the game.
On the other hand, Nick Schulman is another player whose poker resume speaks for itself. A 6-time WSOP champion, Nick has amassed over $23 million in tournament winnings, while also focusing more on the cash game side of the business.
His amazing performances as a poker announcer have made him a favorite among the fans as well, many of whom consider him the best in the media side of business as well.
While other contenders may emerge, the HOF battle of 2025 will likely come down to these two players, with each bringing plenty of valid reasons for induction to the table.
Other Contenders Worth Considering
While this year’s voting may come down to Schulman v. Seiver, these two are certainly not the only two people worth a mention.
One of the most notable poker players who have not yet been inducted into the HOF is Mike “The Mouth” Matusow, a member of the “old guard” and one of the people who carried the Poker Boom on their shoulders.
Mike’s rise in poker was astronomic, but personal problems kept him away from the game just enough for his name to be skipped over year after year in HOF voting.
While his career was not as fruitful as those of the likes of Phil Hellmuth, Daniel Negreanu, or Phil Ivey, his impact on the game was great enough that he has every right to hope for a spot in the most elite poker society at some point.
Another great poker champion whose name has been overlooked until now is Jeremy Ausmus, His consistency at the highest levels of poker has made him one of the biggest winners in the game, but he is yet to be given proper consideration for a spot in the HOF.
Looking beyond the poker tables, the likes of WPT Executive Director Matt Savage have long been overlooked for a spot, despite being nominated time and time again.
Over his decades in the industry, Savage has helped build poker into what it is today, and it is likely the game would have been quite a bit different without his contributions.
Despite all that, the like of Matusow, Savage, and Ausmus may be forced to wait for a time when HOF rules are changed to allow for multiple inductions a year, as the competition is only getting stiffer.
In the next few years, the likes of Shaun Deeb, Phil Galfond, Tom Dwan, Stephen Chidwick, and many others will be turning 40, and immediately becoming candidates for the precious spots.
All of this may be just what’s needed for the forces that be to reconsider the rules and allow for more than one induction each year. At the very least, returning to the one player and one industry personality a year could be a more workable model.
Remember to Cast Your Nominations
Starting yesterday, the 2025 Poker Hall of Fame Online Ballot is open, giving you a chance to put your nominees forward for consideration.
The Online Ballot allows each person to submit up to three nominations for consideration by providing a name and reasons why the person should be inducted into the HOF.
Once nominations are closed on June 15, the Poker Hall of Fame Governing Council will consider them all and create the final shortlist for the HOF members to vote on.
If you haven’t done so already, head over to WSOP.com and put your nominations forward to make sure your voice is heard and your favorite players are considered for the prestigious accolade.
Keep in mind that only persons over the age of 40 who have had a profound impact on the game can be considered, whether they play the game or work behind the scenes to ensure the games run like clockwork every time.