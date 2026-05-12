Triton Partners up With CoinPoker for Its 10th Anniversary in Montenegro

The most elite group of tournament poker players is about to descend on the Mediterranean jewel that is Montenegro for another Triton Poker Super High Roller Series.
Running from May 13 to 28 and sponsored by CoinPoker, the Montenegro festival will feature 18 nosebleed stakes poker events, including a $200k Invitational event, two $100k Main Events, and a special $150k 10th Anniversary Special.
The festival will keep building on the incredible success of the recent Triton Poker Series played in Jeju, which saw the likes of Alex Foxen, Jesse Lonis, and Paul Phua win prestigious Triton trophies.
CoinPoker Partners Up with Triton Poker
For the first time since Triton Poker’s launch, CoinPoker has become an official partner for one of the festivals. The two brands entered a new partnership, which will see CoinPoker act as an online poker sponsor for Triton Poker Montenegro.
The partnership will see the online poker operator give away a $25,000 Super High Roller package, which will include entry into a Triton event, as well as business-class flights and 5-star hotel accommodations.
New and existing CoinPoker players can start competing in the Road to Triton freerolls right now to have a chance at the $25k package, which will be given away for the next Triton Poker Jeju festival in June.
In the meantime, CoinPoker will be acting as the official sponsor of Triton Poker events, with brand ambassadors like Mario Mosbock bridging the gap between online and live poker communities.
Welcome to the table, @CoinPoker_OFF.— Triton Poker (@tritonpoker) May 12, 2026
Official Partner of the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series Montenegro.
The Home of High-Stakes Online Poker.
Player-first, built for the biggest stages in the game.
Maestral Resort & Casino. May 13-28. Game on. pic.twitter.com/VFCxEmN8vw
A Star-Studded Super High Roller Series
Unlike the recent Jeju festival, which was opened with a full Triton ONE schedule, the Montenegro stop will only feature a Super High Roller Series, without any of the more affordable events on the schedule.
The intense tournament series will play out at the Maestral Resort & Casino, just outside of Budva, Montenegro, the home of high-stakes poker in the Balkans.
The festival opens tomorrow, May 13, with a $25k Golden Decade NLH event, dedicated to celebrating 10 years of the prestigious tour.
At least one major Triton event will be on the schedule every day from then on, with a total of 18 numbered events, and numerous satellites and cash games happening over the course of 16 days.
Here is a look at the full Triton Poker Montenegro schedule:
|Date
|Event
|Buyin
|May 13
|Golden Decade No-Limit Hold’em
|$25,000
|May 14
|Eight-Handed No-Limit Hold’em
|$25,000
|May 15
|Eight-Handed No-Limit Hold’em
|$30,000
|May 16
|No-Limit Hold’em Mystery Bounty
|$40,000
|May 17
|Eight-Handed No-Limit Hold’em
|$50,000
|May 18
|No-Limit Hold’em Turbo
|$30,000
|May 19
|No-Limit Hold’em Triton Invitational
|$200,000
|May 20
|Seven-Handed No-Limit Hold’em
|$50,000
|May 21
|No-Limit Hold’em Main Event
|$100,000
|May 22
|No-Limit Hold’em Turbo Bounty Quattro
|$50,000
|May 23
|No-Limit Hold’em 10th Anniversary Special
|$150,000
|May 23
|PLO/NLH Mixed
|$30,000
|May 24
|Pot-Limit Omaha Main Event
|$100,000
|May 25
|Pot-Limit Omaha Mystery Bounty
|$50,000
|May 26
|Six-Handed Pot-Limit Omaha
|$75,000
|May 27
|Pot-Limit Omaha Turbo Bounty Quattro
|$25,000
Triton Invitational Is Back on the Schedule
Kicking off on May 19, the $200k Invitational will be one of the most prestigious and fun events of the entire series.
Triton Poker is launching the event using its recognizable pairing model, in which each invited recreational poker player is paired up with one poker pro.
This time around, the list of invited “recs” includes some familiar names such as Ethan “Rampage” Yau, Ebony Kenney, and Triton Poker founder Paul Phua, all of whom are very formidable tournament poker players.
They will be joined in the mix by poker professionals such as Phil Ivey, Kristen Foxen, Alex Foxen, Isaac Hexton, and dozens of others, to create one of the most competitive playing fields seen in the history of tournament poker.
The playing field will be split into two, with pros playing pros, and recs playing recs on day 1, creating some interesting dynamics on both sides of the bracket.
The surviving players will come together for day 2 action on May 20, where a random table draw will see the pros and the recs mixed into a regular poker tournament structure.
For the Triton Poker fans, the Invitational will offer some of the best entertainment value, with some interesting storylines guaranteed to develop throughout the event.
10th Anniversary Celebrations Continue
To celebrate 10 years of the Triton Poker Series, the tour introduced a special $150k 10th Anniversary Special at the Jeju festival earlier in the year.
The tournament was a resounding success, and none other than Paul Phua, the man who made it all happen in the first place, won the title and $3.23 million in the event.
Now, Triton Poker is throwing another $150k Anniversary celebration in Montenegro, which once again promises to be one of the biggest tournaments in the festival.
81 players signed up to play the event in Jeju, and we expect a similar turnout and a multi-million dollar prize for the winner in Montenegro as well.
Beyond this, players will also get to compete in two $100k Main Events, as NLH and PLO players are both given a chance to showcase their skills in their favorite poker games.
Triton Tempo Keeps Pushing the Boundaries of Live Poker
Triton Poker has been introducing innovations to the game since its launch, and the recent introduction of Triton Tempo has been a great success.
Triton Tempo returns to Montenegro, offering a new approach to time banks, and ensuring all stalling is eliminated from the events.
With Triton Tempo, players are incentivized to act on their hands quickly, as they are given a cumulative time bank which regenerates when they act fast, and ticks down when they take a long time.
Poker professionals like Daniel Negreanu praised the new system as a step in the right direction, and it’s likely that a system similar to Triton Tempo will become the norm in tournament poker in due time.
Watch Triton Poker Montenegro in Real Time
Triton Poker returns tomorrow, with action streamed live and for free via the Triton Poker Plus app, as well as channels like Prime Video, Fire TV, and Xiaomi TV+.
If you are a fan of Triton Poker, make sure to download the app to your mobile device for real-time updates on all your favorite players, as well as direct access to live streams from all events.
Once again, Triton Poker is bringing the highest-level content of any poker tour out there, and the entire festival will be available with no charges to consider.