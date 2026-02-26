Triton Poker Is Coming Back to Jeju: Triton ONE and SHRS on the Schedule March 5 – April 1

Triton Poker Series is coming back to Jeju, South Korea, this March for a spectacular month-long festival, bringing together its new Triton ONE brand and the popular Triton Super High Roller Series.
Running throughout the month of March, the festivities in Jeju will be split between Triton ONE events, on the schedule from March 5 – 15, and Triton Super High Roller Series events, on the schedule from March 14 to April 1.
The events will once again be hosted by the Les A Casino at the Jeju Shinhwa World, previously known as Landing Casino & Resort, a familiar venue for all the Triton Poker regulars.
Triton ONE Festival is Back
The new Triton ONE series made its successful debut in September last year, opening the Triton Poker Series up to more players than ever before with its more affordable buyins and broader schedule.
Now, Triton ONE is back with 14 trophy events across No Limit Hold’em and Pot Limit Omaha, along with numerous qualifier tournaments and a couple of ladies’ events.
The highlight of the series will be the $8,000 Triton ONE Main Event, which runs from March 10 – 15, offering three starting flights and plenty of opportunities for players to compete at the highest level.
Triton ONE will also feature three separate $1,500 direct qualifiers to the Main Event, giving mid-stakes tournament players a chance to enter the event at a more favorable price.
While the Triton Super High Roller events are typically somewhat intimate affairs, the inaugural Triton ONE Main Event in September 2025 drew in 1,046 players, with Joshua Gebissa walking away as champion, winning $975,225 for his efforts.
Apart from the Main Event, the festival will also feature a $3,000 QQPK Genesis event to kick things off, three PLO events with $2k, $3k, and $6k buyins, and two ladies’ events designed to popularize the game with the female players.
Here is a look at the full Triton ONE schedule for the upcoming Jeju festival, excluding satellites:
|Dates
|Event
|Buyin
|March 5 – 7
|Event #1 – QQPK Genesis
|$3,000
|March 6
|Event #2 – One Night NLH Bounty Quattro
|$2,000
|March 7 – 9
|Event #3 – 8 Handed Mystery Bounty
|$5,000
|March 8
|Event #6 – ONE-W Championship
|$3,000
|March 9 – 10
|Event #8 – 7 Handed NLH
|$10,000
|March 9
|Event #9 – ONE-W One Night NLH Bounty Quattro
|$2,000
|March 10 – 15
|Event #10 – Triton ONE Main Event
|$8,000
|March 10 – 11
|Event #12 – PLO 6 Handed
|$6,000
|March 10
|Event #13 – One Night NLH 8 Handed
|$2,000
|March 11 – 12
|Event #15 – PLO 6 Handed
|$3,000
|March 11
|Event #17 – One Night PLO 6 Handed
|$2,000
|March 12
|Event #18 – NLH 7 Handed
|$5,000
|March 12
|Event #19 – One Night NLH 8 Handed
|$2,000
|March 13 – 15
|Event #20 – Triton ONE High Roller
|$15,000
QQPK Is Back as Triton ONE Sponsor
Triton ONE returns this March, with QQPK once again acting as the main title sponsor for the festival, continuing the strong collaboration between the emerging online poker brand and the Triton Poker Series.
One of Asia’s fastest-growing online poker sites, QQPK will be running the exclusive QQPK Genesis Event at the start of the series, with affordable online qualifiers already running on the platform.
The partnership between Triton Poker and QQPK continues its goal of introducing new players to the Triton Poker tours and offering a realistic participation opportunity to players who could not otherwise afford the steep buyins associated with Triton events.
Triton Super High Roller Series Continues with Regular Scheduling
Jeju has historically been the venue of some of the biggest and most prestigious events in Triton Poker history, so the upcoming Triton SHRS in Jeju will be highly anticipated by high rollers across the globe.
With Triton Poker celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Jeju festival will be even more appealing than usual, with Triton regulars certain to come out in force to celebrate 10 years on the circuit.
The Series will feature a total of 17 trophy events, with NLH, PLO, and Short Deck all having a dedicated portion. As usual, the buyins will start at $20k and go up to $150k, making the Triton Super High Roller Series in Jeju a true high rollers’ affair.
The Series will be highlighted by two $100k Main Events, with the NLH Main Event running from March 24 to 26, and the PLO Main Event closing out the series from March 29 to 31.
Here is a look at the full Triton Super High Roller Series Jeju schedule for 2026:
|Dates
|Event
|Buyin
|March 14 – 15
|Event #20 – Short Deck Ante Only
|$20,000
|March 15 – 16
|Event #21 – Short Deck Ante Only
|$50,000
|March 16 – 17
|Event #22 – Short Deck Ante Only
|$100,000
|March 16 – 17
|Event #1 – 8 Handed NLH
|$20,000
|March 17 – 19
|Event #2 – 8 Handed NLH
|$25,000
|March 18 – 19
|Event #3 – 8 Handed NLH
|$30,000
|March 19 – 20
|Event #5 – 7 Handed NLH Mystery Bounty
|$40,000
|March 20 – 21
|Event #6 – 8 Handed NLH
|$60,000
|March 21 – 22
|Event #7 – 7 Handed NLH
|$50,000
|March 22 – 23
|Event #8 – 7 Handed NLH
|$125,000
|March 23
|Event #9 – NLH Turbo
|$30,000
|March 24 – 26
|Event #10 – NLH Main Event
|$100,000
|March 25
|Event #11 – NLH Turbo Bounty Quattro
|$50,000
|March 26 – 27
|Event #12 – NLH 10th Anniversarry Special
|$150,000
|March 27 – 28
|Event #13 – PLO/NLH
|$30,000
|March 28 – 29
|Event #15 – PLO 6 Handed Mystery Bounty
|$50,000
|March 29 – 31
|Event #16 – PLO Main Event
|$100,000
|March 30 – 31
|Event #17 – PLO 6 Handed
|$25,000
|March 31 – April 1
|Event #18 – PLO 6 Handed
|$75,000
|April 1
|Event #19 – PLO Turbo Bounty Quattro
|$30,000