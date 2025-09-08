Joshua Gebissa Conquers the Inaugural Triton One Main Event

The first stop of the brand new Triton One series is in the books, and Joshua Gebissa made history, claiming a victory in the Main Event. For his efforts, he picked up $975,225, and the organizers can put down this event as a complete success.
Triton One was announced earlier this year as an extension to the main series. Featuring smaller, more affordable buy-ins, the new series is aimed at mid-stakes players who want to experience the class and luxury of Triton events.
The inaugural series took place in Jeju, South Korea, featuring a schedule of 12 events with buy-ins ranging $2,000 – $20,000. A seat in the inaugural Triton One Main Event was available for $8,000, and if numbers are any indicator, players loved the idea.
Over 1,000 Entries in the Main Event
Hosting a tournament with 1,000 entries with a serious buy-in is no small feat, especially if you’re trying to do it outside of gambling hubs like Las Vegas. However, Triton One organizers pulled it off, as the very first Main Event attracted a total of 1,046 entries, each paying $8,000 for the privilege.
All said and done, the tournament prize pool amounted to an impressive $6.7 million, $1.3 million of which was originally reserved for the winner.
With this, the series has truly accomplished its goal, which is to serve as a stepping stone for players who are looking to make it in the big leagues and perhaps join main Triton tournaments with buy-ins ranging $20,000 – $100,000+.
The inaugural Triton One Main Event final table didn’t feature a bunch of well-known names, although some of them are hugely successful players that those who follow Triton will be familiar with
Probably the best-known player in the mix was Artur Martirosian, a high-stakes crusher with over $27 million in live winnings and numerous first places in prestigious tournaments.
However, the event got down to the final skirmish between Joshua Gebissa, a German player living in Austria, and Punnat Punsri, a high-stakes tournament crusher from Thailand.
In the end, Gebissa prevailed over the more experienced opponent, picking up just shy of a million. This was less than the advertised $1.3 payout, and Punsri actually walked away with more money due to a deal the two struck heads-up.
Joshua Gebissa vs Punnat Punsri. Everything on the line. One river to decide it all.
Punnat started the final confrontation as a big chip leader, so he was able to secure a very favorable deal, which saw him take home $1.2 million. Still, there were no complaints from Joshua, as this was by far the biggest score of his career, and he did manage to mount an impressive comeback to seize the oversized trophy and all the glory that comes with it.
Triton One Jeju Main Event Final Standings
|Position
|Player
|Country
|Prize
|1st
|Joshua Gebissa
|Germany
|$975,225
|2nd
|Punnat Punsri
|Thailand
|$1,205,775
|3rd
|Daiki Shingae
|Japan
|$573,000
|4th
|Wen Ruogu
|China
|$431,000
|5th
|Zhuo Da Jie
|China
|$328,000
|6th
|Artur Martirosian
|Russia
|$241,300
|7th
|Kaoru Kishimoto
|Japan
|$183,000
|8th
|Igor Yaroshevsky
|Ukraine
|$130,558
|8th
|Sereii Petrushevskii
|Russia
|$101,700
Top Tier Tournament Experience for All
There are poker tournaments taking place all over the world almost every day. However, Triton One set out to accomplish something different, offering players the top-tier experience usually reserved only for absolute high rollers while making event buy-ins actually affordable.
From the interview with the Main Event winner, as well as social media posts coming out from Jeju over the course of the last week, organizers have accomplished and exceeded their goals.
Players are locked in and ready to go at Triton ONE!
Everything about the inaugural Triton One series was pristine, and the whole experience had an aura of prestige and exclusivity around it. And yet, players could come to Jeju with a bankroll of $10,000 – $25,000 and play almost the entire schedule, excluding high rollers.
So, it’s no surprise that the turnout was great in side events as well. The $10,000 Triton One Mystery Bounty event saw 273 entries, and China’s Xiaqing Ji walked away the winner, pocketing a total of $355,000 in prize money.
The opening event of the series featured a buy-in of just $3,000, which resulted in an impressive turnout of 1,185 entries (465 unique + reentries). The title in that one went to Chengxu Hu, who mastered a comeback from a stack of just five big blinds at one point to come out on top and claim a huge prize of $564,000.
What’s Next for Triton One?
In recent years, Triton Poker has become a huge brand in its own right. It achieved this not only by organizing tournaments of the highest quality in every which way, but also by producing top-quality and completely free video content for poker fans to enjoy.
With Triton One, they are making the next step, allowing many of those who got to enjoy the said content to enjoy the experience firsthand. The bankroll-friendly series brings all the glitz and glamour of the main tour, announcing to the world that Triton Poker tournaments are for everyone, not just the elite.
If the operator’s post on X is any indicator, Triton One is just getting started, and this is the first of many stops we’ll get to see in the coming months.
And we're only just getting started.
In the grand scheme of things, what Triton has been doing is great for poker, and we must applaud their efforts. The new series represents a continuation and expansion of these efforts, and we are excited to see what the future holds.