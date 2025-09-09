It’s Bracelets Time Again: WSOP Europe Is Just Around the Corner!

In a week’s time, a chase for coveted WSOP bracelets will start once more as the 2025 WSOP Europe festival gets underway in Kings Casino in Rozvadov, the Czech Republic.
This year’s European leg of the biggest live tournament series kicks off on Wednesday, September 17, and lasts until October 8. The full schedule features 15 bracelet-awarding events with a total of €25,000,000 in guaranteed prize money.
Dates and schedule for the 2025 WSOPE were announced a while ago, giving players plenty of time to prepare for the trip and free up some time. If you happen to be among those still undecided or the whole thing has somehow fallen off your radar, this article is here to remind you, as there is still enough time.
Quality Mix of Tournaments for All Budgets
There are a couple of great things about WSOP Europe. The first one is that, unlike the summer series, you only have to be 18 years old to play. So, if you’re a young up-and-coming poker player itching for that bracelet, you can have your shot in Rozvadov.
The second is that buy-ins are tailored so that you don’t need to be a high roller to get in the mix. Just like the Las Vegas series, WSOP Europe tries to cater to all players, and it does so quite well, considering there are only 15 events in total.
If you’re on a really tight budget but would like to give it a try, you should be at King’s Casino early so that you can get a seat in the €350 King’s Million event. This is the cheapest tournament on the schedule, and it kicks off on Sep 17, featuring a very handsome €1,000,000 guarantee.
There are two more events in the three-figure buy-in range, namely €550 Colossus and €777 Lucky 7’s, plus a few more in the €1k – €2k region. All this is to say that you don’t need a massive bankroll to take a few shots at winning a bracelet.
For those with deeper pockets, the €10,350 Main Event and the €25,000 GGMillion€ are there, featuring what’s likely to be smaller, but much tougher fields.
Finally, this year’s schedule also brings several PLO events, so all the fans of the Great Game will have a chance to show their skills and teach No Limit Hold’em specialists a thing or two.
Rozvadov Away from the Felt – Things to Do
Some live poker festivals take place in big cities and major tourist destinations, giving you plenty to do away from the table. Recently concluded EPT Barcelona is one such example. This particular event has become one of the biggest in the world because players are attracted not just to the poker action but also to amazing beaches, stunning architecture, and buzzing nightlife.
If you’re looking to combine poker and vacation into one, we have to be honest – Rozvadov is not your ideal destination. This is a small village in the Czech Republic, near the German border. It has only around 800 inhabitants, and King’s Casino is by far its biggest attraction.
While there are a couple of interesting places to visit, there isn’t much going on outside of the casino. This isn’t to put a shade on Rozvadov, as places like this certainly have their charm, but if you’ve never been, this could take you by surprise.
Of course, there is plenty to do inside King’s Casino itself, and to some people, this is a perfect vacation. They put the hours at poker tables and then blow off steam by having drinks, playing slots, and trying their luck at carnival games.
If this is you, the casino offers over 3,000 slots and more than a dozen live gaming tables, featuring roulette, blackjack, punto banco, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Novo Poker, craps, and even barbut. Table minimums are mostly set around €10.
As far as accommodation goes, if you don’t want to stay at the casino, there is a fair number of other options in the area.
Where to Watch WSOP Europe 2025
If you have no plans to travel to Rozvadov but would still like to keep up with the action, there will be at least some coverage available. King’s Casino has its own Twitch and YouTube channels, and we expect these will show some final tables.
Daniel Negreanu has also been known to do his popular vlogs during the series, so he’ll probably be back, bringing daily content. As you probably know, these vlogs are primarily about his own efforts, but Kid Poker always makes sure to cover all interesting and important developments in general, so they are a great source of information.
The 2025 WSOP Europe is sure to bring a lot of excitement as it will bring together many big-name pros and hopeful amateurs. With big prizes and shiny bracelets up for grabs, there is never a lack of interest!