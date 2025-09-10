Andrew Brokos – The Thinking Poker Player’s Perfect Host

The hunt for @WSOP bracelets is about to start once more as the World Series of Poker Europe is all set to kick off at @PokerroomKings in Rozvadov next week!



It’s Bracelets Time Again: WSOP Europe Is Just Around the Corner! WSOP Europe kicks off on Sep 17, featuring 15 bracelet-awarding events, and there is still time to sort your schedule and join the action. pokerati.com