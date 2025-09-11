Poland’s Poker Trifecta: Top 3 Polish Poker Players to Watch Out For

When you think about countries where poker is big that have produced some of the best players out there, a few names come to mind. There is the United States, the UK, Canada, Germany, etc.
But, with the expansion of the game we’ve seen over the last decade, there are more and more players coming from countries that you wouldn’t necessarily associate with poker at a first thought. Poland is certainly on that list.
There are three players in particular with Polish roots who made a name for themselves in poker circles, and most fans have heard of them. We are talking about Wiktor Malinowski, Dzmitry Urbanovich, and Dominik Panka.
Whether you’ve stumbled upon this article by accident or you were actually looking who the best Polish poker players are, stick around and learn more about these three poker crushers!
Wiktor Malinowski: From Zero to Hero
Of all the poker players coming from Poland, Wiktor Malinowski is easily the biggest names at this particular moment in time. Malinowski is much better known under his online moniker ‘Limitless,’ as he is considered one of the most dangerous high-stakes cash game regulars on the virtual felt.
However, Wiktor is by no means a one-trick pony. He was able to transition his skills from online games to the live arena, accumulating almost $13 million in live tournament earnings according to Hendon Mob. Malinowski has become a regular feature in various super high roller events, and he’s done quite well for himself.
The number one on Poland’s All-Time Money List, he’s an interesting character, known for his bold heads-up challenge issued to anyone willing to take him on and drinking while streaming his high-stakes games.
While there are certain things you should know about betting and online casino in PL before you decide where you want to play, Malinowski’s success is a clear sign that it’s possible to go from zero to hero with online poker. He started with no money to speak of and became one of the biggest names in poker today.
Dzmitry Urbanovich: When You Fail, Try, and Try Again
Prior to Malinowski’s rise to fame, Dzmitry Urbanovich was the pride of Poland when it came to poker. Urbanovich’s biggest accomplishments came as a result of his efforts on the European Poker Tour, including a win in the EPT Dublin Main Event and a runner-up finish in the EPT Monte Carlo Super High Roller.
Over the course of his career so far, Urbanovich accumulated $7.2 million in live tournament winnings, but it’s been a little while since his last major score. This is probably why he’s not been in the public eye that much in recent years.
His poker story is similar to that of many of his generation (born 1995). He discovered online poker during his teen years, and he spent a lot of time playing with free money that was available left and right at that time.
While Urbanovich wasn’t able to build his bankroll up from nothing like Malinowski, this experience helped him learn and improve without actually risking any of his own money. In one interview, he said that he was able to build his bankroll up to $40,000 and lose it almost all back in one day. He was 16 at the time.
By the time he had turned 18 and was able to open a proper account in his own name, Dzmitry already had a wealth of experience under his belt. It didn’t take long for that experience to start translating into palpable success in online and live tournaments alike.
It does seem like the man holding the second place on Poland’s All Time Money List has been on a bit of a cold streak as of late, but don’t let that fool you. Players of Urbanovich’s caliber are always a threat at the tables, and it’s a safe bet we’ll be seeing him back in the winners’ circle sooner rather than later.
Dominik Panka: Kicking Things Off in the Caribbean Sun
Rounding up our trifecta of top Poland’s poker players is Dominik Panka, currently holding the third spot on the country’s winners’ list.
While Panka has over $3.5 million in winnings, his claim to fame certainly came from his victory in the 2014 PokerStars Caribbean Adventure Main Event. Born in 1991, Panka was just 23 at the time, and the prize of $1.4 million he picked up remains the largest one of his career.
The Polish phenom got into the tournament via a $700 online satellite on PokerStars and managed to navigate a field of over 1,000 players, many of whom were hardened pros with years of tournament experience under their belts.
Like Dzmitry, Dominik hasn’t had much success lately, but his Hendon Mob page shows he’s been on the grind, playing in EPT events and putting in some WSOP efforts. Perhaps he’s not as active as he used to be, but Panka certainly has the skills to pay the bills.
He, too, started his career online, building his poker bankroll from a small deposit and playing the smallest stakes sit and go games around. Panka eventually left the university to pursue poker full time, and that early win in the Caribbean gave him a much-needed confidence boost.
Of course, there are quite a few more great Polish poker players, and we could soon be seeing some other names near the top of that list. That said, those looking to grab the top spot will have their work cut out for them, as Malinowski has managed to put quite a distance between himself and the rest.
But, for great poker players, a big challenge is the best motivator!