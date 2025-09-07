Top Live Streamed Hands of the Week: Nik Airball Dominates Action on Hustler Casino Live

Another week is behind us, and it seems like there’s never a dull moment in poker anymore, as the top live stream shows keep producing premium content week after week.
This time around, we saw Antonio “The Magician” Esfandiari make a long-awaited return on Hustler Casino Live, mixing it up with the likes of Steve and Nik Airball in an exciting high-stakes poker game, while poker vloggers Rampage and Mariano once again battled on Wacky Wednesday.
Down at The Lodge, a fun group of players that included regulars like T1000 and Crypto Max got together to play some high-stakes poker of their own, producing some fun hands in the process.
Let’s take a sneak peak at some of the best hands we had a chance to see on live stream this past week for everyone who didn’t have a chance to see them in real time.
Airball Gives Action on Wacky Wednesday
Hustler Casino’s Wacky Wednesday show was the first truly high-stakes game we had a chance to see last week, and the stacked lineup included the likes of Nik Airball, Rampage, Mariano, and Brown Balla.
As we have grown accustomed to from him, Airball was involved in some of the biggest pots of the night, including a fun hand that played out between him and Gaston, a player we have had plenty of opportunity to watch on HCL.
The game started with blinds at $25/$50/$100, but progressed quickly. As things went on, the $400 straddle was on, and Alexi opened the action to $1,700 holding a pair of black Sevens.
Nik re-raised to $5k holding K♦J♣, while sitting on a massive stack of more than half a million dollars. This was great news for Gaston behind, who woke up with A♦K♣ and had Nik’s hand in a very bad shape.
Gaston popped it up to $14k and left $42k behind, clearly indicating he had a strong hand. This would not stop Airball however, as he decided to put Gaston all-in for the remainder of his stack.
The money went in unusually quickly, all things considered, and the players decided to run it just once for a pot worth well over $100,000.
The board ran out 2♥4♥Q♥7♥3♥, putting a flush on the board. Neither player held a heart, so the five cards on the board played, giving each player $1,300 in profit, before moving on to the next hand.
Senor Tilt Overplays a Combo Draw
Friday’s game on Hustler Casino Live is typically the biggest of the week, and it was no different this time around, as the likes of Steve, Nik Airball, and Senor Tilt were joined by the legend that is Antonio Esfandiari for a massive poker game.
Antonio played a more tactical game than we are used to, and ended up with a six figure profit without getting involved in any of the biggest pots of the night.
Nik Airball, on the other hand, seemed to be involved in all of them, and the one he played with Senor Tilt some four hours into the game was one of the wildest we have seen in a while.
Things started with Senor Tilt raising it up to $2k holding A♠4♠ and Airball just calling with his [invalid notations], which gave Senor Tilt a monster draw, but didn’t promise too much action.
The raiser continued for $3k, and Airball quickly made the call. The turn brought the ultimate action card in the form of the 4♦, which gave Nik the straight, while Senor Tilt now held a pair to go with his flush draw.
Insane turn card!! 😱— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) September 6, 2025
If @senortilt makes the call vs @nikairball, it’s a $353K pot! 💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/EhwfkamgOz
Some players might check in his spot, but Senor Tilt went for a massive $25k overbet. Nik recognized that Senor Tilt has a hand he may not be able to fold, so he immediately went for gusto, putting his opponent to the test for the remainder of his $171k stack.
It was a tough decision for Senor Tilt, who contemplated if Airball was capable of having one of the many available draws, before eventually making the call.
He was far from drawing dead, as the two decided to run the river card twice. Both rivers ran clean for Nik, however, and he scooped the $353k pot with the straight.
Just minutes later, Senor Tilt was able to win a good chunk of his losses back when he flopped a set of 3s against Nik’s two pair. Airball would continue his winning streak by taking down $126k on the night, while Senor Tilt dropped $66k for the day, a relatively small loss given the size of the game.
Fred Flinstone Loses a Huge Cooler at The Lodge
The stakes were a bit lower this week down in Texas, as a familiar group of regulars got together at The Lodge to play some $25/$50 No Limit Hold’em.
One of the bigger hands of the day started with a played going under the nickname “Fred Flintstone” opening it up to $325 with A♥Q♠ and both Charlie and Scotland making the call.
The flop brought A♠Q♣7♣, giving Fred top two pair. To his misfortune, Charlie was holding 7♥7♦, good for a set of Sevens.
Flintstone launched a standard $700 c-bet, and Charlie went for the raise right away, protecting his hand against draws and seeking value from various Ax hands.
Fred decided to slow-play what he perceived as a monster hand, as he just smooth called. The money was going to go all-in on most non-club turns, but when the dealer turned over the Q♦, things took a dramatic turn in Fred’s favor.
The turn gave Flintstone the virtual nuts, and he checked it over to his opponent, who obliged with a $3,500 bet. Once again, Fred smooth called the bet, before an inconsequential 6♠ flipped over on the river.
Flintstone went for another sneaky check, and Charlie moved all-in for just over $16k more with his full house. The snap call was bad news for Charlie, who had a lock on the hand just seconds earlier.
Fred Flintstone would end up winning just under $30k in the game, while his opponent dropped nearly $30k for the day, mostly thanks to this specific hand.