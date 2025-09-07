PeakGTO Revolutionizing Poker Training – Remove All Of The Guesswork

I have subscribed to almost every poker training site and used most of the available poker tools over the years. While many of them are useful in their own way, it has honestly been quite a while since I felt genuinely excited about something new in the poker training space.
This changed when Pokercoaching recently launched its new PeakGTO Leak Finder for tournaments.
Unlike most training tools, which can sometimes feel like studying in a vacuum, this one is highly interactive. You get to play through a structured 25-hand quiz, covering a wide range of in-game situations, and then receive instant feedback that highlights exactly where you may be leaving money on the table.
Why This Tool Stands Out
What makes the Leak Finder unique is that it doesn’t just point out mistakes. It also guides you on how to fix them. Every error becomes a learning opportunity, and you’re given targeted drills to sharpen those specific areas of weakness.
When I asked Jonathan Little about the inspiration behind it, he explained: “I designed the PeakGTO Leak Finder to help players of all skill levels quickly pinpoint flaws in their strategy so they can fix them.”
He also highlighted core benefits: “Once you go through the Leak Finder, you will be given drills for your specific leaks that you can practice over and over again until you no longer have those leaks. If you work hard to improve your weaknesses, you will find that your win rate increases substantially.”
To say that this got me excited would be an understatement, so I quickly jumped at the chance to test it out. Here is a short walkthrough if you prefer to see it in video format.
Step 1. Playout Through The Hands
The quiz puts you through 25 carefully selected poker hands that cover a mix of preflop and postflop decisions. Each hand presents multiple decision points, so you’re constantly being challenged to think about ranges, bet sizing, and overall strategy.
You will need up to 30 minutes to finish the quiz.
It ended up being more advanced than I expected, but I liked that the quiz put me in many difficult spots, and I instantly saw that I need to work on my bet sizing.
Step 2. Reviewing Your Mistakes
After finishing the quiz, you don’t just get a single grade. Instead, you receive a comprehensive breakdown of your performance in several key areas:
- Overall score
- Preflop
- Postflop
- Flop
- Turn
- River
On top of these broad categories, you’ll also see a more detailed breakdown organized by concepts. This way, you can pinpoint exactly where your leaks are. Whether it’s calling too wide in certain spots, continuation betting too often, or mishandling turns and rivers.
You can review all the areas where you made mistakes and start working on the ones with the lowest score first by instantly opening their drills.
Step 3. Fixing Your Leaks One-By-One
This is where the Leak Finder really shines. You can click on each of the concepts where you made some mistakes to see “suggested drills,” and can train that area with a click of a button.
The interface is simple but powerful and allows you to instantly work on your weakest areas to eliminate all the guesswork.
As Jonathan said at the beginning, if you put in hard work, you will surely improve faster than just guessing what you should be learning, and eventually substantially increase your results.
After spending time with PeakGTO’s Leak Finder, I can confidently say it’s one of the most practical training innovations I’ve seen in a while. It bridges the gap between study and application, making the entire process more efficient and rewarding.