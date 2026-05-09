Champions of the World: Jamie Gold on Breaking Records in 2006 and Playing His Game 20 Years On

Image courtesy of PokerGO Tour
Two decades ago, one of the most famous world champions ever claimed the WSOP Main Event bracelet and $12 million. Jamie Gold ripped up the rulebook of how to play poker when he relied on his natural instincts and table talk 20 years ago, winning the first World Championship he entered for its biggest prize ever at the time.
We caught up with the man who, until 2023, had won more in the Main Event than anyone, and who is looking forward to returning to Vegas this summer to try again. So, which Jamie Gold will be arriving in Sin City 20 years on from one of the Main Event’s more historic winners?
Core Memories of 2006
It’s 20 years this summer since Jamie Gold’s 2006 WSOP Main Event victory stunned the world of poker. Just three years on from Chris Moneymaker’s historic victory, ‘The Moneymaker Effect’ had swelled the prize pool to such an extent that the prize for becoming world champion was an astronomical $12,000,000.
When I ask Jamie what the overriding memory of that magical week in his life is, he tells me that an intimate moment right at the end of the final table comes to mind.
I was operating on very little sleep that week, and the whole thing felt like a dream, Jamie says. Having so many dear friends and family there with me at the end was the best, seeing how ecstatic my mom was and having the opportunity to call my dad, who was in bad shape and could not make it out there.
When Jamie became the WSOP Main Event winner, the initial roar of success hushed to nothing as Jamie got in touch with his father, in a gesture from the crowd that meant a lot to him.
Before continuing the festivities, the entire crowd went respectfully silent to let me make the call, and that was something I will never forget.
Since Jamie’s win, poker has evolved in directions that few could have predicted in the heyday of the original poker boom. Game theory has mushroomed in both use and importance. Despite that, Jamie is convinced that the instincts he relied on in 2006 still have a place in today’s game.
There is certainly value in having great instincts at the table. The more you study and refine your game, the better your instincts will serve you. I think you are also referring to the ‘gut feel’ that many of us relied on more before. There is just so much more information available now and higher-level processes to engage players in.
The game is still basically the same. It’s No Limit Hold’em. But as Jamie describes, new players can evolve much faster in today’s game than the class of 2006 could.
It is a balance. I am always learning and getting better; we have to keep up with how everyone is playing against us. I play much more online poker and cash games than tournaments, but each has an endless path you can take to learn and grow your game. It is a wonderful thing, and a lifelong journey for me.
Business and Pleasure
Alongside his poker game, Jamie has always had a keen eye for business, being a highly success TV producer and businessman around his hobby of playing poker. He believes that the skills he has learned at the felt have served him well elsewhere.
So much of my life relates to poker and the skills we hone, my business life especially. It has helped me immensely with risk versus reward, playing the hand you are dealt, risk management, and understanding how to quickly calculate a hundred variables into an expected value (EV) decision.
Jamie’s win in 2006 relied on many of his instincts at the poker table, and many fans enjoyed his high-risk, high-reward strategy. While the methodology of poker has changed greatly in two decades, the principles of what you do with the information you have haven’t, according to Jamie.
Poker is a game of limited information, but some players can make better decisions than others while acting on incomplete information, focusing on the process rather than just the immediate outcome. We also learn how to regulate our emotions, read the room, and be more self-aware, which is vital for high-stakes negotiations and team leadership.
Just as a poker player must manage their bankroll, any business will need to cut its budget according. This requires discipline to ensure one setback doesn’t lead to larger financial issues, whether in the boardroom or at the felt. Brand building and creating a movie from scratch are very similar skill sets, and the 2006 world champion has done both.
We adapt quickly and pivot, based on market or poker conditions. thinking in a meta way about competitor behavior, Jamie says. I have realized that my life in the film business mirrored the tech and start-up business, where you must hire 30 to 300 specialized people, raise $10m-$100m each time, market it well, and ensure 100 million eyeballs see it to have 1-5 million engage.
The New Breed of Poker Player
Many of the most talkative players in today’s modern game seem to be playing in live-streamed cash games such as Hustler Casino Live rather than in the tournaments that gave poker its many vivid characters like Jamie. He believes that he has “a unique perspective” as to why this is.
I was incorporating table talk in the early 2000’s in a way that made the game more fun and interesting for all. At least that was my intent while giving myself a legal and fair edge.
Once the rules changed, or were being enforced differently, I adjusted accordingly, as opposed to some of the current players that are harassing others and making the game unbearable sometimes, and affecting the play in an unfair way.
Creating drama at the poker table is something that has happened for years, and Jamie was a part of, but he himself admits that there is a line that shouldn’t be crossed.
There is a place for it within reason and in a positive way, but once it becomes what it has for some [people], the rules need to shut it down. I am always evolving and learning, adjusting as needed, and I want to be a positive force for this game I love so much.
I hope that the next generation finds their voice and grows the game in ways we cannot even imagine. Live streams have more often been in a cash game format, so table talk is more encouraged – the rules are different.
Coming Back to Las Vegas
This year not only marks 20 years since Jamie won his sole WSOP bracelet but ten since his last runner-up result, the $139,820 he won in Los Angeles coming in a WSOP Circuit Main Event. He’ll be taking on the big one at the Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris casinos this summer and thinks it could be bigger than ever.
I am really looking forward to this summer’s World Series of Poker. I will play between five and ten events, and the Main Event certainly. I think it can break attendance records again, and I hope it does every year. We will be celebrating my 20th anniversary of the 2006 Main Event, so this year is extra special.
While Jamie has won the most important bracelet of all, he won’t be limiting his appearance on the Strip to the World Championship alone.
I was so fortunate to win the WSOP Main Event, and it happened my first time playing it. That was my goal, so I did not need to spend a lifetime chasing that dream. It would be great to win another major event. I’ve made the final table in about 10% of the major events I have played, so it is mainly about volume for me to have a real shot.
Jamie is confident that if he plays a full schedule, he could win another bracelet, and with his business and professional interests proving rewarding over his career, wants to lean into playing poker as his favorite hobby more as he gets older… and wiser.
I am a much better player when I dedicate the time to it as most people would do. I’m a lifelong student of the game and always learning from every experience. I still love it. The deepstack NLHE events, like the Main Event of any tour or a deepstack PLO suit me.
I prefer one-shot freezeout formats as I like to put pressure on, and there are fewer spots to get unlucky if you are playing your best and getting it in as a larger favorite. The better I play and harder I work, the luckier I seem to be.
The Ever-Changing Game
Poker has changed immeasurably in the last 20 years, and largely for the better in many ways. Jamie believes that over the next few years, poker will morph again into a more content-driven product.
I think having it on mainstream TV and in more mainstream media is one key to growth, says the experienced TV producer. Better content will help even more. There will be new shows and films featuring poker, sponsors seeing the high value and lower cost proposition in reaching this niche of hundreds of millions of players globally.
With shot clocks now in operation, Jamie believes this latest innovation has helped to “speed up the action” and hasn’t taken us away from the old school entertainment and timeless characters that make poker so much. As he tells us, having people you can root for, or just as crucially, against, is also vital.
The game is growing every year, breaking records at most venues in basically every major way and tours all over the world’ Jamie eulogizes. The media and mainstream sponsorships just have not caught up yet. They will, there is way too much value in reaching our communities with expendable income and time to travel and play daily, weekly, or monthly.
60 to 80 million in the U.S.A. alone, 200 million across Europe, and 500 million including Asia, who at least play casually once in a while or enjoy watching some clips or TV games. It’s a matter of time until the brands realize the massive opportunity.
As poker looks set to enter a new era, it is indicative of that change that one of poker’s most well-remembered instinctive talents, 2006 world champion Jamie Gold, is as excited about the future of the game as he is about his place in its past.