Brad Owen – The Poker Hero Who Slays with a Smile

If you have no big plans for this Friday, how about chilling with a poker movie? Our suggestion this week: The Cincinnati Kid. It's hard to believe there was a time when Five Card Stud was actually the game of choice:



Poker Movie Friday: The Cincinnati Kid – Making the Wrong Move at the Right Time The Cincinnati Kid is a poker movie that takes you back in time and brings an exciting story about just another Kid looking to make it. pokerati.com