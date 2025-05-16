Mixed Games on a Budget during the WSOP

This one is for the mixed games newcomers and fans! The WSOP season is fast approaching and whether you’re a poker professional or series first timer, it’s always good to start planning out your schedule.
If you’ve ever wanted to try something new or get some live mixed game poker practice without breaking the bank here are some non-WSOP events you can dabble in, all for less than a $1,000 Buy-in.
8-Game & HORSE/HEROS …
|02/06
|Golden Nugget
|8-Game
|$400
|$25,000
|08/06
|MGM
|HEROS
|$600
|$40,000
|16/06
|Orleans
|HORSE
|$240
|$10,000
|17/06
|Aria
|HORSE
|$800
|$100,000
|17/06
|Golden Nugget
|HORSE
|$250
|$10,000
|01/07
|Orleans
|8-Game
|$600
|$30,000
|06/07
|Resorts World
|HEROS
|$400
|$12,500
8-Game and HORSE are the classic mixed game rotations and whilst there are only a couple of low buy-in 8-Games there is plenty of HORSE events you can jump into; at least 1 at every venue, with Buy-ins starting from $240.
The Aria is hosting the biggest of these events with an $800 HORSE boasting a $100k Gtd!
As a bonus: the WSOP itself does a weekly HORSE Deepstack event! It runs every Tuesday from 03/06 till 15/07 and is only $250.
… and all the other Mixes
|24/05, 02/06, 17/06 & 25/06
|Orleans
|TORSE
|$240
|$10,000
|30/05, 11/06 & 18/06
|Orleans
|O8-Stud8
|$240
|$10,000
|31/05
|Golden Nugget
|TOE
|$400
|$20,000
|02/06
|MGM
|Big Bet Dealers Choice
|$600
|£25,000
|04/06
|Orleans
|9-Game
|$600
|$30,000
|06/06 & 07/07
|Orleans
|ROSE
|$240
|$10,000
|07/06
|Golden Nugget
|TORSE
|$400
|$20,000
|09/06
|MGM
|TORSE
|$600
|$30,000
|01/07
|Golden Nugget
|O8-Stud8
|$400
|$25,000
|09/07
|Orleans
|TOE
|$600
|$50,000
TORSE has very much grown in popularity over the years as 2-7 Triple Draw has replaced the notoriously unloved FLHE in the classic HORSE variant.
ROSE, TOE and a Stud8-O8 mix are also available giving some different rotation options for the fixed limit enjoyers.
The Orleans are offering the biggest variety of games across its series and subsequently is the only venue hosting a 9-Game event, too.
However, MGM is the only place where you can try your hand at Big Bet Dealers Choice; this will encompass a variety of Pot Limit and No Limit Games and of course you’ll get to have your pick when it’s your turn as the ‘Dealer’.
Draw Games Only
|21/05
|Wynn
|Mixed Triple Draw Lowball
|$600
|$30,000
|26/05 & 08/07
|Orleans
|NL 2-7 Single Draw
|$240
|$10,000
|22/06
|Golden Nugget
|FL 2-7 Triple Draw
|$400
|$15,000
The Wynn are offering the biggest guaranteed draw events and for $600 you can take a stab at Mixed Triple Draw Lowball which consists of 2-7, A-5 and Badugi, all played Fixed Limit and of course Triple Draw.
The Orleans is the only venue hosting the No Limit Single Draw version of 2-7 whilst if you prefer Fixed Limit 2-7 only, The Golden Nugget has a great option for $400.
Stud Games Only
|28/05
|MGM
|Stud-Stud8
|$600
|$40,000
|06/06
|Golden Nugget
|Stud
|$400
|$30,000
|12/06
|MGM
|Stud-Razz
|$600
|$30,000
|14/06
|Orleans
|Triple Stud
|$240
|$10,000
|20/06
|Golden Nugget
|Stud8
|$400
|$30,000
|25/06
|Golden Nugget
|Razz
|$400
|$25,000
New to the stud games and want to give them all a go for cheap? Then the $240 Triple Stud at The Orleans is the perfect event for you.
The Golden Nugget is the only place where you can play all 3 stud games as individual events and all for a $400 buyin. MGM is also offering a couple of Stud mixes for $600.
Omaha Mixes, Omaha Hi/Lo & Big O
|29/05-01/06
|MGM
|Omaha ‘Best Game’ 2-Day Event: Big O – PLO – PLO8
|$600
|$100,000
|31/05
|Venetian
|Big O Bounty
|$800
|$100,000
|01/06
|Orleans
|PL Big O
|$240
|$10,000
|05/06
|Orleans
|O8
|$240
|$10,000
MGM are hosting a fun 2-Day Omaha mix where each of the Day 1s are the individual Omaha formats. You can pick your ‘Best Game’ to play on the Day 1 and give yourself the best chance to make it through whilst battling all 3 variants on the Day 2.
Want to add a bit of chaos to your poker life? Then look no further than to the Big O Bounty at The Venetian. Omaha, 5 Cards, Split Pots and Bounties, what more could you want.
Otherwise there are plenty of options at all the venues for O8 and Big O throughout the series period, with The Orleans offering games for as little as $240.
And Finally… Cash Games!
It’s not always about the tournaments at the WSOP as you’ll find plenty of folks who travel just to dabble in the cash games during the series.
If you’re looking for some friendly low stakes mixed cash the Cardplayer Lifestyle Mixed Game Festival is hosting 10 days of dealer’s choice cash games at the Bellagio from June 8th-12th and 15th-19th.
These are just a small number of the events available to you if you’re looking for some lower stakes mixed action.
It is worth noting that both The Orleans and The Golden Nugget have a full mixed game schedule with a variety of games each and every day all for a reasonable price. You should definitely check those out if you’re a mixed fan and looking for more options outside the World Series itself!
Vegas is truly a mixed games paradise, so here’s your chance to get involved and have some fun playing all the different game varieties poker has to offer!