The WSOP Mixed Game Guide

What if, instead of flying to the desert this summer and battling more than 10,000 people to try and win a bracelet, you only had to beat a tenth of that to etch your name in the annals of poker history?
The No Limit Texas Hold’em fields are growing every year, and the dream of winning a WSOP bracelet in the most popular poker format is more challenging than ever. However, there may be a way out of the two-card grind, into a place where more cards mean more fun. Where bad hands are good, and chopping a pot isn’t always a bad thing.
The dreams of a bracelet may be closer than you think, and they’re in the wonderful world of mixed games. These are the games that not only flex some new poker mind muscles but also make you reevaluate how much you know about being a great all-around poker player. Master just one, and poker glory could be much closer than in No Limit Hold’em.
Let’s take a look at how you might wade into the mixed game waters this summer in Vegas and potentially make your way to playing with the best in the world.
$1,500 Buy-In Events: Bracelet Hunting
For players looking to step into the mixed-game world at the WSOP, the $1,500 buy-in events will be the lowest at the Series. These tournaments offer players the opportunity to compete in various formats without incurring substantial expenses, and they consistently attract sizable fields. If you’ve primarily played NLHE and want to branch out, these are some of the best events to consider:
Event #12: $1,500 No Limit 2-7 Lowball
If you’re coming from a No Limit Hold’em background, single draw will be fairly easy to catch on to. Often referred to as the “Cadillac of No Limit games,” No Limit 2-7 Single Draw is a game of pure skill and reads.
There’s no community board, no hand rankings to memorize beyond “lowest hand wins,” and every decision matters. It’s a growing event and one of the easiest entry points into mixed games at the WSOP.
Event #21: $1,500 Pot Limit Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better
Last year, this event drew 1,277 entries, making it one of the biggest mixed-game fields of the series. If you enjoy PLO but want a bit more of a strategic edge, adding the Hi-Lo split gives more ways to win pots. It’s a game that rewards patience and strong hand selection, making it a great stepping stone to bigger mixed-game tournaments.
Event #27: $1,500 Big O
Big O is Pot Limit Omaha Hi-Lo with five hole cards instead of four. It was introduced to the WSOP schedule two years ago and was an instant hit. If you like high-action poker and want to test yourself in a game where post-flop play is king, this is one to consider.
Event #39: $1,500 H.O.R.S.E.
H.O.R.S.E. is the gold standard for mixed games. Playing through Limit Hold’em, Omaha Hi-Lo, Razz, Stud, and Stud Hi-Lo, this event forces players to be well-rounded. If you want to test yourself and develop a truly deeper mixed-game skill set, this is one of the best events on the schedule.
Honorable Mention: Event #93: $3,000 T.O.R.S.E.
Yes, this doesn’t technically fall into the $1,500 bucket, but it’s a nice in-between option before moving up to the $10Ks. This brand-new event introduces Triple Draw while eliminating Limit Hold’em, which is a welcome change for mixed-game veterans. Many players have requested the removal of Limit Hold’em for years, and the WSOP has received high praise for this addition of everyone’s favorite draw game.
Moving Up to the $10K Championship Events
If you find yourself having success in one or more of the entry-level $1,500’s, maybe you parlay that into one of the $10K Championship Events. These remain some of the most prestigious events of the series, and they attract the most skilled specialists in every discipline.
Most of the $10K Championship events coincide with the $1,500 events, so if you find success at the lower buy-in, you’ll have the opportunity to compete against the best in the world at the highest level.
For example, if you cash in Event #12: $1,500 NL 2-7 Lowball Draw, you might take a shot at Event #31: $10,000 No-Limit 2-7 Lowball Championship.
Even if you’re having some success, but you’re not ready to pony up the $10K buy-in, WSOP and other properties around Vegas offer plenty of ways you can win your way in for a fraction of the cost. The WSOP runs daily Mega Satellites and satellites directly into your event of choice. Keep an eye out for these high-value events.
Plus, almost every property around town that is running an in-house series will typically sprinkle in some mixed games. The Orleans, for example, offers a full mixed-game schedule with affordable buy-ins, providing players with additional opportunities to build their bankroll before competing in the Championship events.
The Ultimate Dream: $25K & $50K Mixed Game Events
For those who really want to chase poker immortality, there are two tournaments that stand above the rest in the mixed-game world:
Event #98: $25,000 High Roller H.O.R.S.E.
If you’ve found your game, hit the heater, and are feeling ambitious, the $25K H.O.R.S.E. is a true test of mixed-game ability. The field is small but stacked, and a deep run in this event can solidify your reputation as one of the best all-around poker players. It will also come with one hell of a payday.
Event #66: $50,000 Poker Players Championship
This is the event that every mixed-game player dreams of winning. Featuring a 10-game mix that includes every major format, the PPC is widely regarded as the most prestigious title outside of the WSOP Main Event.
Last year, Daniel Negreanu won it, further proving that the best all-around players shine in this format. If you win this, your name is forever cemented in poker history.
Is a Mixed Game Event the Best Way to Win a Bracelet?
With NLHE events routinely drawing thousands of players, the competition for bracelets is tougher than ever. Mixed games not only provide a new and interesting outlet for poker creativity, but they also give skilled players a better shot at making deep runs.
The fields are smaller, the skill gaps are wider, and if you take the time to study these games, you might just find your best chance at WSOP glory.
So, if you’re looking to break out of the NLHE grind, this is the year to dive into mixed games. Whether you start at an off-strip property like the Orleans, the $1,500 events, or go straight into the $10K Championship events, the path is there for anyone willing to take the leap.
And who knows? Maybe one deep run leads to another, and suddenly, you’re sitting in the $50K PPC, battling for the most respected title in poker.