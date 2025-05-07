What Do Trump’s New Rules Mean for WSOP Goers in 2025?

President Donald Trump took back the presidential office in early 2025 and brought with him a flurry of new rules and laws, many enacted immediately via executive orders.
One such executive order was Executive Order 14159, Protecting the “American People Against Invasion”. The order targeted all aliens in some way and instructed the Department of Homeland Security to take more care in ensuring all aliens entering the USA are properly registered.
With the World Series of Poker (WSOP) now just weeks away, thousands of poker players from all over the world are wondering what exactly this means for them.
We did some digging and tried to find out what exactly this executive order means for you if you are planning on visiting Las Vegas for this year’s 56th Annual WSOP.
Obligatory Registration and Fingerprinting for Foreign Visitors
Under Executive Order 14159, all foreigners over the age of 14 entering the USA are required to go through the registration and fingerprinting, unless they have gone through the process when applying for their Visas.
According to the USCIS: “The INA requires that, with limited exceptions, all aliens 14 years of age or older who were not registered and fingerprinted (if required) when applying for a U.S. visa and who remain in the United States for 30 days or longer, must apply for registration and fingerprinting.”
In the simplest of terms, if you are older than 14 (which all poker players are), and are coming into the USA with the intention to spend over 30 days in the country, you are required to go through the registration process.
While many potential WSOP players have previously been fingerprinted upon entering the USA, or during their Visa application, further registration may also be required.
Registration is done via the new Form G-325R, Biographic Information (Registration), which can be found online, and USCIS has simplified the process by making it all available via the internet.
On this page, you can also go through a set of questions which will help you determine if you need to register, and provide you with further instructions on how to complete the registration and remain in full compliance with the new laws.
What Does All This Mean for Poker Players?
In truth, the new regulations should not mean much for the vast majority of poker players coming to play this year’s WSOP.
Upon entering the USA, you may be fingerprinted (as you probably have been in the past), and you may have to fill out the new registration form.
However, all visitors who were allowed into the country in the past should still be able to enter, whether they are doing so on a Tourist Visa or are coming from a country that does not require Visas to enter the USA (such as EU countries).
Officially speaking, the legal status of such persons has not changed, and there is no reason for anyone to be deported or denied entry, as long as they comply with the registration requirements.
While this will probably mean slightly longer lines at the airports and a bit of extra hassle when you first land in Las Vegas, your entry should not be obstructed.
Of course, this is all just theory, and time will tell how exactly poker players traveling to the WSOP will be treated once they land in the USA, especially given some of the unpleasant surprises other travelers have received in 2025.
Will the 2025 WSOP Suffer?
Despite the fact most people should not encounter major problems with entering the USA for this year’s WSOP, the new regulations and the apparent prosecution of foreigners entering the country may cause some players to simply skip the festival altogether.
However, most players who regularly frequent WSOP should still be there, and it’s unlikely too many will steer clear of the USA altogether.
While Donald Trump’s new regulations have caused a lot of noise in the media, most American citizens and visitors to the country have not experienced any negative impact from them.
The new administration remains laser-focused on persons they believe to be trying to “invade” the country by overstaying their Visas and living in the country illegally, which is the last thing in the mind of most WSOP-goers.
A slight decline of foreigners at this year’s WSOP may be noticed, but the overall numbers are expected to be very satisfying, as live poker festivals across the country continue booming despite the somewhat uncertain economy.
It’s Almost Time to Pack Your Bags
The WSOP kicks-off on May 27 and all players planning on flying out should be making their final preparations.
If you are planning on playing in the Series, make sure to also check out the new registration forms and get informed on whether you need to go through the registration process in time.
To avoid any surprises or potential problems with the law in a foreign country, contact the US Embassy in your country, and make sure to check with the agents when you land in Las Vegas as well.
As long as you adhere to these simple tips, your trip to Las Vegas this summer should be just as smooth as any in the years past, with only a minimal extra obstacle between you and the best tournament poker festival in the world.