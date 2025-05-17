In the poker circles, @ChancesCards is a man who needs no introduction. But, if you'd like to know more about what it is that drives him & what he loves the most about poker, be sure to check out this interview by @SaraSmartist!



Inside the Poker Circles: Chance Kornuth on Breathing, Bracelets, and Big Risks Chance Kornuth talks about his poker success, his favorite career moments, fun prop bets, and much more in this revealing interview. pokerati.com