Inside the Poker Circles: Chance Kornuth on Breathing, Bracelets, and Big Risks

Versatility, fearlessness, and relentless evolution — Chance Kornuth embodies all three. In this edition of Inside the Poker Circles, drawn from Between the Blinds: Interviewing Poker Professionals by Sara O’Connor (coming this fall), we highlight a player who’s mastered the art of adaptation at the highest levels of the game.
With multiple WSOP bracelets, millions in tournament earnings, and a sharp mind for strategy, Kornuth has carved out a reputation as one of poker’s most dynamic forces.
Whether he’s navigating tough spots at the table or coaching the next generation through Chip Leader Coaching, he approaches each poker hand — and each challenge — with calculated creativity.
In this interview, Kornuth reflects on the mindset that keeps him sharp, the lessons he’s learned along the way, and how he continues to push the edges of what’s possible in modern poker.
Do you remember your first time playing? If so, what was it like?
The first time I remember playing was in high school after watching the WSOP on ESPN. My friends and I used pennies for chips. It was really fun.
I started playing more seriously in college and started to make really good money. I’m 38 years old now, so I guess that was almost 20 years ago.
I probably decided to call myself a professional when I dropped out of college senior year to pursue it as a profession. In the future, I see myself playing less often and continuing to run a company and coach through Chip Leader Coaching.
Do you ever drink or smoke when playing? If so, how, if at all, does it affect your game?
I used to do it a lot. I think it affects things very adversely, but most people don’t care to admit that. I’ve been sober for over 2 years now, which is something I take great pride in.
When you go on a losing period, do you begin to question if you still have an edge? What do you do to re-prepare yourself for next time?
Sometimes you just feel like you’re getting beaten to death and you just kind of have to take a step back and think about whether you have an edge.
Sometimes you have to take breaks. If you lose a small number of times, that doesn’t hurt too badly. But if you lose repetitively, it hurts. You need to take breaks.
I’ve gone broke before or almost broke multiple times. It was tough. I just had terrible bankroll management.
I would just take massive shots, and sometimes it didn’t work out and sometimes it did. I realized later that I could be incredibly successful without risking half my bankroll in one big cash game.
What’s your favorite thing about playing the game?
I love the freedom this game provides as well as the life that resulted because of it. I found my wife through poker, I have traveled the world and won tournaments on three different continents, and so much more. Poker has been pretty good to me.
Do you think there is an advantage to being a woman when playing poker? If so, what?
Yes, people soft play them, like me! (That’s a leak of mine that I need to fix.) Also, people like to show women their hands.
In general, playing as a woman has tons of pros and cons. Some people go really soft against them and some go really hard against them. It’s important for women to figure out which is which.
Are you ever concerned you’ll get genuinely addicted to the game? If so, how do you prevent that fear from actualizing?
I know I have an addictive personality, and that’s why I quit drinking and everything else. I’m lucky enough to have poker, so I can channel my addictive personality into making money. For that, I am very fortunate.
If someone is flashing their cards to you and you warn them and they keep doing it, do you use it to your advantage?
The vast majority of time it’s recreational players doing that, and I’m not OK with beating them that way. If it’s a professional, you tell them three times. After that, I do think that you are allowed to use it your advantage; there’s nothing wrong with that.
Have you ever been involved in a prop bet or know of any good ones?
I’ve done a lot of physical health ones. One involved a 60-year-old man who did triathlons. We each picked out exercises to complete, and I won about $40,000.
I’ve also done weight loss bets where I went from 29.8% body fat to 15.3% body fat in five month I got into the best shape of my life; I’ll probably never be in that kind of shape again.
What’s it like being known as the nose strip guy, and why do you use them so religiously?
Cause, heck, I even now feel like I sound stuffed up (laughs)! I probably need to get looked at, but I think that oxygen is imperative to thinking your best.
When you’re in these high-pressure spots, I think it’s important to be able to think through your decisions to the best of your ability. They also allow you to control your breathing better, and you never know who’s trying to pick up tells that way.
What’s your least and most favorite thing about playing the game?
Honestly, the way that sometimes you can work your ass off and still lose money has to be the least favorite thing. It’s different than any other job in that way.
Honestly, the way that sometimes you can work your ass off and still lose money has to be the least favorite thing. It's different than any other job in that way.
Tell me about your times winning a WSOP bracelet, please.
Back then, you had these massive rails, and all your friends were there. I remember getting lifted up. There was an ESPN 360 camera where you could see the whole celebration. Nothing compares to that moment in poker for me.
Where do you see yourself in five to ten years?
I would say playing less often and continuing to run a company and coach through Chip Leader Coaching.