More High Stakes History Made at CoinPoker With a $2M PLO Pot

High-stakes action at CoinPoker has been off the charts this year, and there are no signs of things slowing down. Six-figure pots have become a common occurrence, and, just recently, the operator saw one of its largest-ever pots of $2,000,000!
The hand in question took place on a heads-up PLO table, with insane stakes of $2,500/$5,000, so, in terms of big blinds, it’s not that crazy. However, it’s still $2,000,000 won on a single hand of online poker.
What we are witnessing at CoinPoker did not happen all of a sudden. The operator spent a lot of time cultivating the high-stakes community and organizing competitions and promotions geared specifically toward high rollers, like their recently concluded Heads Up Cash Game Championship.
Those efforts helped create what we are witnessing today, including the huge pot described below.
No Folding Allowed
As mentioned, the $2,000,000 pot took place at one of the $2,500/$5,000 PLO tables, featuring ‘GucciNIKE’ and ‘NV22,’ and effective stacks of $1,000,000.
‘GucciNIKE’ was on the button with K♠7♠7♦4♣ and started the action by raising to $15,000. ‘NV22’ decided to 3-bet to $45,000 holding K♥J♥5♥6♣. His opponent made the call, bringing the pot to $92,000 heading to the flop.
The flop revealed J♠7♣3♥, giving ‘GucciNIKE’ a middle-set and some backdoor options – a very strong hand in a heads-up situation. ‘NV22’ proceeded with a full-pot continuation bet, and ‘Gucci’ opted to just call in position.
The turn brought an action card in4♠, completing one of the straight draws and bringing a flush draw into the mix. As it happened, it completed ‘NV22’s’ gutshot, giving him the nuts. So, naturally, he proceeded to bet, potting it once again to the tune of $276,000.
‘GucciNIKE’ gave it a short think and decided to go for a raise. Even if his opponent turned the nuts, he knew he probably had at least around 40% equity with a set and a flush draw. Naturally, ‘NV22’ made the call, and, just like that, there was $2,000,000 in the middle with one card to come.
There were many rivers that could help ‘Gucci.’ Any spade to give him a flush and any board-pairing card to make him a full house would send the pot his way.
As it happened, the river came the 3♠, bringing the third spade and pairing the board. That card improved ‘GucciNIKE’ to sevens full of threes to take down ‘NV22’s’ turned straight and the couple of million in the middle.
Non-Stop High Stakes Action at CoinPoker
For the players looking for online cash game action of the highest variety, CoinPoker is the place to be right now. There is no other site where games with blinds of $1,000+ go off regularly.
The room brings an interesting mix of seasoned professionals and relative amateurs with big bankrolls who join the action every now and again to test their skills against some of the game’s best. This leads to some really crazy matches and super-exciting hands.
CoinPoker’s streamers are doing an excellent job of bringing all that action to life with live streams, commentary, and post-game videos, such as the one reviewing hands from the match between ‘NV22’ and ‘GucciNIKE’ leading up to the massive $2,000,000 pot.
In case cash games aren’t exactly your cup of tea, there is nothing to worry about. Right now, CoinPoker is running its World Poker Masters tournament series, featuring $25,000,000 in guaranteed prizes and two Main Events with $3,000,000 in combined guarantees, so you can take your pick.
There is non-stop action happening on the site for players of all shapes and sizes!