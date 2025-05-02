Alan Keating Beats the Million Dollar Game for $1.9 Million in Cash

The third edition of Hustler Casino Live’s Million Dollar Game wrapped up with an epic Day 3 last night, as the show put up some of the most epic lineups in the history of poker.
Over three days of action, we were able to see some of the most recognizable names in live streamed poker battle it out for millions of dollars.
As expected, the likes of Alan Keating, Texas Mike, Peter, and Nik Airball came ready to play, which led to multiple million dollar pots, huge bluffs, and incredible hero calls.
When all was said and done, it was Alan Keating who walked away as the big winner, with nearly two million dollars in profit over the three sessions.
The likes of Haralabos Voulgaris, Brandon Steven, Stanley Tang, and Britney Jing also posted wins, while the $25k satellite qualifier Erick Lindgren managed to add $283,000 to his million and walk away with a huge profit on his initial investment.
Day 1 saw Steve, Pav, and Jack each lose six figures, while Texas Mike joined the ranks of losers despite his impressive early performance.
Here is a look at the overall profit/loss numbers over all three days of action on the HCL Million Dollar Game:
|Player:
|Days Played:
|Overall Profit/Loss:
|Alan Keating
|3
|+$1,920,000
|Haralabos Voulgaris
|2
|+$852,000
|Brandon Steven
|1
|+$705,500
|Stanley Tang
|1
|+$616,500
|Britney Jing
|1
|+$358,000
|Peter
|3
|+$343,000
|Erick Lindgren
|1
|+$283,000
|Jasper
|1
|+$145,000
|Nik Airball
|3
|-$483,000
|Steve
|1
|-$931,000
|Pav
|1
|-$1,000,000
|Texas Mike
|3
|-$1,170,000
|Jack
|1
|-$1,500,000
Peter Pulls of a Massive Hero Call on Day 1
Day 1 of the 2025 Million Dollar Game was the Texas Mike show, as the high-stakes legend got involved in multiple million dollar pots and showcased all his skills and his willingness to gamble it up.
Mike played over 80% of the overall hands, but was still able to walk away with a huge $1.55 million profit, having put maximum pressure on his opponents for the better part of 8 hours.
The sickest hand of Day 1 was played by Alan Keating and Peter, however, as the Chinese businessman picked the right time to make an incredible hero call against Keating.
The hand started with Peter opening his J♥J♣ from UTG to $6k, which was called by Keating’s Q♠10♦ in the cutoff. Jack made it $26k from the small blind, as he looked down at Q♥Q♦, and both players came along for the ride.
The dealer put out a flop of 4♠7♦6♦, which was not really a favorable one for any of the players involved in the hand.
Jack c-bet for $35k, but was met with lots of resistance. Peter called with his pocket Jacks, and Keating came over the top to $180k with nothing but Queen-high.
Both players called with their overpairs, but it was already clear that Alan was setting up one of his trademark bluffs in this one.
The 2♠ didn’t change much, and Keating decided to save his bluff for the river, as he checked back after both Jack and Peter did the same.
The river was the A♦, a card that completes the flush and also makes two pair possible for plenty of hands.
When both Jack and Peter checked once more, Alan went all-in for his remaining $663,000, a slight overbet to the size of the pot.
It seemed like Alan was going to get one through, but Peter had other ideas, as he called it off with nothing but a pair of Jacks, winning the biggest pot of the night on a hero call.
Things Go Off the Rails of Texas Mike on Day 2
Just as Day 1 started great for Texas Mike, Day 2 was a bit of a nightmare, as it seemed like the action player from Texas could not get much going his way.
Mike was involved in some of the biggest pots of the night, and ended up giving all of his Day 1 profits, plus another $170k, back on Day 2.
Apart from bluffing into both AA and KK in two separate hands for hundreds of thousands, and losing both of those pots, Mike also made a dubious call in what was perhaps the most interesting hand of Day 2 action.
Keating ended up profiting against Mike with pocket Kings on two occasions, as the two built a sort of rivalry over the first two days of play.
Texas Mike attempted a $304k bluff with 7♦2♦ against Alan, who happened to be holding a pair of Kings after Mike lost a big chunk of his stack bluffing against the AA of Jack.
A bit later, Keating once again held a pair of Kings on a board that read 8♣K♣6♠3♠4♦, while Mike held nothing but A♣6♣, good for third pair on a scary board.
Still, he was not convinced by Keating’s $450k river bet, which he decided to pay off, sending another six-figure pot the wrong way.
Keating Picks Off a Massive Bluff from Nik Airball
On the final day of the HCL Million Dollar Game, Alan Keating had lots of ups and downs. His biggest up, however, came from making a great read against Nik Airball, who recently made his return to HCL games.
Airball kicked up the action to $6k with 6♦5♦, and Keating called in position with his 8♥4♣. The flop was beautiful for Keating, as 8♣4♦3♦ gave him top two pair.
Alan decided to lead for $35k and got a quick call from Airball’s open-ended straight flush draw, which could also have been a big raise right on the flop.
The turn was not a favorable card for Alan, as the 3♥ partially counterfeited his hand, making any pair better than 99 take over the lead.
Keating still fired $60k into approximately $85k, and this time around, Nik bumped it up to $230k with his draw, although perhaps not at the right moment.
Alan made the call and the river brought the A♠, a scary looking card for Keating, whose hand continued to look weaker by the moment.
This time around, Keating checked, and Airball decided to go for the gusto, putting out a $525k pot-sized bet.
Keating went deep into the tank, examining his opponent for live reads and going back through the hand street by street.
“I feel like you’re bluffing! Nothing makes sense!” These were Keating’s words a couple of minutes into the tank, before he finally decided he’s only really losing to A♣3♣, and made the call.
Despite not being the biggest pot of the Million Dollar Game, this hand might become the hand of the year, considering the guts it took to make the river call, and Airball’s willingness to risk so much with nothing but a busted draw.