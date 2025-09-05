Poker Movie Friday: The Cincinnati Kid – Making the Wrong Move at the Right Time

With August in the rearview mirror, @SklarChuck is back with his column, featuring a recap of the biggest moments that marked the past month & his personal highs & lows. A perfect read with a cup of coffee, a pint of beer, or another beverage of choice



I have My Limits: August is the Cruelest Month With August in the books, Chuck Sklar takes a moment to reminisce about some of the biggest poker moments that marked the past month. pokerati.com