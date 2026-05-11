Top Streamed Hands of the Week: Keating, Dawn, and Hellmuth in Action

Images courtesy of PokerGO
Another exciting week of live poker streams is behind us, as PokerGO and Hustler Casino Live continued to bring us high-end live shows with the most recognizable names in the poker world.
PokerGO’s No Gamble No Future live streams brought us a mix of players from the Poker Boom era, like Phil Hellmuth and Erick Lindgren, and heroes of the novel online poker and sweepstakes gambling era, including Alan Keating and Jared Bleznick.
On the other hand, Hustler Casino Live continued dishing out quality content, with regulars like Nik Airball, Mike X, Dylan, and Fransisco playing a casual high-stakes poker game on Friday evening.
If you weren’t around to watch the streams in real-time, keep on reading and check out a few of the most entertaining hands of the week.
Alan Keating Pulls a Huge Bluff on Tom Dwan
This week’s No Gamble No Future live streams on PokerGO saw some of the all-time legends of poker, including Phil Hellmuth, Erick Lindgren, and Tom Dwan, take to the tables, alongside the modern heroes of the game, such as Alan Keating.
The most epic hand of the week came down to two of the most aggressive poker players of their eras, as Mr. Keating took on durrrr, and gave him a lesson in power poker.
The hand started with an interesting dynamic, as Alan had the option to see one of Dwan’s cards at any point in the hand, which was Tom’s punishment for an unlucky spin of the Wheel earlier in the show.
Dawn limped in for $800 holding A♣8♣, along with Shaun Deeb, who had just K♠4♣, before Keating went for a huge $7,000 squeeze, knowing he could see one of Tom’s cards at any time if he got heads up with him.
Tom was the only player to call, and the two players went to the flop of A♠K♣5♦. Keating went for a $10k c-bet, and Tom made the call.
As the dealer put out the turn card, which was the 4♦, giving Keating a gutshot straight draw, the commentators were convinced that Keating would ask to see one of Dwan’s cards at some point in the hand.
It’s so no fun actually having it. pic.twitter.com/DFkoeDTTTa— Mister_Keating (@Mister_Keating) May 10, 2026
Yet, Keating simply continued with a $25k bet, without asking to see a card. Once again, Tom made the call, although he had to be concerned about Alan having the option.
The K♦ completed the board, and Keating did the unthinkable. Without exercising his right to see a card, he simply moved all-in for $108k, once again demonstrating his absolutely fearless nature.
This move put Tom in the blender, as he had to decide whether Keating was simply so strong that he didn’t need to see a card, or if he was taking his bluff to the next level.
After several minutes of agonizing, Tom decided his hand simply wasn’t strong enough to make the call, as any King now had him beat, along with stronger Aces and any full house.
Keating showed his hand, and Tom found himself on the wrong end of a massive bluff, something he certainly hadn’t gotten too used to throughout his career.
The pair bumped fists with smiles on their faces, as Tom recognized Alan’s amazing bluff and showed a lot of class after being bluffed in one of the biggest pots of the session.
Erick Lindgren Runs Into the Self-Proclaimed GOAT
While this week’s NGNF brought us some clashes among extremely aggressive players like Alan Keating, Tom Dwan, and Jared Bleznick, it also gave us some old-school poker action between legends of the Poker Boom era.
Erick Lindgren was back in action after playing in last year’s Million Dollar Game on Hustler Casino Live, while Phil Hellmuth also joined the table, finally getting involved in some high-stakes action.
The two played a hand that was somewhat unconventional for both, as Lindgren 3-bet to $4k with A♥Q♠, over the top of Dwan’s $800 raise.
Next to act, Hellmuth made it $16k with his A♠K♣, which was a strong play coming from a player who traditionally plays fairly straightforwardly in games like this one.
"You people just have no comprehension for hold'em" 😭😭😭— PokerGO (@PokerGO) May 11, 2026
Watch No Gamble, No Future on https://t.co/2RQh5ROjQG. pic.twitter.com/PmyLEBIx6o
Yet, after taking less than a minute, E-Dog decided that Hellmuth could still be bluffing, and instead of getting rid of his AQ, he moved all-in for $28,700. The Poker Brat had no choice but to call, and was pleasantly surprised to see he was up against a dominated hand.
As was the norm for most of the game, the players ran the board twice, and the first flop brought K♦10♥6♦, giving Lindgren a gutshot straight draw. Yet, the 5♥ on the turn and the 5♠ on the river were no help, and Phil would get his money back.
The second board ran even cleaner for Hellmuth, as K♥9♣2♠ gave no real hope to his opponent. The J♠ on the second turn once again ignited slight hopes for Erick, but the A♣ river closed the hand out for Hellmuth, whose stack grew to over $50k after this hand.
Nik Airball Puts Francisco to the Ultimate Test
Friday’s Hustler Casino Live session once again brought us some interesting hands and clashes, as the likes of Nik Airball, Mike X, and Fransicso were joined by a few players with less experience on the show.
Yet, one of the most exciting hands of the day came down to Airball and Francisco, as Airball opened the action to $1k holding 9♣5♣ over the top of a $200 straddle.
Otto made the call with his A♥9♥, as did Francisco with his 10♥10♣, and Kaufman went for a $6k squeeze with A♦K♣, a premium starting hand.
This is where things started to get interesting, as Airball made the call, and Francisco decided his hand was disguised enough that he could put in another raise.
He bumped it up to $30k, and his fairly tight image helped him get rid of Kaufman’s AK. Nik was not nearly as willing to get away from the hand, though, as he made the call with his far inferior hand.
‼️ HUGE BLUFF ALERT ‼️— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) May 9, 2026
“Desperate times call for desperate measures” — the great philosopher @nikairball
This hand got a bit heated 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LnmXGWvoHD
The flop brought J♣7♠4♣, giving Airball a flush draw, while Francisco’s pocket pair was now up against an overcard on the board.
Both players checked their option, and the turn brought the Q♦. When Francisco checked once again, Nik bet $20k into the $67k pot, and Francisco had a fairly easy call.
The 6♦ on the river did not improve Nik’s hand to a flush, so he was left with only one way to win the hand. Not one to shy away from a bluff, he went for the all-in, putting his remaining $102k on the line.
For Francisco, the decision came down to whether he believed Nik or not, as there were many hands that could beat his pocket Tens.
Eventually, Francisco did make the fold, as Airball showed the cards and announced “the sheriff’s in town,” as he scooped in over $50,000 in profit with just nine-high.