Beyond the Tables and Slots: Exploring New Casino Game Genres

Casinos are changing at a rapid pace. There are more games than ever before – some sites stock 1000s – but there are also new gaming genres coming to the platforms. Some are tweaks on older styles, whereas others rip up the rulebook, but it is interesting to see the expansion of iGaming sites into new directions.
Most gaming sites will have a diverse range of content. For instance, many poker sites will have casino games, with the same going for bingo platforms. Even online lottery websites will host scratchcard games, eInstants, and, at times, online slots.
But within casinos, there are new genres popping up all the time. And while not every new genre takes off and gets established as a long-term favorite, it can be interesting to switch it up now and again, even if it is just to experience something new for a time.
One of the starkest examples is clearly casino game shows. This style of gaming has taken off like wildfire in recent years, subverting expectations of what a casino game should look like and play like.
Game Shows Have Taken the Sector by Storm
If you aren’t familiar with the concept, casino game shows are live games played in studios. They will often be based on carnivalesque concepts, such as Alice in Wonderland, or be based directly on game shows, such as Deal or No Deal. Other themes include Monopoly, or original concepts like Crazy Time.
These games are usually more volatile than games like poker or blackjack, often involving elaborate bonus rounds with huge potential prizes. The allure is plain to see, though the style of social gaming entertainment won’t suit everyone. In software-based gaming, it is crash games that are all the rage right now.
Crash games can be a little bit difficult to describe. Effectively, bets are placed on a virtual moving object, such as an airplane or rocket. As the vessel moves through the air, the potential prize rises, and you will be tasked with cashing out before the vessel crashes or flies away.
Crash Games Have Become Hugely Popular
Crash games might sound overly simplistic, but they are arguably the hottest thing in the online casino sector. It is, for all intents and purposes, a test of never, with players’ fingers hovering over the cash-out button, hoping that they time it correctly. Sometimes, simple works, and in this case, lightning has been caught in a bottle.
Within slot gaming, there have been a few sub-genres established, including grid-based games, but the most important evolution has arguably come in the form of volatility. Ultra-volatile games have become hugely popular, with players hunting explosive wins and features rather than standard spins. In some cases, slot games allow you to choose your volatility, adjusting the game’s variance for your session.
Back over at the live casino, we’d say another thing to note is the extra volatility added to classic table and card games, with titles such as Lightning Roulette and Quantum Blackjack. The idea is that you win 100s, sometimes 1000s, of times your stake in a single round.
The trade-off is that the house-edge is not just as tight as it would be for classic versions of the game, but, as we said about slots, volatility is the key attraction at the moment.