Ryan Depaulo’s Wild Ride: Variance, Vlogs, and Vegas

Skipping the line and getting straight into the Poker Hall of Fame - the list of players deserving of that honor is a short one, but Michael @TheGrinder44 Mizrachi most certainly has his place on it!





