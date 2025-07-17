How Michael Mizrachi Earned His Place in the Poker Hall of Fame

It's now official. Michael @TheGrinder44 Mizrachi is the 2025 WSOP Main Event Champion, and the latest surprise member of the Poker Hall of Fame. Both of these things have been long overdue!



