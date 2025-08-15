Poker Movie Friday: The Grinders – A Not-So-Glamorous Poker Story

The Grinders is a 2011 poker documentary/drama that follows Matt Gallagher, an out-of-work filmmaker, who embarks on a journey to make it as a professional poker player, playing primarily in various underground games in Toronto, Canada.
As the film develops, we are introduced to other characters, like Matt’s fellow grinders Andre and Danny, a poker club owner, Lawrence, and several family members of these characters.
The movie starts off somewhat slowly, but as it progresses, you’re drawn into the plot and start to develop an interest in these characters and their success. The club owner, Lawrence, particularly stands out and somehow steals the show even though he’s not the protagonist.
Daniel Negreanu also has several cameos in the movie, and his appearance adds that star factor. Plus, it’s pretty cool to see Negreanu from well over a decade ago, rocking his PokerStars gear.
Core The Grinders Movie Details & Ratings
- Title: The Grinders
- Year: 2011
- Director: Matt Gallagher
- Main cast: Matt Gallagher, Daniel Negreanu, Andre, Lawrence, Danny
- Genre: Documentary/Drama
- Duration: 75 minutes
- Overall score: 7/10
|Criteria
|Score (1-10)
|Reviewer note
|Poker Realism
|9/10
|A very realistic depiction of low-stakes poker struggles.
|Story & Writing
|7/10
|Solid writing following several stories at the same time, albeit a bit slow at times.
|Acting & Characters
|7/10
|Decent character development efforts for a fairly short movie.
|Poker Excitement Factor
|6/10
|Not very exciting from the poker stand point, largely owing to its realism.
|Entertainment value
|7/10
|Will mostly keep your attention for an odd hour.
What We Loved About The Grinders
Being a documentary, The Grinders is a rather realistic and not very glamorous depiction of the life of low-stakes grinders. Many poker movies, even the ones that are partially in the documentary genre, focus too much on the highs and go overboard showing piles of money, expensive nights out, and all the fun stuff that may or may not be a part of this lifestyle.
The Grinders is much more down to earth. Matt, as well as other players we’re following in the film, are very regular people who just try to scrape by. While their poker skills are solid, each one of them has their own demons that add further obstacles to their path to success.
Grinding low-stakes poker for a living isn’t some dream job that gives you all the freedom in the world, especially if you are playing in private clubs. You have to go when a game is running and need to put in the hours when there is loose money on the tables.
Long nights, financial swings that you’re not particularly equipped to handle because the money is tight, and having to deal with some unsavory characters are all a part of this life.
When you hear accomplished pros talk about what it takes to succeed, you’ll often hear advice like maintaining a healthy bankroll, having at least six months of expenses saved up, and so on. And these are great tips, don’t get me wrong, but for many who frequent low-stakes games, this is not attainable.
So, at least to me, The Grinders paints a very realistic picture of the life that is often over-hyped, celebrating the positives (that certainly exist), but usually completely forgetting about (or brushing over) the negatives.
The Lawrence Story
The Grinders follows two storylines. The main one is about Matt, Danny, and Andre, three players who are trying to make it to the big leagues while fighting very common, everyday challenges. The second one is about Lawrence, the owner of an underground poker club all three frequent.
Lawrence is a very colorful character, and his story shows the other side of underground games that many people aren’t familiar with. Despite raking in decent money, he’s not rich. This is, in part, due to various expenses, and, in part, because Lawrence himself is a gambler.
His club, The Cincinnati Kid, named after another legendary poker movie, is not just a source of income for him. It is his pride and joy, and when it’s taken away from him, he really feels the emotional pain, coupled with unexpected financial hardships.
Yet, through it all, he manages to keep a rather positive attitude, accepting his fate. This is clearly not the first time he’s had to face hardships, and it won’t be the last – as we find out toward the end of the movie.
It would be hard to describe Lawrence as a “good guy.” But he’s not a bad one, either, at least from what we learn about him in the film. Like the rest of the characters, he has his demons, but he’s driven by his passion, and even when things go downhill, he accepts the new reality with a surprising dose of stoicism.
Daniel Negreanu as the Pinnacle of Success
The poker legend Daniel Negreanu makes several appearances throughout the film, talking about his career, ups and downs, and what motivates him.
There are probably two reasons why Gallagher wanted Negreanu in his film. The first is obviously the star power, as even 15 years ago, Daniel was a super popular player and a fan’s favorite.
The second, however, is that the Canadian pro represents everything Matt and his fellow grinders strive to achieve.
‘Kid Poker’ started his career grinding the lowest of stakes, going bust several times, and coming back for more until he finally made it. In many ways, his path is the blueprint for success, showing that you can, in fact, go from zero to an absolute hero.
Of course, very few players manage to achieve poker greatness, but if you are going to dream, you might as well dream big. This approach is best depicted by Danny, who has his eyes set on winning a big tournament, as well as Andre, who’s trying to get in on the audition to join the Victory Poker team.
The Grinders Movie Shortcomings
If you’re hoping to watch a poker movie that will get you all hyped and excited, The Grinders might not be the best choice. This is, at least in part, because it shows the reality of a low-stakes life, and that may not be everyone’s cup of tea.
Although it is not described at length, almost all characters have pretty serious issues with drinking and gambling, and that may rub some people the wrong way, especially the poker purists who’d like to see the game rise above all that.
So, as an ad for poker, The Grinders doesn’t do a great job, but I’m not sure if that’s a shortcoming or not. The good old cliché “it is what it is” comes to mind. Those who have been a part of an underground poker scene anywhere in the world can probably relate.
Maybe showing a bit more gameplay footage would add to the excitement factor, which isn’t this movie’s strongest suit. And, although I’m no expert on the topic, the background music feels a bit too much at times, but you have to add that suspense somehow.
Final Verdict
If you’re interested in the realities of the life of a low-stakes poker grinder, this movie does a pretty good job of showing them. It’s not fast-paced or glamorous, but it tells an interesting story of several lives connected by the love for the game and the desire to succeed (on and off the felt).
If you’ve played in underground games, you’ll appreciate the raw reality of it, and you’ll understand many of the struggles – the verbalized ones, as well as the ones that remain silent but are clearly there. The Grinders shows quite vividly why poker is often described as a hard way to make an (easy) living.
Overall score: 7/10