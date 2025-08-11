Top Streamed Hands of the Week: Mariano Climbs to the Top, Peter Keeps on Bleeding  

Another week is behind is, and with it a series of amazing live streamed cash games, with Hustler Casino Live dominating the headlines this time around.
While Venetian Poker Live streamed its usual high-stakes game on Wednesday, and Poker at the Lodge hosted a few smaller games with popular poker streamers, Hustler Casino Live played host to a series of super high-stakes games with millions on the tables.
Mariano, Peter, and Nik Airball got involved in some of the biggest live-streamed hands of the week, with Mariano booking the biggest single-session swing of his professional poker career.
Keep on reading and find out how your favorite poker players did this week and who won the most notable hands this week.
4-Way All In on Hustler Casino Live
One of the most exciting hands of the week was played during the Hustler Casino Live ANTE Game, with the likes of Rampage, Nik Airball, and Britney all in the game.
Jeff the Cash, a regular on HCL, opened the pot to $400 from his $225k stack, holding pocket Jacks. Britney opted for a call with her 10♦9♦, as did Adi with his 7♠5♠, and Francisco holding A♠Q♥.
Nik Airball was next to act, and he took the aggressive route, making it $3k with his A♦K♥. Jeff, Britney, and Adi all came along for a call, and Francisco saw this as a great opportunity to put on a squeeze play. He went all-in for his entire $17.4k stack, a play that would have done very well in many different scenarios.
In this particular case, however, Airball wasn’t going to go anywhere, and he decided to isolate the “short stack,” moving all-in himself for $174k, a massive shove to say the least.
The size of the bet didn’t faze Jeff the Cash too much, as he snap-called for $174k. Britney got out of the way, but Adi decided that his suited gappers might be in a decent spot against a bunch of high cards, and he put in his $17.9k stack.
The pot had swollen to $388,500 before the flop, with a couple of side pots in play, and everyone hoping for a different kind of flop.
Only a single board was run, and Jeff was in a pretty nice spot, considering Fransisco held one of Airball’s Aces, key for the biggest of pots.
Nevertheless, the flop brought A♥Q♠4♦, putting Fransicso in the lead, and giving Nik an overwhelming advantage against Jeff.
The turn brought the 6♦, giving Adi some hope of making his straight. Yet, all the money would end up going Nik’s way, as the K♣ hit the river, giving him the best hand for the scoop.
Jeff added $200k to his stack after this hand, and ended up losing a grand total of $163k by the end of the night, mostly thanks to this hand, while Nik dominated the game with a $330k win.
Mariano Coolers Peter in the Biggest Pot of His Career
The biggest hand of the week came at the tail end of the Friday high-stakes session on HCL, which saw the likes of Peter, Mariano, Britney, Nik Airball, and Rampage battle it out with millions in action.
The stakes were $200/$400, with the $800 straddle on, when Mariano opened it up to $2k with 10♣9♣.
Peter called in the small blind with 6♦4♣, and Jeff the Cash came along in the straddle with A♥6♥. The three went to a flop of J♣7♥5♠, which game both Peter and Mariano straight draws.
Mariano c-bet small for $2k, and Peter came over the top, raising to $10k. Since both had huge stacks behind, Mariano came along for a call, and the two went to the turn, which was the 2♣, giving Mariano a flush draw.
Peter fired another barrel, this time for $30k, and Mariano decided to continue with a call, now drawing to both a straight and a flush.
The river card was the ultimate cooler for Peter, as the 8♠ rolled off, giving both players a straight. The Asian businessman went for a $120k overbet, and Mariano didn’t take too long before moving all-in for $411k.
Peter stood up in shock, double checked the board, but made the call in just a few seconds. He got the bad news soon, and perhaps wished he had taken a bit longer to decide.
Mariano scooped the $909k pot, and went from being the biggest loser in the game to eventually booking a modest $133k win. Peter, on the other hand, lost just south of $700,000 in the session.
Airball and Mariano Flip for a Big One
Mariano and Nik Airball saw plenty of action this week, as the two were also a part of the All-Star Game that streamed on HCL on Thursday, which saw Airball keep on grinding after playing in some big games last week.
They were joined at the table by the likes of Sashimi, 3 Coin, Peter, Dylan, and Henry, but the stakes were a bit lower this time around.
About two hours into the game, Britney opened the pot to $2k and Peter called with pocket Sevens, before Mariano bumped it up to $14k with his A♠K♦.
Looking down at a pair of red Queens, Nik Airball decided there was nothing else to do but shove for $75k, which got rid of both Peter and Britney, and left Mariano with an easy call.
The two decided to run it just once, and it was Nik who got the better of the Argentinian streamer this time around, as the board ran out 2♥Q♣7♣4♣4♣.
Interestingly enough, this board would have made Peter, who usually doesn’t love folding preflop, a full house, which Sashimi and Britney both kindly reminded him of.
This pot was one of many that Airball scooped on the day, as he ended up winning nearly a quarter of a million dollars, while Mariano lost just as much over the six and a half hours of streaming time.
Royski Flops a Straight on Venetian Poker Live
The final big hand of the week comes to us from Venetian Poker Live, where another edition of Okin’s Game was played on Wednesday.
This hand started with Isaac, Shawn, and Royski all limping in for $200, before Ace bumped it up to $3k.
Doc Hollywood, a newcomer to the game, cold-called from the big blind holding K♥10♦, which started a chain reaction. Isaac called with pocket Fives, Shawn came along with K♣3♣, and Royski paid the price to see the flop with his J♠9♦.
The dealer put out a flop of K♦Q♣10♥, giving Royski a straight. Action checked to him, and he put out a $8k bet, which Doc Hollywood min-raised to $16k with his flopped two pair.
The money went in, and the two were playing a $82k pot in just seconds, with Hollywood needing a lot of help to win.
No help came on either of the two runouts, and Royski ended up scooping the pot, which helped him win $47.5k in the game, while Doc dropped a total of $110k over just three hours of play.