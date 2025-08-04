Top Streamed Hands of the Week: Eyring and Airball in the Spotlight

The World Series of Poker may be behind us, but there was still plenty of exciting live poker action to watch over the last week.
Hustler Casino Live, Venetian Poker Live, and Poker at the Lodge each hosted some very big games with familiar names in the lineups, which inevitably led to plenty of noteworthy hands.
Popular streamers like Mariano and Correy Eyring made appearances down at the Lodge, where they battled the likes of Doug Polk and Taras, while familiar faces like Nik Airball, Peter, and Britney played for very high stakes at Hustler Casino.
The Venetian Poker Live stream continued with a string of exciting games, with this week’s game featuring Matt Berkey and world champion Michael Mizrachi alongside the game’s regulars.
Corey Eyring Risks His Net Worth with Nut Flush
Our first hand of the week was played a full week ago on a Poker at the Lodge stream that featured the likes of Doug Polk, Mariano, Taras, and Corey Eyring.
After winning the biggest pot of his career just a few hands earlier, the young streamer was once again involved in a hand that would put him to the test.
Action started with 3 Coin, a true wild card of the game, opening to $1k from UTG with J♠5♠, and Corey coming over the top to $3k next to act with his A♥10♦.
The 3-bet from Eyring may have been a bit too loose, but he was trying to isolate the one player at the table that would certainly give him action, and he got what he wanted.
3 Coin called the raise and the two went to a flop of 7♥8♥9♥, giving Corey the but flush draw, while 3 Coin only had some weak straight draws.
Instead of checking to the raiser, 3 Coin decided to come out and bet for $2k, which Corey decided to flat call.
The turn brought an innocuous 3♠, and 3 Coin checked after threatening a check-raise. Eyring obliged by checking back, and the river brought the 10♥, seemingly Correy’s money card.
Things went off the rails here, as 3 Coin decided to go all-in for $85k into the $10k pot, prompting Corey to show his A♥ to the table and ask “What the f*** is that bet” before going deep into the tank.
It took the streamer a long time to make a decision, and he eventually decided to let fate make it for him. He shuffled his cards and decided he would call if the card he flips over is the Ah, and would fold if it was the Td.
To help with the decision, Eyring asked his colleague streamer Mariano to pick the card. Luckily, Mariano picked the Ace, and 3 Coin threw his cards into the muck.
With this, Correy allegedly doubled his net-worth, as he stated earlier that the chips on the table was all he had to his name.
We can only hope that the up-and-comer will take bankroll management more seriously in the future and consider playing in games where he can afford at least a few buyins.
Airball Coolers Peter on HCL
The next hand on our weekly rundown was played by two old rivals, Nik Airball and Peter, both of whom are known for making some unconventional plays.
There wasn’t much unconventional happening in this hand, however, as Jeff the Cash opened the pot to $600, which Peter called with 4♦4♣, before Airball re-raised to $3.5k with 6♦6♣.
Peter called and the two went to a flop of K♦6♠8♣, which gave Nik bottom set. He continued with a small bet of $3k, which Peter called, hoping to spike a four on the turn.
To his detriment, the turn did bring the 4♠, which meant Peter was now about to lose a huge pot unless he could catch the final four in the deck.
Airball checked this time, prompting a $7k bet from Peter. The King of LA raised it up to $27k, and although slightly concerned, Peter made the call.
The river was a complete blank in J♣, and when Nik moved all-in for just under $100k, there was no getting away for Peter, who put in the chips within seconds.
He quickly got the bad news, but took the beat in stride, as these two are used to playing much bigger pots with much weaker hands.
Pennzoil Don’s Trap Works in an Unexpected Way
Our next hand was played on the Friday Hustler Casino Live stream, and saw a couple of players try the good old limp-raise play with monster hands.
The group was playing $100/$200 and the $400 straddle was on, when Penzoil Don looked down at pocket Aces first to act. He decided to limp the hand and set the trap, which is a play we often see utilized in live games.
Next to act was Jeff the Cash, who looked down at pocket Kings, and decided that he would try the same play, hoping for one of the aggressive players behind to raise.
The likes of Nik Airball, Peter, and Britney all decided to come along without raising, and six players went to the flop.
In an incredible fashion, the dealer put out A♣K♦6♣, setting up the ultimate cooler spot. Jeff opened the betting for $3k with his black Kings, only to see Don raise it up to $9k.
Two quick raises later, the players were all-in with more than $311k in the pot, and Jeff quickly realized he was in a terrible spot, which would not get any better on the two runouts they agreed on.
Jeff will be glad to know that the hand would have ended the same way regardless of how either of them played it, as there was no folding for either player at any point.
Berkey and Keith Get It In Light on Venetian Poker Live
The now regular Wednesday high-stakes stream on Venetian Poker Live brought a few exciting hands as well, although the stacks were a bit shallower than what we are used to seeing on HCL.
One of the biggest hands of the night started with Eric Wasserson raising it up to $1.4k over the $400 straddle holding 9♥8♥, Keith calling in the big blind with his A♦J♣, and cash game regular Matt Berkey re-popping it to $7.5k out of the straddle with pocket tens.
Wass decided to make the somewhat loose call, and Keith realized this was a good spot to potentially win the pot outright, or at least get Wass to fold a mediocre hand.
He went all-in for $47.2k, which Berkey quickly called, before Wass moved out of the way, setting up a nearly $100k coin-flip.
The players agreed to run it twice, and this time around, it was Berkey who would run good, as both boards ran clean, allowing him to pick up the entire pot.
Berkey ended up winning just over $37k on the day, while Michael “The Grinder” Mizrachi continued his good run and booked the biggest win worth nearly $60,000.