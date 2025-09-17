my venetian summer

If you were hoping for a tragic tale about a summer job gone terribly wrong, you’re about to be sorely disappointed. I had the most magical poker-filled summer working for The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, and I cannot wait to share it with you.
How I Got the Gig
It all started with viral tweets I made about an interview process to become a reporter gone wrong during the WSOP. Following the tweets, the Director of Operations for The Venetian Poker Room, Thomas (“Tommy”) LaRosa, reached out to me about a potential position, that of being a Poker Host. I was honored and humbled that he contacted me.
This position would require me to cover the final tables of specific tournaments throughout the summer, which roughly translated to mean that I needed to take photographs of players and post tweets and Facebook posts about them as they were knocked out.
I asked for an interview to feel out the vibes of the place, and really enjoyed my conversation with Tommy. I heard good things about my colleague, Brandon Bloom, who would be training me. I gladly accepted the position.
I found a walkable Airbnb, which seemed like such a blessing, until the host canceled on me six days before I was set to travel. This required me to not only get a more expensive place to stay, but I also had to rent a car (a cost I hadn’t been anticipating).
As such, it was looking to be a basically break-even summer from a monetary standpoint, but (to be frank) I wanted a poker adventure this summer and I’m no quitter, so I figured the experience would be worth the price.
I’m glad to say that I was right.
Training Was Comprehensive
The training to be a Venetian Team Member was comprehensive. It consisted of two eight-hour days of corporate trainings prior to the days of training for my specific post.
Based on this orientation, I could tell that the company took immense pride in its brand and offerings. It honestly made me proud to be a team member.
One requirement was that I be fingerprinted in Nevada, and the other requirement was that I needed to obtain an alcohol license. To be honest, that requirement was basically fulfilled simply by showing up and forking over $20.
The training for my specific role was great. I had four full days to shadow Brandon and learn the ropes from him. It was more than enough to feel completely comfortable in my new role. I could tell that Brandon took great pride in what he does, and he was a pleasure to be around.
All in all, there was nothing lacking in my training, and I was impressed by that. After settling in, I felt ready to fly solo.
The Venetian Team is an All-Star Crew
My coworkers were the absolute best. To highlight just how great they were, after the COVID-19 pandemic, I worked at a summer camp for one season to bring joy into my life.
My coworkers for that job were less friendly and engaged than not only the members of the poker room, but also the individuals I’d pass in the hallway on my way to and from my shift.
The staff at The Venetian Resort is a multi-lingual, multi-generational, supremely diverse team that takes pride in where they work. On average, they truly seem to be some of the nicest people who work in Vegas.
Halfway through the summer, I was already dreading my time there being over. People would frequently say “hi” to me passing by in the halls. They took the time to remember your name and get to know you. It was wonderful.
That’s not to say that they can’t bring the business. I’ve also been at The Venetian Resort as a poker player during my summer, and watched floor personnel deal with unruly, rude players in a controlled and professional manner.
Honestly, I loved how well-oiled everything worked here amongst some of the friendliest people that brought the magic of Vegas and Venice to life.
My Typical Day Was A Breezy Joy
I felt spoiled.
Unlike most of my coworkers, I got to wear my own clothes and carry around my newly purchased poker backpack.
I’m used to paint-splattered sweatpants when I work as an artist, so dressing up as a professional made me feel like such a classy lady. I wore a name tag and an employee badge to go along with my well-attired ensembles.
Most days during the summer, I came to work between 10 pm and midnight. My shifts would usually last around 4-5 hours, during which, as a “Poker Host”, I would take awesome photographs of players at the final table for tournaments and create tweets and Facebook posts as players were knocked out.
I would start my shift by getting and filling out player consent forms, which allowed The Venetian Poker Room to take and distribute photographs of the players.
Some people chose to remain anonymous. I would then pre-draft the tweets and Facebook posts as I sipped a complimentary dirty chai latte to wake up from the free coffee bar The Venetian Poker Room provides to its players. Bliss!
Usually, I would take anywhere between 10-30 photographs of a single player to get that winning shot worthy of publication. I loved the challenge of trying to catch a player in the heat of action or smiling. The better I got them to look, the better I did my job.
When I was waiting for the final table to start, I’d help the rest of the staff by circulating throughout the room as I collected discarded drinks, trash, and chip racks.
One thing became crystal clear to me; poker players are a messy lot! It took the whole team here constantly picking up after players to keep the room looking professional and tidy. I took pride in contributing to that image.
Final Thoughts
It felt amazing to be part of a team that consistently smashed the tournament guarantees. If this isn’t abundantly obvious, let me make it crystal clear: I absolutely adored the gig, and cannot wait to return to The Venetian Poker Room as a player. The best is yet to be!