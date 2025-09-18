New Player to Watch: Mike “Puddnhead” Wilklow

At 41 years old, Minneapolis-based software engineer Mike Wilklow—better known in poker circles as Puddnhead—is fresh off his dream win: taking down the Mystery Millions Event #1 at the 2025 World Series of Poker.
With his trademark dry humor and thoughtful approach to the game, Mike’s making waves as a tournament player to keep an eye on.
Do you consider yourself a professional player?
No. I’m still working as a software engineer through the end of the year. I envision next year as a vacation year. However, 2027 is anybody’s guess.
How did you first get involved with poker?
My first experiences were playing 5-card draw for fruit snacks circa 4th grade. As a teenager, I’d go to my best friend’s house to watch the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event during the Mike Matusow blowup and Jamie Gold era. The fact that the WSOP was on ESPN probably planted the idea in my head that poker could be awesome.
Do you mainly play tournaments?
Yeah, I play tournaments almost exclusively these days. Cash can be fun, but I find it can be depressing after a while. Cash games are built around whales, and watching someone try to convince a whale to rebuy puts a bad taste in my mouth.
It’s like being a bartender who is serving regulars struggling with alcoholism—it’s basically why you have a job, but it bums me out.
In tournaments, there’s no angling bad players to rebuy. We’re playing against each other, but among the tournament regulars there’s a lot of camaraderie. If someone ships a WSOP event for a million dollars, literally everyone is happy for them.
What was it like winning the Mystery Millions at the WSOP this June?
Basically, it was a dream come true! My big goal in poker was to win some major tournament. The prior two years, I stayed in Vegas the whole series and had losing summers. It was weighing on me that I had tried so hard and failed. It’s a big weight off my shoulders to finally have that big win.
Do any hands stand out from the tournament?
I made a way out-of-line bluff nearing the end of Day 2 with 45 players left that was probably the bluff of my life. I had 32 big blinds and I opened A-8 offsuit in the lojack. The chip leader, Dan Strelitz, called in the highjack and the big blind overcalled.
The flop delivered T-T-2, all different suits. I continuation bet small and only Dan called. A nine on the turn brought a flush draw that I blocked with my ace. I checked, and Dan bet just under half the pot. I made the call with ace-high, no draw.
The river was a six, completing the flush that I blocked with the ace. The river also completed a straight that I blocked with the eight. I led out for almost my entire stack, holding back a nub.
Dan went way into the tank and ended up folding trip tens. That gave me a big stack that I was able to work into the chip lead by the end of the night.
Another key moment came when I was heads-up against Michael Acevedo. I limped the button with J-6 offsuit. The flop was Q-9-6 rainbow, and we both checked.
The turn brought an eight and a club draw; Acevedo led, and I called. The river was a complete banana, the three of hearts. He overbet 150% pot, and I hero-called with fourth pair. He had king-high, and I took a commanding chip lead.
What’s your favorite thing about poker?
The infinitely complex strategy has to be it. I have great respect for top players who can analyze on deeper levels than I can. My favorite hands are the ones with huge deviations from theory—like when Adrian Mateos folded pocket kings on a queen-high turn in last year’s Main Event.
Tell us about your best and worst results, please.
My best win? The Mystery Millions by a mile.
My worst loss? Every time I play the WSOP Main Event. I’ve had cold streaks of 30ish buy-ins without cashing, but I heard Josh Reichard once went 50 bullets without a cash, and he’s better than me, so I guess that’s just how it goes.
Have you played on a poker stream?
The only time I played on a poker stream was just for the Mystery Millions final table.
Honestly, I loved it! In tournaments, being on the stream usually means you’re doing something right. I’m a mumbler, so next time I’ll work on my enunciation.
What do you want to be known for in poker?
My as-of-yet unwritten poker-based screenplay.
What’s your biggest poker pet peeve?
Boring people doing boring things, like saying poker clichés. By the end of the summer, I’m pulling my hair out every time I hear someone say, “parking lot hand.”
What’s your biggest weakness?
I’m a convicted calling station.
Do you use information if someone doesn’t protect their cards?
I warn them.
Where are your favorite places to play?
I have pretty fond memories of the World Poker Tour (WPT) in Hanoi. The Irish Poker Open is great too.
What do you do for fun outside poker?
I’m retired from drinking as of a couple years ago, so these days I’m a “chill with a book and my dog” kind of guy.
Finally, what’s the story behind the name, “Puddnhead”?
I used to write a punk magazine called Puddnhead, and when I played in punk bands, that’s what everyone called me. It’s also my internet name, and a friend talked me into making it my board name at my local casino—so I guess it’s my poker name now, too.
Conclusion
From fruit snacks in 4th grade to a WSOP bracelet, Mike “Puddnhead” Wilklow, is proving he has the skill, composure, and fearless creativity to make him a player worth watching. He’s certainly a player to keep your eye on!
No matter where you are in your journey, dear reader, good luck on the felt, be kind, and run good!