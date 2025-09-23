The Excitement Is Building up Already for the 2026 Irish Poker Open

While some poker festivals like to keep their exact dates and schedules close to the vest until the last moment, the Irish Open does things differently. The organizers announce the event dates well in advance, providing players with ample time to prepare.
In fact, the full schedule for the 2026 Irish Poker Open is out already, and you can mark the dates on your calendar. Running from March 26th to April 6th, the longest-running live poker festival in Europe will feature 69 events in 2026, including all its satellites and invitational tournaments.
Taking the center stage of the 2026 Irish Open will be the €1,150 Main Event, featuring a massive €2.5m guarantee. For players with smaller bankrolls, there will be numerous opportunities to secure your way into the event on the spot through satellite events, as well as many online qualifiers running in the month leading up to the festival.
Why you should play the Irish Open at least once
There is no lack of live poker festivals in Europe, so players need to pick and choose their destinations carefully each year. However, whether you’re serious about your poker career or just a casual fan who likes to travel for some tournament action, the Irish Poker Open should be on your bucket list.
This event has earned a reputation like no other. It is just as famous as EPT Barcelona, for example, but buy-ins are much more affordable.
In 2026, there are many tournaments in the €200 – €500 buy-in range, and for those who want to practice their skills beforehand, Irish players can read more in-depth reviews of sites offering online poker where they can hone their tournament strategy and build their bankrolls.
The Irish Poker Open is the longest-running live poker festival in Europe and the second oldest in the world. It is truly an event with tradition, boasting a large base of players who return year after year.
However, it’s not just the longevity that makes this festival so popular. Between affordable buy-ins, big guarantees and great atmosphere, it creates a sense of camaraderie among players like no other venue.
If you’re so inclined, you’ll have no problems finding a group of players to hang out with away from the felt, whether it is to explore the cultural heritage or the countless pubs scattered across Dublin.
Ideally, you should do both, especially if you’re visiting for the first time, but the best advice we can give you is to play it by ear.
Irish Poker Open 2026 highlights
In other poker news, the 2026 Irish Open schedule has plenty to offer for those curious about what to expect. It features a nice mix of events, and while most of them are Texas Hold’em, there are a few good options for fans of other variants as well.
As mentioned, buy-ins for main tournaments start from just €250, so even if you’re working with a small bankroll, you’ll be able to have some fun in Dublin. The most expensive event on the schedule is the €10k Super High Roller.
A few events that really stand out as must-play are:
- €1,150 Luxon Mystery Bounty Opening Event – €1,000,000 GTD – March 26th to 31st
- €250 Mini Irish Open – €1,000,000 GTD – Day 1s starting from March 26th
- €1,150 Irish Open Main Event – €2,500,000 GTD – Day 1s starting from March 29th
Of course, these are just the ones with big guarantees, but there is much more that the Irish Open 2026 has to offer. As mentioned, you’ll find plenty of non-Hold’em poker variants in the mix, such as:
- €350 Big O Championship (March 26)
- €350 Mixed 8-Game Championship (March 28)
- €1,150 PLO 7-Max (March 28)
- €350 HORSE Championship (March 29)
- €350 2-7 Triple Draw Championship (March 30)
- €350 PLO 6-Max Championship (April 1)
- €350 OFC Championship (April 1)
In addition, there are quite a few special events on the docket, including the Ladies Championship, the Seniors Championship, and even the Deaf Championship.
The Irish Poker Open offers fun, diverse, and affordable poker action for all, providing a chance to enjoy 10 days of tournaments in a great environment without breaking the bank. With plenty of time to plan and prepare, why not give it a shot and see for yourself why this is one poker event that everybody’s talking about?