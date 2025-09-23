Top Streamed Hands of the Week: Triton Makes History, Mariano Crushes on HCL

Our favorite poker YouTube channels were on fire once again this week, with both Triton Poker and Hustler Casino Live airing some amazing high-stakes action.
Over in Jeju, Monarch continued playing high-stakes heads-up games and eventually found himself in a $12.7 million pot with his opponent, once again creating poker history.
In Los Angeles, HCL superstars Mariano and Nik Airball did what they do best, as both walked away with big wins in their respective sessions.
We take a look at some of the most interesting pots from this week’s action, including the biggest pot ever seen in any televised or streamed poker game anywhere.
Monarch and Bjorn Li Play the Biggest Pot Ever
Ossi “Monarch” Ketola continues his streak of massive heads-up games on the sidelines of the Triton Poker Series in Jeju this week.
The biggest game was streamed on Friday and saw Ketola battle Bjorn Li, a professional poker player from Hong Kong.
The game started with each player ponying up $2 million to play, and the blinds set at $10k/$20k. Things escalated from there, however, and eventually the two were playing a $16 million heads-up game.
Li had Monarch on the ropes at one point, but a full house over flush situation would allow Ossi to come back into the match, leading up to the biggest hand of the duel.
With blinds at $40k/$80k, Ossi opened to $200k holding 9♣9♦, and his opponent came over the top holding 8♥8♦.
🔥 $12,700,000! THE BIGGEST POT IN TELEVISED HISTORY!
Ossi Ketola and Bjorn Li clash on poker's biggest stage.
The $800k 3-bet allowed Ketola to apply max pressure and move all-in for $6.35 million, a massive shove in pure monetary terms.
Yet, the professional he is, Li understood that Ketola would be doing this with a lot of weaker hands, and decided to make the call with his pocket pair.
The relative preflop cooler led to the pot swelling to $12.7 million, which is the biggest pot we have seen in any televised or streamed poker game to date.
The board ran clean, and Monarch eventually won the match a few hands later, after winning another preflop confrontation with A♦8♦ against a pair of Sevens.
Mariano Wins Huge on HCL
The action was wild in the mid-week high-stakes game over on Hustler Casino Live, as Mariano joined HCL regulars like Gaston, Francisco, Mike X, and Coach Collins for some $25/$50/$100 action.
Despite the stakes not being as high as they get in some games, the session saw the Argentinian poker vlogger land one of the biggest wins of his poker career, edging close to $500,000 in profit.
One of the biggest pots of the day came near the end of the stream, with both Mariano and Coach Collins already in big profit.
Ohio David opened the action with 7♠2♠. He moved all-in for $4,275, and got called by Coach Collins’ 3♥3♦. Mariano, who was in the big blind, woke up with A♦K♥, and naturally went for a re-raise, making it $25k to go.
Collins had a chance to lay down his pocket pair, but decided to take Mariano on and try to win a huge pot if he made a set.
One of the last hands of the night, Mariano wakes up with AK…
ABSOLUTE MADNESS!!
The flop brought no joy, as K♠K♦2♥ rolled off. Mariano continued for a small $15k bet, and Coach Collins made the understandable flop call.
The turn card was an innocuous 4♣, and Mariano once again went for value, betting just $21k into the bloated pot. Once again, Coach Collins made the call, keeping almost $120k behind.
The river card was a board-pairing 2♦, which gave David the low end of the full house, and Mariano the virtual nuts.
As you would expect, Mariano moved all-in, which sent Coach Collins deep into the tank. With all of the day’s profit on the line, Collins took a while to make up his mind.
Given Mariano’s aggressive playing style, no one could fault Coach Collins for taking his time and considering his hand, as it was likely his opponent either had a monster or simply held Ace-high.
In the end, Coach Collins made the call to take the pot to over $350,000, and he quickly got the bad news. Mariano continues his amazing year with another huge win, while Coach Collins ended up losing just $20k on the day.
Nik Airball Goes for Max Value
Nik Airball joined the Friday game on Hustler Casino Live and went up against the likes of Gaston, Steve, and Senor Tilt.
The game played somewhat smaller than the one Mariano dominated earlier in the week, but six-figure pots were still the norm.
One of the more interesting hands of the day came relatively early in the game, when Gaston opened the action to $1k, Nik Airball 3-bet his A♥K♠ to $3k, and Senor Tilt made it $17,200 with 7♠7♥.
Airball made the call out of position, and the two went to a flop of 10♠5♠2♥, which didn’t improve either player’s hand in any significant way.
Both players checked, and the turn brought the 7♣, which turned Nik’s hand into the virtual nuts.
Nik went for a $15k bet, which was called quickly by Senor Tilt. The dealer put out the [invalid notations], which was a critical card, blocking several of Nik’s most prominent bluffs.
Senor Tilt immediately got the bad news from Airball, and ended up losing $234k for the day, while Airball was once again the biggest winner on an HCL stream, this time banking $171k in profit.