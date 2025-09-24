Triton Poker Jeju Is Over – Chidwick, Vogelsang, and Haxton Among the Big Winners

The Triton Poker Series continued to build up its brand with another amazing poker festival held in Jeju, South Korea. The festival started on September 2, and lasted for three weeks, giving the best players in the world ample opportunity to compete at the highest level.
The Series kicked off with Triton One events, Triton’s attempt to bring the Series to a broader audience of poker players, which proved to be a true success, with the $8,000 Main Event alone drawing in well over 1,000 runners.
From there, the players moved on to the traditional Super High Roller Series, which went on from September 8 to 23, with a total of 20 events across NLH, PLO, and Short Deck on the schedule, and millions to play for.
On the fringes, we saw some of the wildest cash game action, as poker’s newest “villain” Ossi Ketola took on a series of opponents to play in super high-stakes heads-up matches, which ended up leading to the biggest pot ever shown on TV.
If you missed this month’s action in Jeju, here are some of the key highlights of the Triton One and Triton Super High Roller Series.
Joshua Gebissa Lifts the Triton One Trophy
The newly founded Triton One series aims to bring more players into the Super High Roller waters of the traditional Triton Poker Series, and it appears to be doing so with success.
This stop’s Triton One Main Event saw a total of 1,046 entrants pay the $8,000 entry fee to create a prize pool of $7,607,558.
By the time the final table was set, two familiar faces were left in the field, with both Punnat Punsri and Artur Martirosian reaching the final stage.
Martirosian would end up busting in 6th place for $241,300 in prize money, while Punsri held the chip lead for much of the day, and eventually went heads-up with Joshua Gebissa, a German player based out of Vienna.
Punsri’s massive chip lead allowed him to make the rules, as the two struck a deal which gave Thailand’s best tournament player a guaranteed $1,205,775 payout.
Gebissa eventually navigated his way around Punnat’s chip lead and ended up lifting the trophy, but would only win $975,225 for his efforts.
Regardless, it was the biggest score of the 30-year-old’s career, and one that may propel him to become the next superstar on the Triton Poker Tour.
Here is a look at all the Triton One events and their champions in one place:
|Event
|Buyin
|Champion
|1st Place Prize
|QQPK Genesis
|$3,000
|Chengxu Hu
|$564,000
|One Night NLH
|$5,000
|Doyle Kwan Fu Lee
|$67,000
|NLH Mystery Bounty
|$10,000
|Xianging Ji
|$245,000 + $110,000
|Bounty Quattro NLH
|$5,000
|Johan Shultz-Pedersen
|$78,000 + $22,500
|Triton One Main Event
|$8,000
|Joshua Gebissa
|$975,225
|One Night NLH
|$2,000
|Yoko Sasaki
|$69,000
|High Roller
|$20,000
|Chenxiang Miao
|$315,000
|One Night NLH
|$2,000
|Khoa Anh Ngo
|$58,700
|Triton One High Roller
|$15,000
|Jun Hao Wu
|$969,000
|One Night Bounty Quattro
|$2,000
|Samuel Mullur
|$54,000 + $18,000
Triton Regulars Shine in the High Rollers
Once the Triton One portion of the festival was completed, all attention turned to the Super High Roller Series, with massive buyin events back on the schedule.
Action kicked off with a $25k WPT Global Slam event organized in cooperation with WPT. James Mendoza defeated a stacked field in this one, with the likes of Alex Foxen, Punnat Punsri, and Bryn Kenney all making deep runs of their own.
The Short Deck portion of the festival saw very familiar faces lifting trophies. Richard Yong won his third Triton trophy in the $50k Short Deck event, while Elton Tsang took home the $100k trophy and nearly $1.7 million in prize money.
Yet, it was Stephen Chidwick who won the festival’s biggest Short Deck prize, as he took down the $200k tournament for $3.445 million and his third Triton title.
Other familiar names who had big scores in the early portion included Jonathan Jaffee, who won the $30k NLH event for just over a million, Punnat Punsri who added another $1.7 million to his Triton One score by taking down the $50k NLH, and cash game specialist Kayhan Mokri, who took home just under $4 million in the $150k NLH tournament.
Peter Wang Wins His First Major Tournament
Event #5 – $60k NLH 8-Handed was not a particularly unique event, but it ended up creating quite a story, as Peter Wang ended up winning it and taking home his first tournament trophy.
The Chinese businessman who made a name in the poker world through his appearances on poker shows like Hustler Casino Live and High Stakes Poker has not been very active on the tournament circuit, making this achievement even more impressive.
Peter was able to overcome more than 150 entrants and defeat a final table that included the likes of Santhosh Suvarna, Mikita Badzaiakouski, and Anatoly Filatov, before getting to a heads-up duel with Sosia Jiang.
🔱 After the longest heads-up battle in Triton history, Peter Wang rises as champion!— Triton Poker (@tritonpoker) September 13, 2025
He outlasts Sosia Jiang to win the $60K NLH for $2,046,000 in Jeju.
Congratulations, Peter! Well played. pic.twitter.com/S4uI8wGbff
The two battled in one of the longest heads-up matches we saw in tournament poker, and Peter was eventually able to overcome the Triton regular and lift the first tournament trophy of his career.
The $2 million first-place prize that came with the trophy surely gave Peter a chance to fire a few more bullets in the nosebleed cash games he frequents, but the Triton Title is what will secure his name among the legends of the tour.
Chris Vogelsang Is the Main Event Champion
The $100k Triton Main Event was the most anticipated tournament of the entire festival, with every Triton regular showing up to take a swing at the prestigious title.
A total of 39 players were paid, with the likes of Jason Koon, Phil Ivey, Punnat Punsri, Bryn Kenney, and Nacho Barbero all making the money.
Both Richard Yong and Paul Phua nearly made the final table, but fell in 17th and 12th place, respectively.
As the final table was set, a number of Asian regulars were up against high rollers like Aleks Ponakovs, Benjamin Heath, and Christorpher Vogelsang, each with tens of millions in tournament winnings.
🔱 VOGELSANG WINS THE $100K MAIN EVENT! pic.twitter.com/FcGQGxRuoP— Triton Poker (@tritonpoker) September 18, 2025
Eventually, the experience of the “super pros” showed, as Vogelsang, Mullur, and Heath made the final three, while Ponakovs fell in third.
Wearing his polarizing garments, Vogelsang captured his second Triton Poker title and $4.1 million in winnings, as he once again stirred up controversy for covering his entire face during play.
Barbero and Hexton Add to Their Legacies
Event #11 – $30k PLO/NLH was another side event that created quite the story, as a stacked final table led to Nacho Barbero getting heads-up with none other than Phil Ivey.
The Argentinian legend was playing for his fourth Triton trophy, but had a big hurdle to get out of the way, as Ivey is one of the toughest he could have been up against.
Yet, with a little help from the deck and an amazing feel for the game, Barbero was eventually able to overcome his opponent and lift the trophy, winning $646,000 in the process.
In one of the last events of the Series, the $100k PLO Main Event, we once again saw a stacked lineup of players at the final table, with the likes of Danny Tang and Jesse Lonis among the final eight.
Nacho Barbero was once again in action and would again go heads-up. This time, it was Isaac Haxton across the table instead of Phil Ivey, and the stakes were higher, as the first-place prize was $2.8 million.
🔱 The First Triton Title For A Living Poker Legend— Triton Poker (@tritonpoker) September 21, 2025
64 cashes. 34 final tables. 6 runner-ups. $19.5M in Triton earnings.
For nearly a decade, a Triton title remained just beyond his grasp.
At last, @ikepoker Isaac Haxton’s moment arrived. pic.twitter.com/0EsQFIQFdy
Haxton was eventually able to get the best of Barbero and win his first Triton Poker title, getting the proverbial monkey off his back in the process.
Despite coming second in this event, Nacho had quite a showing in Jeju, as he cashed for over $2.8 million in total, while Haxton recorded 9 ITM finishes and one of the best showings of his extraordinary poker career at this festival.
Here is a look at all the Triton SHRS events from Jeju, and their respective champions:
|Event
|Buyin
|Champion
|1st Place Prize
|#1 WPT Global Slam
|$25,000
|James Mendoza
|$1,515,000
|#2 NLH 8-Handed
|$30,000
|Jonathan Jaffee
|$1,061,672
|#3 NLH Mystery Bounty
|$40,000
|Jun Obara
|$699,000 + $1,040,000
|#5 NLH 8-Handed
|$60,000
|Peter Wang
|$2,046,000
|#6 NLH 7-Handed
|$50,000
|Punnat Punsri
|$1,697,000
|#7 NLH 8-Handed
|$150,000
|Kayhan Mokri
|$3,853,059
|#8 Turbo Bounty Quattro
|$50,000
|Aleksa Pavicevic
|$781,000 + $480,000
|#9 NLH Main Event
|$100,000
|Christopher Vogelsang
|$4,099,975
|#10 NLH 7-Handed
|$125,000
|Michael Watson
|$2,130,812
|#11 PLO/NLH
|$30,000
|Nacho Barbero
|$646,000
|#12 PLO Main Event
|$100,000
|Isaac Haxton
|$2,789,000
|#13 PLO 6-Handed
|$25,000
|Artur Martirosian
|$421,000
|#15 PLO 6-Handed
|$50,000
|Ding Biao
|$880,000
|#16 PLO 6-Handed
|$75,000
|Joni Jouhkimainen
|$1,381,000
|#17 PLO Turbo Bounty
|$30,000
|Gergo Nagy
|$310,000 + $200,000
|#18 Short Deck
|$50,000
|Richard Yong
|$705,000
|#19 Short Deck
|$100,000
|Elton Tsang
|$1,697,000
|#20 Short Deck PLPF
|$200,000
|Stephen Chidwick
|$3,455,000