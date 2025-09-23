The European Poker Tour Returns to Malta This October

After nine long years, the European Poker Tour is making its big comeback to Malta, the sunny Mediterranean country that’s become one of the favorite destinations for poker players in Europe and beyond.
Running October 1 – 12, the 2025 PokerStars festival will combine the newly-launched PokerStars Open series with the main EPT. Thus, all players will be able to find plenty of action that fits their bankrolls and enjoy their stay in Malta.
With the full schedule featuring over 70 events (including a number of satellites), buy-ins starting as low as €300, and all the off-the-felt activity available in Malta, it is a perfect destination for your next poker vacation.
2025 EPT Malta Key Details
PokerStars is returning to Malta in style, bringing a vibrant live festival with a schedule of 72 tournaments. All the action takes place over the course of the first two weeks of the next month, with the event running Oct 1 – 12.
The first half of the festival will be reserved for the PokerStars Open series, with the €1,650 Main Event in the spotlight. There are six Day 1 flights available over the course of the first three days, giving you plenty of opportunity to secure a seat for Day 2 action on October 4.
There are several other PokerStars Open events taking place over the first few days that you might consider, including:
- €1,100 NLHE Freezeout (Oct 1 – 2)
- €10,200 Mystery Bounty (Oct 1 – 2)
- €550 Seniors Event (Oct 1 – 2, 50 years or older)
- €550 Hyper Turbo Freezeout (Oct 1)
- €1,100 8-Game (Oct 2 – 3)
- €825 PokerStars Open Cup (Oct 4 – 5)
The main EPT action kicks in on Monday, October 6, with the first of two starting flights for the €5,300 EPT Main Event. Leading up to the Main Event, there are several €1,155 ‘Win Your Seat’ satellites, where you’ll be able to qualify for the Main by reaching 50,000 in chips.
As mentioned, there is a very rich tournament schedule surrounding the Main Event, offering something for everyone, in terms of buy-ins and game preferences alike. Some standout tournaments you’ll be able to get involved with include:
- €1,100 Big Bet Mix (Oct 6 – 7)
- €550 2-7 Single Draw (Oct 7)
- €1,100 Pot Limit Omaha Hi-Lo (Oct 8)
- €1,050 Hyper Turbo Knockout (Oct 8)
- €1,650 NLHE Mystery Bounty (Oct 10 – 11)
- €330 No Limit Hold’em (Oct 11 – 12)
It goes without saying that there are quite a few tournaments with bigger buy-ins, including several high-rollers, but if you have your eyes on one of these, you probably already have your ducks in a row and are all set for the October action.
EPT Malta 2025 Key Event Dates & Info
|Dates
|Tournament
|Buy-In
|Additional Info
|Oct 1 – 6
|PokerStars Open Main Event
|€1,650
|Six starting flights, one reentry per flight
|Oct 4 – 5
|PokerStars Open Cup
|€825
|Two starting flights, one reentry per flight
|Oct 6 – 12
|EPT Main Event
|€5,300
|Two starting flights, single reentry.
Off-the-Felt Activities During EPT Malta
While the main action will be taking place inside Casino Malta and at poker tables, there are plenty of things to do if you want to take a break from the grind.
As always, PokerStars has quite a lineup of activities for all players to enjoy, so you can take your pick:
- Oct 2 – PokerStars Open Welcome Drinks
- Oct 4 – Padel Party
- Oct 5 – Bowling Night
- Oct 6 – EPT Welcome Drinks
- Oct 8 – Football Tournament and Darts Night
- Oct 10 – Laser Tag Night
If there is one thing PokerStars knows how to do (apart from organizing top-tier tournaments), it’s to throw a party. You’ll be in for a lot of fun and plenty of free food and drinks, giving you a much-needed break from the stress of the tournament grind and incessant noise of shuffling chips.
For those more adventurous, Malta certainly has a lot to offer, from rich cultural heritage and natural beauty to vibrant nightlife. Despite its small area, this island country has something for everyone.
Casino Malta is located in St. Julian’s, a town very popular with tourists and known for its numerous bars, restaurants, and clubs, so if you’re looking for this type of entertainment, it will be within walking distance.
Malta’s Capital, Valletta, is only a short ride away, and if you’re visiting the country for the first time, you should definitely find some time to check it out. It is the smallest capital in the European Union, but there is plenty to do and see.
It goes without saying that you’ll have access to some splendid beaches as well, and the weather in October is still warm enough to go for a swim if that’s your thing.
Playing poker is great and all, but you’ll miss out if you spend all your time inside the casino. Malta is truly a unique destination, and if you organize your time well, you’ll come back from this trip feeling refreshed, even if cards don’t come your way!