Christoph Vogelsang’s Headwear Prompts Debate on Covering Facial Tells

The recent Triton Poker Series Main Event in Jeju, South Korea, saw the German player Christoph Vogelsang win the top prize of almost $4.1 million. As the third biggest result of his career, it propelled the German to 18th place on The Hendon Mob’s All Time Money List.
To some, however, it also highlighted one of Vogelsang’s physical advantages – his face-covering sunglasses and hoodie. Masking his eyes, mouth, and neck with the apparel, the German’s choice of clothing has been branded clever by some observers but unfair by others.
It is undoubtedly a fairly unique piece of clothing… But is it fair?
How Did Vogelsang Win the Triton Jeju Main Event?
The Triton Jeju Main Event wasn’t one for the recreationals. Costing $100,000 to play, it ended up featuring the field of 228 entries (including re-entries).
When the dust settled, a cool $22.8 million in the prize pool meant every single edge counted. Bet sizing, range finding, and being able to see your opponent’s head on top of their shoulders. You know, those fine margins.
While we’ll come to what Vogelsang was wearing, it has to be said that there is no criticism of his table personality, his charisma away from the felt, and his play during the event. This is no small thing. In a world of Will Kassoufs, be more Vogelsang would be good advice, at least from the neck down.
One fine piece of play went a long way to deciding the event. The Latvian player Aleks Ponakovs came into the final table second in chips behind Vogelsang and, after flopping an open-ended straight and flush draw, shoved the river despite having missed.
Vogelsang had flopped top pair with a king, but only holding a deuce with it, faced a massive decision. Ultimately, the German made the kind of hero call that few in the world could make, taking down one of his most dangerous opponents.
When it came down to heads-up, both he and his last remaining opponent, Samuel Mullur, were happy to do an ICM deal, smoothing out the edges of a vast amount to play for. The win, worth $4.1 million to Vogelsang, was a ‘special’ one to him.
It’s a Main Event, it’s the biggest Triton event, and the Triton tour is easily my favorite place to play poker, Vogelsang told reporters in the aftermath of victory. You really know people so well, both the players and the staff. Triton events are very special for me, so I’m happy to have won this one.
What Did Christoph Vogelsang Wear at the Felt?
The outfit in question really boils down to the hoodie. Gray in color, with a ‘wraparound’ design, as you can see from the screenshot of the action above, with the added sunglasses, approximately 15% of Vogelsang’s face can be seen from the perspective of his heads-up opponent, Austrian Samuel Mullur.
For many years, players and fans have had a real problem with the ‘hoodies and sunglasses’ brigade. From an entertainment perspective, it’s not difficult to see why.
Fans want to see the whites of players’ eyes. What attracted the watching public to poker in the first place were programs like Late Night Poker, where hardly anyone wore shades, let alone hoodies.
Fans love that show’s ability to draw drama from the eye movements, words, and expressions that light up the action.
In today’s televised game, there can be no doubt that brands such as Triton have ramped up the coverage. The presentation, the trackable nature of the action, and the storytelling are better than ever. The stakes are higher, too, and by a large amount.
But not being able to see players such as Vogelsang when he covers himself up negates those positives for many poker fans.
To a degree, the players perpetuate the action. IF no players arrive in Jeju, Triton can’t host an event. But the coverage – and fanbase – also grow the game to the point where the prize pool guarantees swell, too. That dichotomy is a dance, one where each member of the partnership constantly adapts to the pace of the other.
What Do the Pros Think?
In the aftermath of Vogelsang’s victory, his attire quickly became even more of a subject of discussion on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Happier to wade into a debate than a politician with a parking ticket is Daniel Negreanu, poker’s de facto spokesperson on so many subjects. Right or wrong in others’ opinions, Kid Poker is always certain of his own beliefs and, in this instance, didn’t hold back when Will ‘Difficult Conversation’ Jaffe asked, ‘How is this legal?’
It is not at WSOP,” said Negreanu. [The] current rule is you can cover 2 out of 3; eyes, mouth, neck. This covers all three. Most don’t know about the rule, but I had the floor force him to edit the costume. Christoph is a very nice man [by the way], but this should not be allowed, obviously. I propose changing it to one of three.
Some other players disagreed with this opinion, however. Vogelsang’s fellow high roller and Negreanu’s compatriot Sam Greenwood said:
On the list of things I have a problem with, this ranks below people not pushing their chips far enough into the pot and making dealers reach all the way across the table to rake in a c-bet.
Spain’s Juan Pardo was in alignment with this, saying:
Any professional [high stakes] player has no problem with Vogelsang covering himself as he pleases. Any of us who play it can do it, but we choose not to for convenience or whatever. We are on equal terms by free choice.
Mustapha Kanit replied with the opposite stance, saying simply, “I disagree with you.”
Negreanu returned to the subject via his WSOP Online vlog, pitching a question directly to Vogelsang,
Ask yourself this: if everyone did what you’re doing, would that be good or detrimental to the game of poker? We’re at the place where you can cover two of three, and I think that’s one too many. Maybe at some point we’ll get back to where we all look like humans again.
Want to watch Vogelsang, his hoodie, and his opponents in action? Of course you do. Here’s how the final table played out: