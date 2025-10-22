Michael “The Grinder” Mizrachi Joins GGTeam

Images courtesy of PokerGO
Michael “The Grinder” Mizrachi became the newest member of the GGPoker ambassadors team (GGTeam), following his spectacular performance at this year’s World Series of Poker.
Mizrachi’s recent achievements were crowned with a rushed introduction to the Poker Hall of Fame, agreed upon by all living members of the institution.
The Grinder dominated the headlines throughout the summer and has kept busy ever since, traveling the world to play poker and hosting games of his own at the Venetian.
Now, Micahel has joined GGTeam, where he will work alongside the likes of Daniel Negreanu and Fedor Holz to promote the world’s biggest online poker site.
Welcome to GGTeam, @TheGrinder44.— GGPoker (@GGPoker) October 17, 2025
Poker royalty joins the World’s Biggest Poker Room.
Link to official press release 👇.#GGPoker #GGTeam #TheGrinder pic.twitter.com/etdnafS4FH
Mizrachi Joins a Star-Studded Team
Michael Mizrachi is a living legend of the game of poker, and as of recently, a member of the Poker Hall of Fame, which makes him uniquely suited to promoting the leading worldwide online poker brand.
He joined a team made up of other recognized names in the poker world, led by GGPoker’s leading ambassador Daniel Negreanu, a good friend of Mizrachi.
Mizrachi joined the team as the only native-born American, as the operator focused mostly on international ambassadors from markets in which it has operating licenses.
GGPoker has also put a lot of emphasis on poker influencers and content creators in recent years. Mizrachi will be looking to bridge the gap between the poker players and influencers, as he fits well into both roles.
Known for his casual and entertaining approach to the game, Mizrachi is someone who can bring a lot of entertainment value to any game or show he joins, while simultaneously playing world-class poker.
Spectacular Summer Opens New Doors for the Grinder
The Grinder is a name known to the poker fans since the days of Full Tilt Poker and the Poker Boom, as he was one of the early ambassadors for Full Tilt Poker, alongside the likes of Phil Ivey and Mike Matusow.
Yet, Mizrachi has been without a sponsorship deal for many years, as his popularity slightly faded following the events of Black Friday.
That never stopped him from playing top-level poker anytime he showed up, and his accolades kept building up over the years.
Already a legend of the game, The Grinder set new records in 2025, as he went on an absolute rampage during the WSOP, and managed to win both the Poker Players Championship and the Main Event, an unprecedented feat.
Not only did this take Michael to eight WSOP bracelets in total, but it also allowed him to become the first four-time Poker Players Championship winner, and the only player to win both of these prestigious tournaments in a single year.
The feat was so spectacular that the members of the Poker Hall of Fame decided to induct him into the HOF despite the “one player per year” rule.
Mizrachi was inducted in a short induction ceremony right after his Main Event victory, and his name was forever etched into the poker history books.
These results and the media attention Mizrachi got for them played a critical role in GGPoker deciding to bring him on as the newest member of GGTeam.
Expect to See More of Mizrachi
Now that he’s signed a new sponsorship with GGPoker, you can expect to see even more of Michael Mizrachi on the tournament circuit and in various cash game-themed shows.
Namely, we expect to see Mizrachi join any upcoming seasons of Game of Gold, GGPoker’s new poker reality show, which included many of the brand’s ambassadors in its previous season.
Michael will likely also show up at all GGPoker-operated poker tournaments, which include WSOP stops in Las Vegas, Europe, and Paradise Island, to name just a few.
One of the most entertaining poker players in the world will now be closely associated with the world’s biggest and most popular poker brand, which should make for some amazing stories in the months to come.