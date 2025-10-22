Michael “The Grinder” Mizrachi Joins GGTeam

With things winding down for a brief moment in the poker world, @PaulSeaton caught up with @RealKidPoker to talk about his recent WSOP Online endeavors, thoughts on WSOP Europe moving to Prague, and more 👇



Kid Poker Pushes for Postseason Glory, Discussing WSOP Europe and December’s Clash of Festivals Daniel Negreanu shares his thoughts about moving WSOP Europe to Prague, talks about WSOP and WPT clash of festival... pokerati.com