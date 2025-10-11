Mustapha Kanit on Passion, Poker, and Paradise

Images courtesy of WPT.com
Poker has changed a huge amount in the last few years but if there is one constant in the game, it is the passion that the world’s best players have for the mind sport. One such player is the Italian tournament pro Mustapha Kanit.
Long recognised as one of the game’s most uniquely talented players, we spoke to Mustapha about his love for poker’s analogue years, his feelings about the WSOP Europe, and how he’s looking forward to returning to The Bahamas and the scene of his greatest poker result.
The Elephant in the Room
We couldn’t start speaking with Mustapha without covering his recent comments that suggested he is not a fan of the WSOP Europe festival coming to Rozvadov year after year.
Props to Leon [Tsoukernik], who was able to close a contract with WSOP for many years, but I tell you on behalf of me and my friends – we just don’t like going there, says Mustapha.
All my Winamax teammates all have a really big calling to the World Series of Poker, Adrian Mateos, Joao Vieira – ‘Naza’ – we love the World Series; its maybe our favorite brand to grind. We go to Las Vegas, The Bahamas and we love it, but Rozvadov is just not on the level.
As Mustapha details, he believes Rozvadov is not comparable to the other spectacular venues on offer for WSOP events.
Your life gets so much worse when you go there. We have to give up so much of our lifestyle and freedom, our quality of life. For a standard of living that is much worse, I can pass. I’m not 20 anymore, and that’s the main reason.
There is nothing to do. The food is bad, the rooms are bad, and there is literally nothing around. You’d need to fly to Prague for 90 minutes; you bust the tournament, there is nothing to do.
As Mustapha says, when in a WSOP tournament, everything is great, the venue is set up for poker, but while that encourages focus, he believes that the Main Event of the WSOP Europe festival would have that power in any location.
I know so many people who would love to play that Main Event but don’t because it’s in Rozvadov. I’ve been privileged to travel, and Rozvadov is one of the worst places I’ve been in my life. In six or seven years, I’ve only been once or twice to play only the Main, and I ran away, honestly.
It’s a shame because the brand attracts all of us; we all want to compete, and a big percentage of the best players in the world are not going because of the location.
The WSOP deserves better. It’s the most prestigious tournament in Europe – it’s the only one that awards bracelets. I know Adrian [Mateos’] goal is to be the guy who won the most bracelets in No Limit Hold’em and doesn’t go to Rozvadov – this tells you everything.
Back to The Bahamas
Heading back to the WSOP Paradise festival in The Bahamas is very different for Mustapha. He’s very happy that the tournament series is taking place there again this December.
We used to go to the PCA in January, and The Bahamas cuts into winter and the cold weather. I enjoy the location, the big fields, and it’s so nice to play a $25k Super Main Event. I love to play big Main Events; it’s a pure form of poker in a way.
Mustapha talks about the ‘many benefits’ of the WSOP Paradise series being in The Bahamas, such as cheaper quality accommodation, the packages, and many things that make players feel so welcome.
I always did really well in the Bahamas,” says Mustapha. “It feels like home in some ways. I look forward to winning the Super Main Event this time! Top three (in 2024 for $3.6m) is a big result, but to win my first bracelet there would be great, and I’m very happy to be going back.
The Mask of Poker
So many of the world’s best poker players slip into a table persona they have carved out over the years of their professional careers when they play poker. Mustapha is different from many around him. Who you meet at the table is who you speak to in real life.
Like all of us, we have many personalities, flaws and all, but it’s the true me – I don’t put on a face, he says. A final table is a good moment, it’s an experience to share with the others, something that connects you with the other people there. Whether you win or lose, some of my best friendships came after I played a final table with someone.
As Mustapha explains, the bond between those who are sharing their dreams in the same moment is a singular experience, and he treasures it far more than many, as one feels by speaking with him.
There is no one you respect more than an opponent who gives you a tough time. We all have multiple personalities. Sometimes I’m an introvert, sometimes an extrovert, sometimes I’m funny, sometimes I can be a bit of a d*ck. It’s part of every person. Humans are very complex and have a spectrum to them. I like to enjoy my time, and I hope my opponents enjoy their time too.
Mustapha admits that in poker, some players can ‘cross the line,’ but he says he hopes that he has never offended anybody and says that you can avoid being that person at the poker felt.
I don’t do things to offend anyone; I think it’s important to show that you can win money enjoying poker and being yourself. We don’t need to be the same to be successful at the game. It’s the beauty of it. Many different people are very good at it and very successful – I’m a clear example of that!
Playing for The Majors
For a long time, Mustapha has craved the major titles above others on the tour. That podium finish in The Bahamas was great, but he wants the WSOP bracelet that still eludes him.
The Italian, who has $16.9 million in live tournament earnings, sitting 83rd on the All-Time Money List according to The Hendon Mob, has a lot to say on the current direction of the major events on the schedule.
Of the three major organisers, the World Series is on a different level, because they have the World Championship, so just by name, they attract so many people worldwide. The WPT have been doing very well recently, especially with the event in Vegas, trying to compete and doing great things for poker.
Where there is competition between brands, Mustapha believes it to be ‘really good for poker players,’ with more options, tournaments, and promotions than ever before. He would, however, like both majors in December not to clash.
Having the WPT World Championships in Las Vegas and the WSOP in The Bahamas makes a lot of people make a decision,” he says. “It would be nice if we could go to The Bahamas to play the WSOP Paradise, then head to Vegas to play the WPT World Championship.
In recent years, Mustapha says he hasn’t played as many of the European Poker Tour events as previously. But despite issues with taxation in Barcelona, he has the fondest memories of their events.
They are generally the tournaments I’ve done the best at in my life, he tells us. I always loved EPTs and the diversity of having many different cities hosting the events – that is the beauty of the European Poker Tour. I hope live poker continues to boom!
Embracing Poker’s Future
Over the past few years, Mustapha thinks that one upgrade above others has improved the player experience at live events – the WSOP+ app.
It’s the best upgrade we have had for live poker in 15-20 years. “In The Bahamas, it made a huge difference. It was so perfect. You can buy in instantly, you go to your table, and you cash out instantly. Even in Vegas, it made everything so much more efficient.
Not only was the player experience improved, but the WSOP+ app had a bigger reach than that, one that Mustapha believes is hugely important.
All the workers were in a much better mood, because they didn’t have to deal with the crazy sh*t they did the year before with big lines. Once you’ve set it up and put your money there, they don’t see you anymore, and that’s great for everyone.
As players, we want to be in a good place to just perform, but we also care about the staff; we are very grateful to them and always will be. It changed the whole experience for players and staff. The people around us who make this series need to be able to not suffer while doing it.
Online Regulations
Mustapha has made it no secret on his social media channels that he considers online poker to be open to manipulation and believes that the security measures that operators take are of paramount importance to players.
People trust live poker more these days, Mustapha says. The game is different. When you play live, you need to take so many things into account. It makes the game more complex.
Online poker has changed a lot, and I haven’t been playing so much. I know Winamax always did things right; they still have similar numbers to before, but for others, online poker should improve the security. Maybe play with live cameras on, or final stages are recorded live.
Mustapha believes that when you’re playing for money, you should be doing so against an opponent who doesn’t have any advantage over you, whether that is by any fair or foul use of programs.
I come from an era where it was my brain against your brain, my feelings and intuition against yours. It was a time of artists. You had to find a solution yourself. I really loved that. I’d go to sleep tired and sad because I did something wrong, and I’d figure out a different strategy day by day.
Being mad with myself, then finding better ways to exploit the field was amazing. The world changes, and everything goes faster, and we need to deal with it. I hope the tech will make the game safer and easier for everybody.
Representing Winamax
Mustapha is a proud member of Team Winamax and, with the live poker scene booming, is passionate about the future of the game and the team he represents.
I need to give my praise to [Winamax Team Manager] Stéphane Matheu, who was able to build something special. We are all close friends and don’t have egos. We all wish for and feel the success that others in the team have. When things went bad for me, they were there for me, and I want to be there for them. We are more than teammates.
Being in such an environment with no egos and jealousies, wanting others to succeed around you isn’t present in every area of society, and Mustapha doesn’t take it for granted.
You need the right characters, those who are willing to share their time and are generous with their passion, their time, having that inclusive mindset. Mustapha is very happy to be in that team.
We are really close friends. Adrian [Mateos] and I joined eight years ago. That’s a big percentage of our lives, and we have never had an issue, never had a problem between one another. We support each other.
I wouldn’t compare it to any other team; it’s really special. We even go on holidays together. It’s not something made up – we really love each other and wish for each other to do better and to win.
Aside from his personal relationships, Mustapha is excited about the future of the game, especially in the live arena.
I’m very excited – many markets are booming. Asia, South America, and North America are all great, and we have tournaments we have never seen before.
The African market is great, and so is Australia. I wish they had Aussie Millions; if they go back to the old dates in January, I’d love to go over and support them because they’ve been great to me. People love poker, it’s the game I love to play and promote worldwide, so I’m very happy about that.
Mustapha Kanit has plenty of recent good memories to call upon as he heads back to WSOP Paradise this winter, aiming to win his first-ever WSOP bracelet. With his unique skillset and personality, there’s no one more entertaining to root for at a final table. The Italian magnifico is coming.