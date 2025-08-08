Dates Are In for the 2025 WPT World Championship: Full Schedule to Follow

The World Poker Tour has finally come out with official dates for its World Championship festival. Although it was a pretty safe bet that the festival would take place sometime in December, we now have exact dates, which should certainly help with planning.
The 2025 WPT World Championship festival will be taking place at Wynn in Las Vegas from December 2 – December 22. For now, only dates for a couple of marquee events have been revealed, but the full schedule with corresponding dates and buy-ins will be coming shortly.
We now also know that the WPT World Championship festival will largely overlap with the 2025 WSOP Paradise, which takes place Dec 4 – 18, so players will have some choices to make when it comes to their grind schedule this winter.
2025 WPT World Championship Festival Highlights
The 2025 WPT World Championship is coming back to Wynn in Las Vegas once more, and players can now circle dates in their calendars. The entire festival will play out over the first three weeks of December, featuring both WPT Prime and the main tour.
The exact number of tournaments over that period remains unknown, as the full 2026 WPT Championship schedule has yet to be released. For now, we have dates for two landmark tournaments, namely:
- $1,100 WPT Prime Championship (Dec 7 – 12)
- $10,400 WPT World Championship (Dec 13 – 19, with a TV final table on Dec 21)
The initial press release from the World Poker Tour makes no mention of guarantees for either of these tournaments. It is likely that the World Championship will not have a guarantee attached, but the Prime event will likely have one in the $5,000,000 region.
Mark your calendars. Book your room.— World Poker Tour (@WPT) August 7, 2025
The WPT World Championship returns to @WynnLasVegas this December. 🏆
🗓️ Dec 2 – 22
♠️ Full schedule coming soon pic.twitter.com/ivtMqQtTln
While the amount of information certainly seems underwhelming, it’s good to see that at least the dates have been set in place. This will give players enough time to figure out their travel arrangements for December, and we expect more information, including a full schedule, to follow shortly.
What to Expect from ClubWPT Gold?
As many of you will remember, last year’s Championship was all about ClubWPT Gold as organizers went all out to promote the newly-launched sweepstakes poker site. A big $5,000,000 freeroll and a super-card giveaway were just some of the more memorable moments from 2024.
With the 2025 festival officially announced, we expect some interesting promotions and satellites to start popping up at ClubWPT Gold in the following weeks. Players are already calling for it, and it’s a great way for the company to attract even more attention to its flagship event.
If you are keen on getting involved with one of the largest poker festivals of the year, keep your eyes peeled, as we’re likely to see some interesting promotions very soon.
WPT Glory or WSOP Bracelets?
Now that the dates for the 2025 WSOP Paradise and the 2025 WPT World Championship are in, it is clear that there will be a major overlap between the two festivals, taking place more than 2,200 miles from each other.
While we might get more clarity once the WPT schedule is out, it doesn’t seem like players will be able to squeeze in the WPT World Championship and the WSOP Super Main Event this year. So, they’ll have to carefully pick their battles.
WSOP PARADISE 2025 TO BREAK RECORDS AGAIN WITH $60M GUARANTEED SUPER MAIN EVENT🚨— WSOP – World Series of Poker (@WSOP) July 9, 2025
WSOP Paradise 2025 takes place Dec 4-18, 2025 at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas.
Offering the largest prize pool GTD in live poker history, the $25K buy-in NLH Super Main Event… pic.twitter.com/8VfjHr7yue
On one hand, this isn’t great, and many have voiced their opinion that it would be better if two poker powerhouses could somehow come up with an agreement that would see two festivals take place during different time windows.
On the other hand, though, the situation gives players a choice and provides those who don’t feel like going all the way to the Bahamas to play something closer to home without feeling they are missing out.
The good news for recreational players looking to get involved is that the fields at both festivals should be somewhat softer on average. Top-tier pros will have to choose, and they can’t be in two places at the same time.
The bottom line is, it’s now official that we’ll have a few weeks packed with poker action at the year’s end, with things winding down just as holidays kick in!