WPT Cyprus Championship Gets Underway, Championship Starts Next Week

The World Poker Tour has returned to Cyprus to host another festival of poker in the Mediterranean. Cards officially got in the air yesterday with the $1,650 Take Off event, and players can look forward to a rich tournament schedule over the course of the next ten days.
The festival lasts until August 18, taking place at the Chamada Prestige Hotel & Casino and bringing a nice mix of main tournaments and satellites to the WPT Cyprus Championship, which kicks off on Wednesday, August 13.
The Championship event comes with the $3,500 buy-in and a juicy guarantee of $2,000,000, and it will likely bring in quite a crowd. So, if you’re thinking about packing your bags and joining the action at the last minute, here’s a quick overview of what to expect and some helpful tips.
WPT Cyprus Schedule & Details
WPT Cyprus 2025 takes place August 6 – 18, featuring a total of xx events, alongside numerous live satellites for the Championship event. Usually, live WPT satellites are played in the new Milestone format, where you’ll lock in your ticket as soon as you accumulate a certain number of chips.
As for the buy-ins, these run from $800 on the low end and up to $8,000 on the high end. The Main Event will cost you $3,500 to enter, while the $8,000 Super High Roller is the most expensive tournament on the schedule.
Of course, you could still find some last-minute online satellites on ClubWPT Gold as well, so make sure to check out the site if you’d like to have an opportunity to secure your Championship seat before reserving your plane ticket.
2025 WPT Cyprus Full Schedule
|Dates
|Tournament
|Buy-In
|Aug 6 – 9
|No Limit Hold’em Take Off
|$1,650
|Aug 6
|No Limit Hold’em Bounty KO
|$1,280
|Aug 7
|No Limit Hold’em Win the Button
|$770
|Aug 8- 10
|Mystery Bounty
|$2,200
|Aug 10
|No Limit Hold’em – No Reentry
|$1,100
|Aug 11 – 13
|NLHE Chamada High Roller
|$5,300
|Aug 11
|NLHE Monster Stack Speed
|$880
|Aug 12
|No Limit Hold’em Speed Up
|$825
|Aug 13 – 18
|WPT Cyprus Championship
|$3,500
|Aug 14
|Pot Limit Omaha Bounty
|$1,100
|Aug 15
|No Limit Hold’em Bounty ITM
|$1,100
|Aug 15
|No Limit Hold’em Speed Up
|$825
|Aug 16 – 18
|No Limit Hold’em Mystery Bounty
|$1,100
|Aug 17 – 18
|NLHE Chamada Super High Roller
|$8,000
|Aug 17
|No Limit Hold’em – Last Chance
|$2,200
Making the Most Out of Your Cyprus Trip
Visiting the World Poker Tour festival in Cyprus is a good idea whether you’re just looking for quality tournaments to play or want to give yourself a bit of a poker/vacation combo.
The Chamada Prestige Hotel and Casino is hosting the festival, and this is a luxury five-star resort offering all sorts of amenities such as pool, spa, live entertainment, gym, sauna, and more. So, if you decide to stay here, you’ll have plenty to do when taking a break from the grind.
It will cost you a bit to stay here, but prices aren’t outrageous, and if it is that poker/vacation combo that you’re looking for, your money will be well spent.
The hotel is located only a few minutes away from several beautiful beaches, and a 15-minute drive will get you to other Cyprus landmarks, such as Bellapais Monastery and Kyrenia Harbour & Castle.
It goes without saying that you’ll also find a very rich night life on the island, with vibrant night clubs and plenty of regular bars and restaurants to cater to all types of visitors.
It is worth noting that, although all buy-ins for tournaments are expressed in USD, Cyprus actually uses euro as its official currency. So, if you’re coming from the USA and want to have some cash on hand for activities outside of the casino, you’ll need to exchange your dollars to euros.
Don’t Miss Out on Poker Fun Under the Mediterranean Sun
All in all, the WPT Cyprus is the place for the next ten days or so, especially if you’re a fan of warm climate and stunning beaches.
It goes without saying that poker will be in the focus, but there is nothing wrong with taking a day (or at least an afternoon) off to explore the island, decompress, and have some fun.
While the action is already underway, things will really kick into a higher gear the next week, which leaves you with plenty of time to make your travel arrangements and get to the island just as things start to heat up.
So, if your calendar is empty and you are looking for an opportunity to put your poker bankroll to work, you know what to do!