Allen Kessler Takes the American Dream to Asia

Image courtesy of World Poker Tour
If you were asked to think of 10 American poker players, then it’s likely that you might name Allen Kessler amongst them.
‘Chainsaw’ has been a permanent fixture at event series such as the World Series of Poker, World Poker Tour, and many others for decades, and his brand of lugubrious wit and American charm has won his legions of poker fans.
This month, quite against type, Allen decided to take his American poker dream over to South Korea and play in the Asian Poker Tour series in Incheon.
We caught up with ‘Chainsaw’ after he’d cut through the fields in the opening events to make two of the first three final tables.
The Perfect Post-Vegas Break
The World Series of Poker was a grueling mission for many poker professionals, and it was no different for Allen. ‘Chainsaw’ sold action, played in more tournaments than thousands of other players and cashed in seven events for over $70,000.
I really enjoyed the day-to-day aspect of this summer’s WSOP,” says Allen. I had one legitimate shot at a bracelet but was dealt A-2-K-K in PLO8 with around 10 players left, and this is a spot where you just have to get the money in preflop.
I was 50-50 after the cards were turned face up to have a competitive stack at the final table, but it wasn’t meant to be.
Despite enjoying the series, Allen admits to being a little burned out at its conclusion.
I had gotten into a rut playing with the same players in the same events week after week in the United States. I needed a break from Vegas after a long World Series this summer with no days off.
Figuring a change was as good as a rest, Allen decamped to South Korea and a completely unique experience – playing on the Asian Poker Tour in Incheon.
They offer a lot of mixed games, and I could travel here and play with different players than I’m used to, Allen explains. The main thing I like about South Korea are the people here. Everyone is so polite and respectful, there are no ‘jerks’ like you often encounter in the U.S.
WSOP+ App Has ‘Cornered the Market’
One major step forward that Allen advocates with a passion is the WSOP+ app, trialed to resounding success during the 56th annual WSOP, as we discovered here.
For Allen, no venue in the world is able to put on quite the show that the WSOP does.
The U.S. and especially the WSOP has the market cornered on running tournaments efficiently. The advent of the WSOP+ app has no competition abroad. They use something similar here, but it’s literally years behind what WSOP is doing.
Allen says that the WSOP+ app “made the entire summer less stressful”. For a man who has often lambasted the lack of convenience around him, the integration of the app at the Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris casinos was a game changer.
No more waiting in lines or running back to the cage to re-enter. The entire process was so smooth I can’t compliment them enough on this, he eulogizes.
The WSOP+ app is so far ahead of the curve it may take others years to catch up. The Wynn has a similar program through Poker Atlas, but the staff is always in a frenzy trying to keep up and enter everything and move players.
It’s not just the convenience of the app that appeals to one of poker’s most organized and ‘on point’ pros.
The WSOP+ app is seamless and appears right on your phone and even allows note taking. It handles several aspects automatically that other programs like Poker Atlas and the one here in South Korea have to do manually.
Mixing it Up in Incheon
With a plethora of mixed games on the APT schedule, Allen is clearly having the time of his life at the felt. We asked him what he felt the standard to be like in Far East compared to back in America.
The mixed play here seems to be much softer than in the U.S. or Europe, Allen replies. There seems to be more speculation on sub-par hands especially in the blinds.
Also, most people don’t know me here, so I get more action on my raises and river bets. I actually need to play tighter, because I’m going to get called down more. Also, I can trap with strong hands and get paid off on multiple streets.
Like many countries, South Korea has embraced mixed games and in recent years and have had many successful players winning bracelets and major high roller tournament in the United States. Allen hopes to return the favor out in the Far East.
These series used to be all no limit, now there are mixed events on the schedule every day. The growth of mixed games will only continue, as they are harder to ‘solve’ and just more interesting to play.
Advice for the Amateur
While many areas of poker and life are ones Allen could legitimately claim to be an expert in, a broad horizon when it comes to diet is not one of them.
Famously a fan of staple foods and American classics, Allen has already played to his reputation while abroad, posting pictures of meals such as burger and fries and a plain cheese pizza he removed the herbs from. We asked him if he might consider trying some local delicacies while he’s out in Incheon.
Ugh, several have dared me to try it, Chainsaw groans. I have a comfort zone of only a few foods, and I stick with those wherever I go. I may try something different as long as it doesn’t contain pork and isn’t spicy or loaded with sauces.
If that’s not a gauntlet being thrown down to his many thousands of poker fans in the Far East, we don’t know what is. When it comes to mixed up his poker formats, Allen is a gourmet with few peers.
We know that his expert level of understanding of many games might provoke a spike in new players taking them on, so we asked him for advice for timid amateurs not used to playing Omaha or Stud-based variants of the game we all love.
There is a built-in fear among no limit players that mixed games are out of their realm. The only way to combat this is to dive in, play and learn from your mistakes. Play at smaller stakes to start and ask seasoned mixed players for advice. It’s kind of like me trying new foods after so many years of the same boring diet!
And with that, Allen has to go. Maybe it’s to travel to a street food market and try some freshly prepared local seafood. Perhaps it’s to register for the latest mixed game tournament on the APT with his name on it.
We know where our money is going.