New Player to Watch: Mike Joseph

Image courtesy of Luther Redd
If you’re not running deep in a tournament yourself, there are few thrills that come as close to getting to rail for your friend as they run deep in a tournament.
Over a year ago, I had the immense pleasure of connecting with Mike Joseph on Twitter/X and we became fast friends. During this summer, I had the thrill of electronically railing for him as he ran deep in the Main Event, the first live tournament he ever played in!
Weeks (if not months prior) to the event, we talked about how cool it would be to interview an unknown player who ran deep in the Main Event. Little did we know, I’d be getting to interview him this year for just such a piece!
With that introduction now established, it is my absolute delight to introduce you to new player Mike Joseph.
Please tell us about your poker journey.
I got hooked during the Moneymaker boom. I’d watch the World Series of Poker (WSOP) every year. Rounders and Molly’s Game are two of my favorite movies, as they capture what I love about poker — the fast heartbeat, the strategy and the pressure-filled moments where everything is on the line.
I used to grind on Full Tilt until Black Friday in 2011. I remember once playing at Bellagio and spotting Doyle Brunson — that moment stuck with me. I took a long break, just the occasional trip to Atlantic City. But in the past year, I felt the itch again. I started watching streams and playing small-stakes live and online with friends. This Main Event run brought it all full circle.
Where are your usual poker stomping grounds?
I’m based in New Jersey, so it’s usually Borgata in Atlantic City or Parx in Pennsylvania.
What made you decide to play the Main Event this year?
It’s been a bucket list item for years. My friend Mike committed early, and originally I planned to tag along and maybe play some smaller events. But I caught fire in a few cash games leading up to the trip, and that made the buy-in feel doable. So, I went for it. I locked in a strategy and played.
How many live tournaments had you played before?
Zero. This was my first-ever live tournament. I meant to get some repetitions in beforehand, but I ran out of time. I was a little nervous about chip handling and big blind strategy, but I adjusted quickly. It made the experience even more unforgettable.
I guess you consider yourself a cash game player, then? Do you play any other variants of poker?
I grew up watching WSOP on ESPN, so tournaments were the draw. But shows like High Stakes Poker got me into cash games.
With all the recent live-streamed cash games, I started gravitating that way. It was easier to jump into cash than the pressure of tournaments. I’m learning Pot Limit Omaha, but I’m not ready to take that live just yet.
Did you notice any difference between the days during the Main Event?
Days 1 and 2 were about survival. You always hear how tight the Main plays early — and it’s true. I like to be active at the table, but I forced myself to play disciplined.
By Days 2 and 3, the play was still tight, but the focus shifted to the remaining field and calculating what it would take to cash. We all expected Level 14 to burst the bubble, but it trickled into Level 15 and Day 4. Once the bubble burst, I finally felt free to play real poker.
Did you play on the featured table?
No, but I was close. On Day 1C, I was seated with my back to one of the featured tables in the Event Center. The atmosphere was electric — I even saw Phil Ivey playing a final table, which was surreal. As a first-timer, it was a little distracting, but I soaked it all in. I loved it.
Were you interviewed for anything?
Nope. I turned down all interviews for this article. However, if Natalie Bode wants to reach out, I will find time.
How does it feel to be an “ordinary” player making a deep run?
Honestly, incredible. My first goal was just to survive a day, then to make back my buy-in. Finishing 432nd out of 9,735 is surreal.
Over 5 days, I played at 7 different tables with a mix of professional and recreational players. I knocked out 5 different players and held my own against people who do this for a living. It was absolutely wild
Googling someone next to me and finding out that they’ve made $7 million in live earnings — and I’m in a hand with them. I even played against the runner-up to Mizrachi, so technically, some of my chips made the final table.
Do you study?
Not really. I go by feel — reading betting patterns, body language, and trusting my instincts. I know Game Theory Optimal is the way pros train, but it’s not something I’ve had time to dig into.
Did you celebrate your deep run at all?
I had a great steak and a tall glass of wine, won $125 at Aria, packed up, and flew home. I’ll find a way to thank everyone who followed the ride — and then it’s on to the next thing.
What was it like outlasting so many well-known professional players?
It’s hilarious and humbling to say I outlasted Ivey, Hellmuth, Negreanu, Foxen, and Kabrhel — but in a nearly 10K-player field, variance plays a huge role. On Days 1–4, I regularly faced 1–3 pros at a table. But by Day 5, you could feel the gap in skill and experience. That’s when it got real.
How did you stay in the zone with all the noise and media?
There was no pressure on me — all the pressure was on the big names. I just focused on staying disciplined and picking my spots.
I had Hellmuth behind me on Day 2 and Kabrhel yelling 4 tables away — honestly, it was more entertaining than distracting.
Watching pros with camera crews trail them while I quietly played my game? That was fun. I could walk away with the feeling that I got knocked out by someone with experience, while they would have to walk away all tilted knowing that they got knocked out by me.
Are there any hands that stand out?
There are two.
First, on Day 1C, I had pocket queens. I flopped a set on AQ7 against a player who was loud and rude to the dealers. The river gave me a boat; he shoved with two pair. I snap called, and he stormed off. That hand gave me confidence early.
Second, late on Day 4, I had pocket queens again. I didn’t want to play the hand before break, but I raised and got called by professional player Christian Harder. The flop was safe, but a king hit the turn. I held strong, called his river bet, and went to the break with momentum — and a story.
Will you play the Main Event again?
I’d love to say yes, but I don’t know. It’s hard to replicate something this special. But I could be convinced.
Sharing the experience with my friend Mike, texting updates to my friends, and having a remote rail cheering me on — it brought back that nervous energy I hadn’t felt since sports. I’ve missed that.
What do you do when you’re not playing poker?
Outside of poker, I like playing and watching sports, traveling, staying active, and finding great places to eat.