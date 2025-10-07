Top Streamed Hands of the Week: Mariano, Veldhuis, and Neeme Dominate the Games

Fans of live poker were treated to a series of exciting games across Hustler Casino Live and Poker at the Lodge last week, while a new episode of the PokerStars Big Game on Tour wrapped it up in the best possible way.
The Mariano vs Rampage rivalry continued on the HCL streams, as the two streamers joined Friday’s high-stakes game and put on a show for the viewers, while Nik Airball cruised to another big win without getting involved in any of the biggest pots.
Over at the Lodge, Andrew Neeme played a fun session of $5/$10 NLH with some of the show’s regulars, and booked a big win himself, after scooping a massive pot in the final hour of the game.
The week ended with Alan Keating, one of the most hazardous players in the cash game world, butting heads with the Dutch professional Lex Veldhuis on the new episode of the PokerStars Big Game on Tour.
If you missed this week’s action, we broke down the biggest pots and most interesting hands, so keep reading and get the full scoop on all the key moments.
Mariano and Rampage Continue Their Rivalry
Two of the biggest names in poker right now, Mariano and Rampage, joined a Friday lineup at Hustler Casino Live, along with the likes of Nik Airball, Big Mike, and Francisco.
The two popular YouTube poker stars got involved in quite a few pots and were among the most aggressive players at the table, which led to a couple of exciting hands.
One of the biggest pots of the day started with Nik Airball raising it up to $2k in a straddled pot with K♥J♣, which both Rampage with A♦J♣ and Francisco with pocket fives called.
In the $400 straddle, Mariano woke up with 8♣4♣, and instead of completing, he decided to bump it up and take control of the pot.
The $15k raise got Airball and Francisco out of the way, but Rampage stuck around to see a flop of Q♦8♦4♠, which gave Mariano two pair and Rampage the nut flush draw.
Rampage checked his option with $64k behind, and Mariano bet $12k. Rampage wasted no time as he raised to $35k, and snap-called the all-in from his friend and fellow YouTuber.
Mariano decided to run it twice at first, but changed his mind before the turn card was dealt. Rampage agreed to run it just once, and the turn card brought the 4♦, which simultaneously gave Rampage a flush and Mariano a full house.
Ethan was drawing dead, going to the river, and had no option but to reload and keep playing. Just about 45 minutes later, another big confrontation went down between the two.
ACTION FLOP!! 💥
Mariano vs @rampagepoker
$163,000 on the line 💰💰
Brought to you by @bet_105 — where value bettors feel at home pic.twitter.com/izcVFjJmFC
This time around, Rampage re-raised a $500 open to $1,800 from the button with A♣K♦, and Mariano put on the squeeze to $8k holding Q♠J♠, a respectable hand this time around.
Rampage decided not to put in the 5-bet, but rather call, and the dealer put out a flop of 10♠5♣4♣, which brought little help to either player’s hand, although both had some backdoor draws.
Mariano led out for $10k, and holding the best non-pair hand, Rampage correctly continued. The turn card was the 4♦, which made Rampage’s hand even more likely to be good. Mariano kept betting for $38k, and Rampage once again made the right move by calling.
The river brought the 6♠, a relative brick, and Mariano put out a $60k bet into the $116k pot after some deliberation.
Ethan went back and forth between a call and a fold, and even counted out the chips, before eventually laying down what was the best hand.
Mariano added another $112k to his winning streak, while Rampage had another bad night at the Hustler Casino, as he dropped $215k over the 6.5-hour stream.
Keating and Veldhuis Play a Big One on Big Game on Tour
Another episode of the PokerStars Big Game on Tour dropped this weekend, with the Alan Keating vs Lex Veldhuis rivalry continuing.
The PokerStars pro showed no hesitation in playing big pots against the legendary Mr. Keating, and very early in the episode, the two were involved in the biggest pot of the season so far.
The hand started innocently enough, with everyone folding to Lex in the small blind. He completed the $400 blind with his 7♠6♠, and Keating pounced on this perceived weakness with a raise to $1,600, despite holding a measly Q♠2♣.
Lex called with his suited connectors and the two went to a flop of A♠5♠2♠, which gave Lex a rare flopped flush and his opponent a strong flush draw.
"I'm trying to cause some chaos."
The @Mister_Keating and @LexVeldhuis rivalry is well and truly back.
Watch them battle in the latest episode of the #BigGameOnTour 👉https://t.co/qcMdr8aswa pic.twitter.com/9dctGcpgdS
The Dutch pro checked the flop and Keating bet $3k, as he does, only to get a pretty fast call from Lex. The turn was an innocuous 9♦, and this time around, Keating went for a big $15k bet, which was also called.
The river brought no real danger to Lex, as the Q♦ rolled off. He continued setting his trap and checked for the third time. Having improved to two pair, Keating now bet $45k for value, believing his hand was almost always good.
To his surprise, Lex now moved all-in for a total of $137k. Despite saying out loud that he believes Lex has a flush, Alan eventually made the call and lost a pot worth $313,800, the biggest we have seen from the new lineup.
Despite losing this hand, Alan continued to hover about even for the season, while Lex went into a $146k profit after the second episode with the new loose cannon.
Andrew Neeme Scoops a Big One on Home Turf
The stakes were much lower this week on Poker at the Lodge, as the club’s co-owner, Andrew Neeme, joined for the stream for a $5/$10 game with the likes of Moe Money and Brazil God.
One of the big pots of the day went down in a hand that was straddled to $100, before Slot Beasts raised it up to $300 with his 10♦9♦. Neeme called with his pocket Nines, and Scotland put on the squeeze to $1,100, holding pocket Kings.
STACKED STREAM TODAY!
Moe Money
Scottland
& More
Watch Live: https://t.co/L0fzEUKlU2 pic.twitter.com/3lCFEKLN3Z
The size of the re-raise was relatively small, so both players called, taking us to a flop of Q♦9♠2♥. The action checked to Scotland, who bet $1,200. Slot Beasts moved all-in for $5,340, and Neeme sheepishly just called.
Scotland didn’t have too much of a reason to think he is beat, so he moved all-in for Neeme’s remaining $6.7k, swelling the pot to over $31k when the popular vlogger made the call.
Andrew was now an 84% favorite to win the biggest pot of the session, and both turn and river bricked out for his opponents, allowing him to scoop a $24k win at the Lodge.