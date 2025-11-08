Inside the Poker Circles: Brantzen Wong on Friendly Competition and Living His Poker Dream

Images courtesy of Moneymaker Poker Tour
Brantzen Wong radiates enthusiasm when he talks about poker. There’s a lightness in his voice when he describes his first games, a thoughtfulness when he talks strategy, and a deep sense of gratitude when he reflects on how he’s managed to turn the game he loves into a career.
Now a BetMGM Ambassador, Brantzen has become known not only for his solid game, but also for his kindness, approachable demeanor, and fierce competitiveness.
If you sit down at a table with him, you’re just as likely to be greeted with a warm smile as you are to find yourself in the middle of a sharply played pot. He knows how lucky he is to make a living playing cards, and he doesn’t take a moment of it for granted.
Early Days & Poker Beginnings
Word on the street is you’ve been playing poker most of your life. What was it like playing card games with family from an early age?
I always loved playing games in general. We had board game nights with family and played cards with extended family. I first learned a card game called Master Twos, which had poker hands in it.
I fell in love with cards and coming up with good strategies. I learned Hold’em around 13 years old and loved trying to outthink people. With my family, it was just for fun, but I was already thinking about strategy.
When you played as a high schooler, what were the stakes and what was the environment like?
I’d go to my friend Josh’s house, and we’d play 5/10 cent games, buying in for $5–$10. I remember the feeling when someone would bet 30 cents, and I would raise the pot to 90 cents.
My heart would race; it felt like a huge pot. Josh’s mom would make food, and it was this great community environment. We were just having fun with friends and good food.
At what point did you realize poker was going to be more than just a casual game for you?
I always knew I wanted poker to be part of my life, but I didn’t plan on it being my career. When I turned 21, I set aside $100 to play $1/$1 at the casino with $20 buy-ins.
I went a few times a week and turned that seed money into a few thousand dollars. I was getting comped meals and was just thrilled to be part of the game.
I went to school for physical therapy, but it was actually my wife’s suggestion that I take poker more seriously. She wanted kids early and asked me to be the primary parent and have a flexible job.
Getting a doctorate wasn’t flexible, so she suggested I try poker. She’s more of a dream chaser than I am. We were living in Korea at the time, and when we came home, I started playing full time, earning $15–$20/hour and slowly moving up in stakes.
Besides your wife, who or what had the biggest influence on your development as a player in those early years?
I’ve always loved meeting people in this space. One friend I met through physical therapy was a solid professional player. When he found out I played poker, he offered to coach me in exchange for personal training sessions — and I jumped on it. That really helped improve my game early on.
Style & Game Preferences
Are you more of a tournament or cash game player, and why?
I’m torn between the two. My heart belongs to tournaments because of the competitive aspect. As a kid, I dreamed of building a big Hendon Mob. But most of my life I’ve played cash, because it’s more consistent for making money. Content creation helps balance variance, but if poker was my only income, I’d play more cash than tournaments.
Do you only play Texas Hold ‘Em, or do you enjoy other variants as well?
I’ve recently learned some mixed games, but Texas Hold’em is the only game I’m really good at. I enjoy other variants, but I’m not great at them.
What are your normal stakes, and what does it take to jump up in limits?
My normal cash stakes are $5/$5/$10, which plays more like a $5/$5 game in other parts of the country. In Los Angeles, games are shallower — the cap is usually around $800.
Moving up in Los Angeles is necessary because the rake is high and flat at the lower stakes, so you get gouged if you stay down there too long. To move up, clean up your preflop ranges and pay attention to people. At lower and mid-stakes, live exploits are still your best friend.
How would you describe your playing style to someone who’s never seen you at the table? Is your winning smile part of your strategy?
I definitely have a friendly demeanor. When I’m in a hand, I try to stay dead so I’m hard to read. Overall, I play on the tighter side but aggressively. If I’m in a pot, I like to take the initiative. If you’re only calling and not raising, you’re probably losing more than you’re winning.
The BetMGM Ambassador Experience
What was it like to be asked to become a BetMGM Ambassador, and how has that impacted your career?
It’s been a dream come true. That said, in the early days there were nights I’d stay awake wondering if I was good enough and whether we’d be okay. I started with a $2,000 bankroll and built that up while I established a YouTube channel. Once I accomplished that, I became the provider for my family.
My goal was always to get a big sponsorship and attach myself to a brand I could trust. BetMGM checked every box I had. They’ve given me the stability I need to provide for my family.
What does it take to be a good Ambassador?
There are different ways to do it, but for me it’s about being a positive force in the poker community. I want to be approachable — whether someone needs advice, wants to chat, or just a friendly face at an event. Excuse my French, but you don’t want to be a complete asshole. (laughs)
What does a typical “ambassador day” look like during a big series?
There’s a lot of travel. I’ll register for a tournament, and if I bust, I’ll play online or film content. I’m basically always playing, filming, or editing while I’m on the road. I try to get to the gym and eat (laughs), but efficiency is key.
How do you balance playing seriously with being approachable?
When I’m in a hand, I’m not chatty. But outside of hands, I like talking to people. I’m genuinely interested in other players’ lives, and it helps me understand where they’re coming from as opponents, too.
Meet-Up Games & Community Building
What do you think it takes to put on a solid Meet-Up Game (MUG)?
For me, it’s about making sure everyone has a good time. I personally paid for food and drinks before at a MUG to ensure participants enjoyed themselves. I just want everyone to enjoy themselves.
Any memorable MUG moments?
I was inspired by Hustler MUGs and guys like Brad Owen, Rampage, Mariano, and Andrew Neeme. When I held my own, we had 50 people show up — and I gave every single person a massage. I went to school for physical therapy, so it came naturally. I was a little inebriated, but I’d do it sober too!
Memorable Moments & Looking Forward
What’s a standout moment from your poker travels?
Honestly, I just love being alive, living the dream, and traveling to new places to play. Coming up, I’m going to Taiwan with my wife and kids. I can’t believe this is my job. I feel very lucky.
What’s your biggest poker pet peeve?
Nonstop unsolicited advice, especially when someone loses a hand and another player chirps in condescendingly. I can’t stand that.
What goals are you setting for yourself as both a player and ambassador in the coming year?
I’m still chasing that big tournament score — a win or a big final table. I’ve played about 60 bullets and cashed 28% of the time, but I’m still hoping to hit that big one soon.
How do you see the poker community evolving, especially for younger players?
The game has changed a lot over the past 10–15 years. Back then, you could beat the game without studying because everyone was worse and didn’t study. Now, you need at least a base knowledge to be profitable. You don’t have to be a solver robot, but the bar has gone up.
Any dream collaborations or events you’d love to be part of?
I’ve been lucky to make a lot of friends in the content space. I’m always happy to collaborate with them. Honestly, I’m just happy to be here!
A Lucky Life, Earned Through Hard Work
Brantzen Wong knows exactly how special his situation is. He’s built a career in poker through strategy, community, and the support of his family. He plays with both joy and intensity. He’s a friendly face who will also give you a real battle across the felt.
As he continues to chase that breakthrough tournament score and represent BetMGM proudly on the road, Brantzen remains deeply grateful: for the game, for the people, and for the chance to live the poker life every day.