Top Streamed Hands of the Week – Ohio David and Jellyfish Get Unlucky, Airball Runs a Wild Bluff

Another week is behind us, and we take another look back at the biggest pots and most memorable hands from the week’s live-stream poker action.
This week brought us quite a bit of content, with the Hustler Casino Live shows dominating in terms of game size and notable faces at the tables.
Players like Mariano, Nik Airball, and Jellyfish made the headlines this time around, and several unconventional spots came up over almost 20 hours of high-stakes poker played.
If you weren’t around for all of it, keep reading and find the rundown of some of the key spots and most entertaining hands played on this week’s HCL shows.
Five-Way Action Leads to a Massive Pot
The Wacky Wednesday stream kicked things off for last week’s high-stakes portion of Huslter Casino Live streams, with Mariano, Nik Airball, Brown Balla, Henry, Mike, and Ohio David all in the lineup.
The blinds were set at $25/$50/$100, but the $200 straddle was on for one of the biggest hands of the day.
There was over a million dollars on the table, and Nik Airball opened the action to $600 with his 9♥4♥. The game was very splashy, so Big Mike made the call with his 7♦5♦, and Henry joined the action holding just J♥10♣.
True to his aggressive playing style, Ohio David bumped it up to $4,200 with A♣J♦, which also happened to be the best hand of the players involved in the pot thus far.
Andres was next to act, and he was fortunate enough to find A♠Q♣ in the hole. He opted for the passive line and just made the call. Mariano also woke up with a big hand in the form of 10♥10♦, but also opted against a re-raise.
BRUTAL COOLER FOR $123,000‼️— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) January 22, 2026
Anders is suddenly playing the BIGGEST pot of his LIFE! 😳😱😱
Brought to you by @bet_105 — where value bettors feel at home pic.twitter.com/hQ756icaX4
Big Mike and Henry also came along for $4,200, and five players went to the flop with $21,750 in the pot.
The flop was perfect for Ohio David, as A♦J♣5♣ gave him top pair and guaranteed action from Andres.
He made a big bet of $15k, which cleared the field and left only him and Andres in the pot. David was an 82% favorite to win the pot that already had $51,750 in it going to the turn.
To his great unfortunate, the turn card was the Q♠, which gave the newcomer a superior two pair.
With just $35k behind, David could do nothing but move all-in, and Andres quickly called. Two river cards were dealt, and both were Eights, bringing no help to Ohio David.
Despite losing this pot, David ended up losing just over $7k in the game, while Andres managed to score a $117k win after dominating the game on his first appearance.
Jellyfish and L Clash in the Ante Game
Jellyfish was back in the game for the Thursday HCL stream, and he didn’t disappoint his many fans, who expect him to play some unconventional hands.
As the $25/$50 Ante Game was nearing its end, Jellyfish was sitting on a stack of about $65k when he raised to $5k holding just 7♦5♠.
This was music to L’s ears, as he looked down at a pair of Aces. Having a stack of just $28,700, and believing Jellyfish to have at least a decent hand, he moved all-in.
Other players got out of the way quickly, and instead of folding his card, Jellyfish started thinking about making a call with just 7-high.
Jellyfish had a chance to win an extra $2k from every player at the table, for a total of $14k, if he could win the hand, which made the idea of calling a lot more attractive.
In the end, he decided that his hand was good enough, which would have been true if L had a hand like AK or AQ.
Jellyfish made the call, and the players ran a board that read 10♦9♠8♥, giving Jellyfish an open-ended straight draw and some hope.
The 8♣ on the turn and the 3♦ on the river sealed the deal, and it was L who benefited greatly from Jellyfish’s decision to chase the extra bounties.
A couple of hands later, these two were at it again, as Big Mike raised it up to $600, and both Jellyfish and L were among the callers.
The flop was 10♠8♥5♣, which was an absolute disaster for Jelly, as he held 8♣5♦ against L’s 10♣8♦.
L bet $1k, Jellyfish raised to $4,500, L made it $12k, and Jellyfish shipped it all-in for just under $35k total. To no surprise, L made the call, and the two were off to the races once more.
Once more, the turn and the river brought no help, and Jellyfish had lost over $65k to L in a matter of just minutes.
Jellyfish hooks two pair —unfortunately, L hooked the bigger fish! 🎣— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) January 23, 2026
Brought to you by @bet_105 — where +EV isn’t punished pic.twitter.com/VSA9RIiuN1
Nik Airball Fires a Mistimed Bluff Against Mariano
As is usually the case, the Friday game brought out some of the sharpest HCL regulars and created the most action, as the likes of Nik Airball, Mariano, and Turbo were in the mix.
Players were in a gambling mood, with $50k and $100k flips happening on multiple occasions throughout the game, but one of the wildest hands came down to Airball and Mariano’s metagame.
Turbo made the first raise to $500 holding 4♦3♦, and Mariano, Jasper, and Bear Jew made the call. Nik Airball found 6♣3♣ in the hole and decided this was the right candidate for a squeeze play.
Nik made it $4,100 to go, which got rid of Turbo. Next to act was Mariano, who had set the trap with A♠K♥, and was now ready to spring it.
The Argentinian YouTube superstar made it $15k to go, sending Jasper and Bear Jew into the muck. Airball asked Mariano for a rough chip count before moving all-in with his 6-high.
🚨 EPIC blowup alert 🚨 @nikairball 5-bets ALL IN with 💩— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) January 24, 2026
All of a sudden we have a $175K pot 💵
Brought to you by @Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction market pic.twitter.com/y8XSwgg0es
Mariano snap-called the bet of almost $90k. Despite holding such a weak hand, Nik still had a 45% chance to win the pot, which the commentators pointed out.
Nik wanted to run the board just once, and it came 9♥5♦5♥J♥10♣, which meant Mariano’s Ace-high would be the winner.
Mariano won a PLO flip against Turbo for an additional $50k later in the game, and ended up winning nearly a quarter of a million dollars, continuing to build on the massive success he had in 2025.
Things didn’t go as well for Nik Airball, who lost $91k in the game, and continued to ride the rollercoaster of variance he’s been on since his earliest HCL appearances.