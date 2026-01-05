Top Streamed Hands of the Week: The Grinder and BoostedJ Headline the Week’s Games

The transition to a new year meant that a lot of the regular programming was off, and that included many of the common live-streamed poker shows as well.
While Hustler Casino Live entered its second and final break week, games on Venetian Poker Live and Poker at the Lodge ensured the diehard poker fans would still have some content to enjoy over the holidays.
At Venetian, Michael Mizrachi hosted his monthly stream and was joined by Morgan Jay, the popular comedian whose shows have been all the rage at the Palazzo, as well as Frankie C, the popular poker vlogger.
The game at The Lodge was a smaller one, but still saw a fun group of players come together and create some fun spots, as the $5/$10 game turned much bigger toward the end of the stream.
If you missed this week’s action, here is a rundown of the biggest pots and most interesting hands played on the streams.
The Comedian and the Grinder Go Head to Head
The two biggest names in the final stream of 2025 on Venetian Poker Live were Michael “The Grinder” Mizrachi, representing the professional poker community, and Morgan Jay, a recreational poker player and stand-up comedian.
The two went head to head in one of the most interesting hands of the day, as they held hands on the diametrically different hands to start things off.
Action started with Jay opening to $400 holding 7♠2♠, going after the bounty worth $100 for each player at the table.
The Grinder decided to flat call with A♥K♥, setting up a potential trap, and Morgan H followed with his A♠7♥, before Frankie C woke up with A♦J♠ and made it $1,900 to go.
The hand should have been over for the comedian at this point, but he decided to stick around and made the call. This set things up perfectly for Mizrachi, who raised to $6,600, springing his trap.
Frankie realized he was behind Mizrachi’s range of hands, so he folded his inferior Ace. Inexplicably, Jay decided to move all-in for a total of $11,800, and The Grinder made the instant call.
The players ran the board twice. The first flop brought 4♦3♥2♣, giving Morgan the advantage, but leaving plenty of outs for Michael. The turn 10♠ and the river 9♠ were no help, and Jay scooped the first half of the pot, along with the bounties.
The second board brought a 9♦8♣4♥ flop, leaving Mizrachi in the lead. The turn K♣ sealed the deal, and Mizrachi managed to survive the hand after the unfortunate first board.
Both players ended the game as winners, as Mizrachi grinded out a profit of $7,550, while Jay left with a $1,450 profit, a great result considering the blunder he made in this critical hand.
Jefferino Mistimes a Bluff Against Bryce Hall
The biggest pot of the game for Bryce Hall came as a result of a misstimed bluff on the part of Jefferino, who opened the pot to $300 holding K♠J♥, only to get 3-bet by The Grinder, who held A♦6♠ and was aching to play a pot.
Hall cold-called the 3-bet in the big blind with a pair of black Fives, and Jefferino saw this as an opportunity to put on the squeeze, as he re-raised to $3,500.
The 4-bet was not massive, but Mizrachi still got out of the way with his trashy Ace, while Bryce decided he was getting the right price to continue with his pocket pair.
The flop was a miracle for him, as it brought 9♠5♥2♣, giving him the virtual nuts. Unfortunately for him, his opponent didn’t have much of a hand.
Bryce checked, and Jefferino fired a small continuation bet for $1,700. Somewhat unusually, Bryce went for a raise on a very dry flop, making it $4,000 to go.
Jefferino had a total of $9,075 in his stack, and he incorrectly assumed he still had some fold equity against Hall’s hand, so he moved it all-in on the flop.
The snap call ensued, and the 3♠ on the turn sealed the deal, sending the $26,600 pot Hall’s way with almost no effort.
Jefferino ended the game down just $500 despite this pot, while Bryce Hall was the big winner with $25,325 in total profits.
Huge Hands Collide at the Venetian
Venetian Poker Live opened the new year strong, with tens of thousands of dollars flying across the table in the first stream of 2026.
The biggest pot of the day involved the game’s host Brian Okin, Justin “BoostedJ” Smith, and Boart, a relative newcomer to the game.
Okin opened the hand with a $200 straddle, and two players limped in before Borat looked down at A♥K♣ and raised it up to $1,500.
Next to act, Justin Smith 3-bet to $7,500 holding A♣K♦ himself, before Okin woke up with a big hand of his own. In the straddle, he held a pretty looking A♠Q♠, and decided to play it aggressively with a $19,000 4-bet.
Borat moved all-in, which turned out to be a great play, as it got Justin to fold the same hand, while Okin put in over $30,000 more holding the inferior Ace.
With $108,000 in the pot, the players decided to run it twice, but neither of the boards gave Okin any help, despite the second flop bringing a flush draw.
Straights Collide for Biig D and Crypto Max
Poker at the Lodge kicked off the year with a $5/$10 game, which had players starting off with $2k stacks. Just over an hour into it, though, the straddles were on, and the action had grown out of all proportion.
With the straddle on all the way to $50, Crypto Max made it $400 with his 10♥9♣, and Biig D made the call holding A♦10♠.
The two players took the flop heads up, and the dealer chose violence, as the flop of K♣Q♣J♠ gave both players a straight, ensuring a massive pot would unfold.
Crypto Max bet out for $700, and Biig D decided to protect his hand with a big raise to $2,800. Crypto Max had the same idea, as he moved all-in for $10,300, only to see a snap call from his opponent.
The players ran it only once, and the 6♠ and 9♠ completed the cooler and ensured Biig D would scoop the biggest pot of the day.
Crypto Max ended up losing over $23k in the game, while Biig D was the game’s biggest winner, up just over $16k.