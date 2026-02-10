Top Streamed Hands of the Week: Onyx Club Games Bring High-Stakes Action

Following a week dominated by PokerGO’s Super High Stakes Cash Game, poker fans were treated to another week of ultra high-stakes streams, courtesy of Onyx Poker, the new Cyprus-based high roller poker room.
As part of the latest Onyx Poker Series festival, the likes of Rob Young, Patrik Antonius, Yoh Viral, and Adrian Mateos played in a series of nosebleed games that saw hundreds of thousands of dollars change hands.
Beyond the Onyx games, we saw shows like Hustler Casino Live and Poker at the Lodge keep on with their regular programming, which meant there was no shortage of thrilling live-streamed poker action.
For those of you who missed this week’s shows, here is a breakdown of some of the biggest pots and most interesting hands we had a chance to see.
Yoh Viral Gets Pocket Aces
Hosted by the internet sensation Yoh Viral, on Thursday, February 5, the first of this week’s nosebleed games at the Onyx Club Merit included the likes of Patrik Antonius, Rob Young, and Handz.
The game’s host was fortunate enough to be one of the big winners of the day, much thanks to a hand he picked up against Rob Young some four hours into the stream.
The hand started with Handz opening to $1k with his 7♣2♠ due to the 72 game being played. Rob Young re-raised to $3k with pocket Jacks, before Yoh Viral woke up with pocket Aces in the big blind.
The Frenchman had an easy decision to make, and he bumped it up to $15k, which was a big raise, but just the right play given the situation.
Pay that man his money! 💰 @YoHViral vs @rob_yong_ pic.twitter.com/2wWgqXSF89— Onyx Club Merit (@OnyxClub_) February 9, 2026
Handz naturally got out of the way with the worst hand in poker, while Rob made the call. The two went to a flop of Q♠5♦3♣. The overcard gave Young some hope that he could save a portion of his stack, and Yoh made it just $8.4k on the flop.
Young called the bet, and the two went to the turn, which was a board-pairing 5♠. This time, Yoh bet $20k out of his $72k chips, and Rob once again made the call.
The river was a fairly inconsequential 10♣, and the online poker streamer moved all-in for his remaining $52k.
Young’s decision at this point was not an easy one, as Yoh Viral is more than capable of making a big move in a spot like this. Getting about 3/1 on his money, Rob eventually made the call, and a pot of nearly $200k went Yoh Viral’s way to set him on his way to becoming one of the day’s biggest winners.
Konstantin Makes a Big Play in a Split Pot
The Onyx Club games this week brought out some amazing poker players, including a few we haven’t had a chance to see on live streams before, such as Konstantin.
The Russian player brought an aggressive playing style to the tables and engaged in friendly banter with the club’s owner, Rob Young, throughout the second stream of the week.
In one of the most interesting hands of the day, Konstantin raised to $2k over the top of two limps with his A♥Q♦, Rob Young re-raised to $10k, interestingly holding the same hand in A♦Q♥.
Both players had nearly $200k in their stacks, and Konstantin made the call to go to a flop of J♠6♥5♦, which missed both players.
It was a split pot…until THIS! 🤯 @rob_yong_ pic.twitter.com/6loaYBh99D— Onyx Club Merit (@OnyxClub_) February 9, 2026
Both players checked on the flop, and the turn card was the 5♥, which paired the board. Rob bet $5k this time around, and Konstantin made the call.
The river brought the 6♠, putting two small pair on the board. This time, Rob went for a big bet of $25k, but Konstantin decided he could do more than just call with his Ace-high.
As the hand was played, Konstantin could more credibly represent having a 6 or a 5 in his hand than Rob could, so he went for a raise to $85k.
Rob considered making the call for a few minutes, but eventually landed on a fold after some fun speech play and meta game on the part of both players.
Konstantin was able to win the pot and eventually ended the game’s biggest winner, as he took home just north of $200k for his troubles.
Bounty Game Leads to Massive Gambles on HCL
Friday’s Hustler Casino Live game saw some major gambling action, as the bounty game was on, and Denis the Menace and Henry virtually flipped coins for tens of thousands of dollars.
Denis was sitting on two bounty buttons when Henry raised it up to $2k from his $34.5k stack holding A♠7♦, only to see Denis move all-in with a covering stack holding K♦10♠.
Henry decided to take the gamble, make the call, and run the board just once. Unfortunately for him, Denis made two pair, and won a $69k pot as well as his third button.
The very next hand, Denis was in with a chance to win four hands in a row, which would have led to massive premiums from each player at the table.
Flipping 50/50 for nearly $100K… would you do it? 🤔— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) February 7, 2026
Brought to you by @Polymarket – the World’s Largest Prediction Market pic.twitter.com/cLOAGiFcg6
Interestingly enough, Henry once again had the same hand, only in different suits, as he was dealt A♦7♠ this time around.
A $2k straddle was on, and Henry called it, before Denis once again moved all-in, this time holding a pair of black Sixes.
Henry made the call once more, having reloaded for $50k. The board ran 5♣5♠Q♥A♠3♥, giving Henry a pair of Aces, which would be good enough to win the pot and put an end to Denis’ winning streak.
Both Henry and Denis ended up losing $22k and $95k, respectively, and their gambling efforts did not show any profits this time around.