CoinPoker Partners With Mario Mosböck to Give Away $100k & Triton Montenegro Package

CoinPoker is going all out in 2026, continuing to bring big surprises and positioning itself as one of the biggest names in the online poker space.
After launching a brand new platform earlier this year and giving 100% of the rake back to the players during the month of March, the operator has now come up with yet another exciting promo that will see one lucky player travel to Montenegro to mix things up with high rollers.
To this end, CoinPoker has partnered up with Mario Mosböck, a well-known high stakes crusher, to give away $100,000 during 2026. The top prize is a full package for the Triton Montenegro, including a $25,000 tournament buy-in, as well as all travel and accommodation expenses.
It’s the Best Time to Join CoinPoker
The $100k giveaway is open to all players who don’t have a CoinPoker account as of yet. All new players are encouraged to subscribe to Mosböck’s YouTube channel, where all details about the promotion will be featured in the latest video descriptions.
If you’d rather get in on the action right now, simply follow the steps below:
- Sign up for a CoinPoker account and make sure to use the code MARIO (the code is required to be eligible for the giveaway).
- Play every week: at least 50 cash game hands or one tournament entry are required.
- Pick up your ticket to the Sunday qualifier (this is a winners-take-all tournament).
- Eight winners from each Sunday qualifier advance to the Grand Final.
- Play in the Grand Final on May 3, 2026, where the winner will receive the Triton Montenegro package.
This is a unique opportunity for one lucky player to reach one of poker’s biggest stages. There are no minimum stake or deposit requirements attached to the promo, which means that everyone has a chance. Even if you play micro stakes, with a bit of luck, you could punch your ticket to the Triton high roller experience.
CoinPoker Putting Its Team of Ambassadors to Work
Mario Mosböck, a former football pro turned poker player, has been a member of CoinPoker’s Creator Squad for some time now. He is also an ambassador for Triton Poker, making him a perfect choice for this promotion.
Mosböck’s newly-created YouTube channel gives players a chance to take a look behind the curtain and see what it’s truly like to live the life of a poker high roller. The content is a mix of strategy breakdowns, mindset insights, and behind-the-scenes moments that we don’t get to see during traditional coverage.
The $100k giveaway coincides with the release of Mario’s latest video, which describes how he managed to win $3,000,000 in prizes over just three days of playing poker. The video is a breakdown of his run in the $150k Triton event in Jeju, South Korea.
Mosböck eventually finished a runner-up in that event, banking just over three million for his efforts. This wasn’t the largest cash of his career, but it is certainly up there. However, what made this particular run that much more significant was the comeback.
At one point deep in the tournament, the Austrian pro was down to just six big blinds. Where many players would give up hope, Mosböck kept his cool and found his way right back into the event. He managed to spin those six big blinds into a second-place finish in one of the biggest tournaments of his career.
Now, one lucky CoinPoker player will have a chance to write an amazing poker story of their own. The Triton package winner will get an opportunity to rub elbows with some of the best players in the world and compete for a share of a multi-million prize pool.
Opportunities like this don’t come around often, so if you’re eligible, why not give it a try?