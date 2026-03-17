Top Streamed Hands of the Week: Airball Bluffs Big, Jasper Put to the Test

With the Lodge Card Club in Texas temporarily shut down, Venetian Poker Live streaming some smaller games in recent weeks, and the super high-stakes cash games absent this week, Hustler Casino Live made sure the poker fans were not missing out.
The Thursday and Friday streams were especially fun, as players like Nik Airball, Gaolito, Jasper, Senor Tilt, and Britney made sure the chips never stopped flying.
By the time it was all over, we had seen quite a few massive pots, including the biggest hand of the week, in which the all-in player decided to leave the table before the final decision was even made.
If you missed the action at Hustler Casino Live this week, keep reading for a rundown of a few of the most interesting hands, including a huge bluff attempt by Nik Airball, a big gamble from Britney, and a difficult decision for Jasper.
The Hustler Casino Diva Gets Stacked
Thursday’s popular Ante Game saw the likes of Nik Airball, Dylan Flashner, Mike X, and Gaolito mix it up alongside Britney, who showed up in a rather stunning outfit that instantly made her the star of the show.
Britney’s attire wasn’t the only thing her performance would be remembered for, as she let the chips do the talking and got involved in quite a few big pots.
In one of the most interesting hands of the day, Britney bumped it up to $500 over a few $50 limps holding 6♥4♥, before Gaolito re-raised to $3,000 with a pair of Eights.
Not one to back out of a pot she’s already invested in, Britney made the call, and the two saw a flop of Q♥8♥4♦, which seemed like good news to both of them.
Gaolito continued for a small size of $2,400 into a pot of over $6,000, and Britney decided to apply maximum pressure and try to get a fold from her opponent. She moved all-in for $33,900, which might have worked had Gaolito’s hand been a little weaker.
Instead, the HCL newcomer made the insta-call, and they agreed to run the board twice. Britney bricked up on the top board and only managed to hit another Four on the second river, which was not good enough to give her half of the pot.
Despite losing the pot worth over $60k, Britney only ended up losing $1,775 in the game, while Gaolito ended up losing almost $10k. Big Mike was the biggest winner in the game, up $64k, followed by Mike X with a $33k profit.
Nik Airball Pulls the Trigger at the Wrong Time
Nik Airball was back in action this week, playing in each of the high-stakes streams at Hustler Casino and battling for every pot in ways unknown to most players.
About three hours into the Thursday game, Nik got a little restless, as he re-raised Big Mike’s $500 raise to $1,500 with just A♥9♠, a hand you won’t find on too many 3-betting preflop charts.
Francisco made the cold-call with his pocket Sevens, and Big Mike, who held A♦K♦, came over the top once more and made it $6,500 to go.
Mike was giving Airball a good price, but his hand wasn’t good enough to call a 4-bet with. Instead of giving up and waiting for a better spot, Nik decided to instantly go all-in for about $46k, which got snap called by Big Mike.
WILD PRE-FLOP ACTION!! 💰💰@nikairball 5-bet jams with A9 offsuit 😲 pic.twitter.com/iEUV7NWSB5— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) March 13, 2026
In hindsight, Nik probably overplayed his hand quite a bit, especially given the fact that he was up against an opponent who wasn’t very likely to fold after 4-betting any hand.
At Nik’s insistence, the board was dealt only once, and it read 5♣6♥8♦3♠5♦. While the flop gave him some extra outs, it simply wasn’t in the cards this time around.
Nik lost $62,350 in the game, which he was able to win back on Friday, while Big Mike profited just over $64,000 in total, in big part thanks to this misstep from the action junkie that is Nik Airball.
Jasper and Gaolito Play the Pot of the Week
The Friday live stream is traditionally the biggest show of the week at Hustler Casino Live, and that was even more true this week, as Senor Tilt, Nik Airball, Turbo, Jasper, and Gaolito all made their way to LA’s most popular card room.
The stakes were $100/$100, but the game played significantly bigger, with hundreds of thousands of dollars changing hands across the course of the day.
The key hand started innocently enough. The $400 straddle was on, and Gaolito bumped it up to $3,000, a rather large raise, holding A♦10♣. The raise got called by Jasper, who held J♠9♠, and the two went to the flop.
The flop was rather interesting for both players, as the A♥10♦8♦ runout gave Gaolito top two pair, while Jasper had flopped an open-ended straight draw.
Jasper checked, Gaolito put out a $4k c-bet, and Jasper turned his draw into a bluff, taking it $17k to go. Gaolito chose to set the trap by just calling the raise.
The turn brought the ultimate action card in 7♠. Jasper’s straight was now complete, but there was really no way for Gaolito to know he was beaten just yet.
Having check-raised the flop, Jasper could continue firing, and he chose to do just that, betting $55k into a pot of just over $40k, looking to build up to a river shove.
With top two pair and the Ace of diamonds in his hand, Gaolito made the call, and the dealer put out the river card, which was the Q♦.
HALF A MILLION DOLLAR POT 🤯💰@JasperMa905 makes a straight and is put to the test for ALL OF IT. pic.twitter.com/qxReRJt5V4— Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) March 14, 2026
Despite the flush getting there, and one higher straight also possible, Jasper bet $85k, seemingly taking the play away from his opponent, as he only had $107k left in his stack.
Despite that, Gaolito decided that his opponent couldn’t possibly have the nut flush, which meant he could turn his made hand into a bluff, and potentially fold out a set or a straight.
When Gaolito moved all-in, Jasper instantly showed his cards and was visibly upset. He didn’t know what he could beat, but he was getting an extremely good price.
At one point, it seemed like Jasper might just fold, but Gaolito decided to show him the A♦, before leaving the room, presumably to use the bathroom.
The hand took a few minutes in total, and Jasper was forced to make a very difficult decision, with his opponent not even in the room.
After a lot of deliberation, Jasper put out the calling chips, Nik Airball turned over Gaolito’s other card, and it became clear that Gaolito had been bluffing.
Jasper walked away with a massive $437k win, while Gaolito also booked a winning session, up $62k in the game. Senor Tilt was the big loser, as he dropped $290k in the course of about five hours he spent in the game.